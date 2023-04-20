Apex Legends Veiled collection event: Caustic prestige skin, Unshielded Deadeye LTM, new skins

Respawn have revealed a brand-new Collection Event for Apex Legends known as Veiled, bringing in Caustic’s prestige skin, a brand-new TDM LTM, and new skins. Here’s what you need to know.

After a longer-than-normal wait for Season 16, Respawn have kept it chock full of new updates and events over the last few weeks.

We’ve already had two events – the Imperial Guard event and Sun Squad collection event – but they’ve now got a third one in store, Veiled. This is another collection event, but there isn’t an Heirloom coming this time around.

Instead, Respawn are adding a Prestige skin for Caustic, a new TDM limited-time mode, and a whole host of new skins in the run-up to Season 17 kicking off. So, let’s get into it all.

The new Veiled collection event will release on Tuesday, April 25.

The exact update time should be 6 pm GMT/10 am PT / 1 pm ET/7 pm CEST based on the update times of previous events.

New LTM: TDM Unshielded Deadeye

The previous collection event brought an all-new game mode in the form of Heatwave, and Respawn are doing something similar with Veiled.

They’re adding a spin on the Team Deathmatch mode by adding TDM Unshielded Deadeye as a limited-time mode. In this players will be given one of three rotating classes of weapons: Wingman and 30-30 Repeater, Hemlok and G7 Scout, or the Kraber and Sentinel.

On top of that, players won’t have shields or helmets, so headshots are going to pack a nasty punch. Be the first team to 50 to win.

New skins in Apex Legends Veiled event

As ever, there will be a whole host of new skins to get your hands on in this event. In fact, there are 24 in total, with Legendary skins for Wattson, Rampart, and Gibraltar.

New Prestige skin: Caustic’s Apex Contagion

As noted, this collection event has a Prestige skin involved rather than an Heirloom, and it’s going to Caustic!

Like the other Prestige skin, the Toxic Trapper’s new Apex Contagion look will have three tiers and a unique look for those who are really dedicated to his cause.

As ever, you don’t ned to spend all sorts of money to have fun in the Collection event as there will be free rewards involved.

You can check out the new prize tracker below, which includes a weapon charm, Newcastle skin, and free packs:

Respawn/EA There a few things up for grabs with the Veiled collection event!

That’s everything we know about the Veiled collection event right now. If there are any more changes, we’ll have them here, so be sure to check back for more.