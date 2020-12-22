 When is Apex Legends Fight Night collection event? Release date, skins, heirloom - Dexerto
Apex Legends

When is Apex Legends Fight Night collection event? Release date, skins, heirloom

Published: 22/Dec/2020 14:18

by Connor Bennett
Pathfinder's Fight Night skin and Apex Legends logo
Respawn/EA

Fight Night will be the next Collection Event in Apex Legends, with a new Town Takeover themed around Pathfinder, new skins, and even a new LTM. But when is it releasing? Here’s what we know. 

Ever since the first one back in Season 1, Collection and themed events have become a big thing in Apex Legends as fans look forward to the new content added between seasons.

In these Collection Events, Respawn Entertainment releases a whole batch of new skins, challenges, and daily objectives – with limited-time modes sometimes playing a part as well as new Town Takeover locations.

As for Apex Legends Season 7, the collection event name – Fight Night – has already been leaked and then teased in-game, and we know that the Town Takeover will come in the form of a Pathfinder boxing arena on Olympus. But what else is in store?

Pathfinder Town Takeover in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Teasers for Pathfinder’s Town Takeover have appeared on Olympus.

Fight Night collection event release date

In terms of a release date for the Fight Night collection event, nothing has been confirmed just yet – even with the trailer for the event being leaked ahead of time. 

However, the most likely date at the moment is some point after the week beginning Monday, January 4. Why? Well, the devs have confirmed that the mid-season 7 update is expected around that point, and it would make sense for Respawn to rollout their legend changes and new collection event at the same time. 

The current event, Holo-Day Bash, is set to come to an end on January 4, so it could be the case that the content for the next Collection Event is added in an update on that date, but not rolled out for another week or so. Therefore, the exact date when the event starts is still undetermined at the time of writing. Events typically start on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

Apex Legends Fight Night skins & cosmetics

In terms of new skins, the leaked trailer showed a few of these off – however, the video isn‘t the greatest of quality, so we don’t get the best of looks at their colors and whatnot. 

Regardless, it looks as if Pathfinder, Crypto, Gibraltar, Bloodhound, Bangalore, Wattson, Caustic, Loba, Mirage, and Revenant are all confirmed to be receiving new skins. The other legends weren’t spotted in new outfits, but that’s not to say they won’t be receiving any. 

With the event and Town Takeover being centered around Pathfinder, he might just have the best skin of the bunch, but that’ll be up for fans to decide. 

Fight Night collection event LTM

On top of the Pathfinder boxing arena, it appears as if this collection event will also include a limited-time mode. 

A Japanese version of the trailer refers to a mode called ‘Airdrop escalation takeover’ that has the description of ‘Care package is replaced by items and full-kitted weapons which rarity increases gradually.’

That very much sounds like we’d have evo weapons – similar to evo shields – and that they’ve level up based on damage dealt and kills.

At the end of the day, we’ll only know more either when leakers are able to get their hands on information early, or Respawn decides to release it themselves. 

New Apex Legends Heirloom?

Collection events are often when new Heirlooms are added to Apex Legends. We already know what Gibraltar’s looks like thanks to the Season 7 quest, and leakers have revealed Bangalore’s heirloom too. Nothing is confirmed yet, but hopefully one of these characters will be getting their heirloom added in the Fight Night event.

Until then, it’s a waiting game, and we’ll keep this post updated with any notable new information either way.

Apex Legends

Bizarre Apex Legends exploit lets you slide infinitely

Published: 22/Dec/2020 11:21

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends player has discovered a trick that allows you to infinitely slide using crouch. Although it’s certainly funny, it’s difficult to tell whether it has any practical use in-game.

Sliding in Apex Legends is an extremely satisfying and fun mechanic to use. Whether it’s sliding down hills or towards an opponent in a gunfight, the ability never gets boring.

On top of that, sliding is incredibly useful and allows players to make quick movements between cover in skirmishes.

There are no doubts Apex players would slide across the map nonstop if it was possible. Well, a new trick has been discovered that may allow players to do exactly that.

Respawn Entertainment/Diamond
The slide mechanic has been apart of Apex Legends since its release back in 2019.

Apex player discovers infinite slide exploit

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit revealed the trick that allows players to slide infinitely in-game.

Unlike other exploits, the trick doesn’t involve a bug or glitch, it just requires players to rebind crouch to their scroll wheel on PC. By doing this, players can spam crouch at such a rate that it infinitely propels a slide forward. Unfortunately, there are no buttons on console that can achieve this effect so it is limited to PC.

As you can see in the video, the player begins to slide and then rapidly uses the crouch input, giving the appearance of an infinite slide effect. It’s difficult to tell what benefits this exploit provides players, other than that you’re significantly lower down when moving at speed.

Crouch bound to scroll wheel allows for infinite slide from r/apexlegends

One of the best aspects of Apex’s slide mechanic is the smoothness of the animation. Unfortunately, this trick makes the slide incredibly jolty and creates a set of strange noises from crouching at such a rapid speed.

There’s no doubt this exploit is bizarre and funny to watch but is it game-changing enough for Respawn to make immediate changes? It’s difficult to say, so for now we’ll just have to wait and see what action they take against the exploit.