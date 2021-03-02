Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale games out there – but have you ever wondered how many people play it in total? Now available on lots of platforms, the player base continues to grow.

Despite Respawn’s timid expectations, Apex Legends hit 1 million players within the first 24 hours of release, back on February 4, 2019.

Then, by the end of the first week, it had reached 25 million players, and then 50 million in the first month. For a game that launched out of nowhere, with no marketing before release, this was an incredible feat.

Respawn used streamers and YouTubers to promote the game, rather than the traditional means. But, two years on, how many people play Apex Legends now?

Apex Legends total players

It’s worth noting that neither EA nor Respawn have officially revealed total player counts for Apex since that 50 million number after the first month. However, there are a number of other factors we can look at.

The only platform that provides reliable data for player counts is Steam, accessible through their API. Apex Legends launched on Steam in November 2020, and the player count has been growing steadily since. It reached a new peak of 198,000 in late February 2021.

Average concurrent players (number of players online at any moment) in February on Steam alone was 120,000 – a 50% gain from January.

Apex Legends player count in 2021

What about other platforms though? The last official figure from Respawn was 50 million players, but in a recent interview, game director Chad Grenier gave some insight into the growth:

“The last number we announced was 50 million, but we’re far beyond that at this point.” According to Statista, Apex Legends had 75 million registered users in October 2019.

In their monthly earnings call in February, EA said that Apex Legends had a 30% growth in new players year-over-year.

EA says Apex Legends had 30% growth in new players year-over-year. pic.twitter.com/uVdKLcDjIP — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) February 2, 2021

Unfortunately, there’s no way to know for sure what the figure is at this very moment, but a safe estimate would be over 100 million.

But, Apex Legends is certain to get a massive boost in players in 2021 for two reasons: Switch and Mobile. Apex Legends is launching on Switch on March 9, and then launching on mobile later in the year.

If Respawn or EA reveal any new official figures, we’ll keep you updated.