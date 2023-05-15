When is Apex Legends Season 18? Season 17 end date, more

Now that Season 17 of Apex Legends is here, focus can shift to when Season 18 will start. Here is everything we know so about Season 18 in Apex Legends, when it starts, and what it might include.

Season 17 of Apex Legends went live on May 9, with a ton of new content in the form of a new legend, Ballistic, the weapon mastery system, map changes, and more.

However, if you’re just eager to get to the next season already, you might be wondering how long you need to wait.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment Monument has replaced the ruined city of Fragment in Season 17.

When will Apex Legends Season 18 start?

Apex Legends Season 18 will start on August 8, 2023. This is exactly 13 weeks or 90 days after the launch of Season 17 and is confirmed by the in-game countdown on the battle pass.

Typically, every season, updates go live on Tuesdays, at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST. The same was the case for Season 17 as Arsenal went live on May 9, 2023.

What to expect in Season 18 of Apex Legends

Season 17 of Apex Legends is one of the biggest updates in a while. In addition to the new legend, there was the weapon mastery system, and several POI changes in the World’s Edge map, as well as the completely overhauled firing range.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment Ballistic is the 24th Legend in the game.

Ballistic is the latest Legend to join the roster and he belongs to the Assault class. Considering his abilities, Ballistic might just be one of the best Legends to use in Season 17.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Season 18 is also expected to bring in a lot of new changes, and that should include a new Legend. Although Season 16 skipped one, it’s unlikely this will happen again so soon.

It’s also been a few seasons since the last new map was added (Broken Moon), but typically new maps have been added every four seasons, so it’s not expected to have a new one until Season 19.

Article continues after ad

But, we know that Respawn has laid on surprised before, so it remains to be seen. We will continue this section with new Season 18 details as more information is revealed.

Apex Legends player count in 2023 | Apex Legends crossplay guide | Apex Legends voice actors for all characters | Apex Legends voice actors for all characters | Apex Legends FPS guide | Apex Legends tier list | How to get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends | Apex Legends pick rates | How to change reticle colors | What is tap strafing in Apex? | How to see how many Apex packs you’ve opened