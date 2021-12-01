Apex Legends 2022 Anniversary event: Skins, release date, & leaks

Apex Legends is approaching its third anniversary and as always, that means Respawn will be celebrating in style with an exclusive event fit with limited-time cosmetics.

Since Apex Legends launched back in 2019, players have been receiving four major seasonal updates every year, alongside a variety of Collection Events and Town Takeovers.

However, there’s one limited-time event that always stands out from the crowd, and that’s the incredible anniversary celebration Respawn hosts every February.

As Apex’s three-year anniversary draws closer, it’s time to take a look at what the devs have planned, when we can expect the event to go live, and check any leaks dataminers have uncovered so far.

When is the Apex Legends Anniversary event?

As Apex Legends launched on February 19, 2019, it’s relatively easy to predict when the third-anniversary event will take place. Last year’s celebration took place on February 9, so we can expect a similar date this year, most likely between February 1 and February 12.

It’s worth noting that Season 12 is expected to launch in early February as well, so it’s hard to know whether the anniversary event will take place next season.

Either way, we can expect an official release date from Respawn nearer the time, and we’ll update this article as soon as an announcement is made.

Apex Legends Anniversary event skins & leaks

Although we don’t know a huge amount about Respawn’s plans for the Anniversary event, reliable dataminer Garretleaks has managed to uncover a brand new Epic Silver-colored Horizon skin from the game files.

Not only that, but he also uncovered that the devs have plans to release a Legendary skin for Bangalore, Gibraltar, Mirage, Valkyrie, and Wattson.

Garret did note that it’s likely that this year’s skins will be recolors, as there are so many big events on the horizon, it’s unlikely the devs will have had time to create a whole host of fresh cosmetics for the anniversary.

Despite this, the last Anniversary event did arrive with a Takeover so it’s always possible Respawn has something big planned but as of yet, there’s nothing to indicate this in the files.

So, that’s everything we know about the upcoming 2022 anniversary event, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as any new information becomes available.

