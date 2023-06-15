Apex Legends Dressed to Kill Collection Event patch notes: Horizon heirloom, buffs & nerfs, new skins, more

Apex Legends has finally revealed the first event for Season 17, the Dressed to Kill Collection event. Horizon players can finally get their hands on her heirloom, and there are big changes to Seer. Check out the full patch notes for the Dressed to Kill event here.

It’s been a fairly quiet start to Season 17, with few events to speak of until now, and players have been getting to grips with the new Ranked system.

There has definitely been a sense of impatience growing for the next big event, and it’s finally been confirmed.

The Dressed to Kill Collection Event features the return of the Armed & Dangerous LTM, 24 collection cosmetics, the Horizon heirloom, and some balancing changes. There are also some updates to the new and improved Firing Range. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Dressed to Kill Collection event will go live on June 20, 2023 in Apex Legends. The update time will be 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. The event will last for two weeks, ending on July 4, 2023.

This is always the time for updates in Apex, so expect this one to be no different. There will be a new download for your game though, so bear that in mind.

New skins in Dressed to Kill collection event

As always, with any collection event in Apex, there are a set of 24 cosmetics available. These include new Legendary skins for Crypto, Mad Maggie, Horizon, and Newcastle.

If you unlock all 24 of these skins during the two-week run of the event, you will automatically unlock Horizon’s heirloom, the Gravity Maw.

Apex Legends Dressed to Kill event patch notes

The full patch notes include details of the LTM, Armed & Dangerous, as well as the updates to Seer, weapons and the firing range.

You can check out Horizon’s Heirloom here too. Here are the patch notes, via Respawn:

LTM: ARMED & DANGEROUS

Big damage is abound with this returning limited-time mode. Your talent will be put to the test with two vastly different weapon types: shotguns and snipers. Looking for more bang? Check the replicator for a Fully Kitted Peacekeeper or Charge Rifle. This is the only way to grab the Charge Rifle in this LTM as it has been removed from ground loot.

REWARD TRACKER

You can earn up to 1,600 points per day and challenges refresh daily. All these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass so you can complete multiple challenges at once.

Balance Updates

Weapon Crafting Rotation R-99 enters the crafter Rampage LMG enters the crafter Alternator SMG returns to the floor Sentinel returns to the floor Weapon Crafting Rotation

Evac Tower: reduced spawn rate to match Heat Shields

Mobile Respawn Beacon: slightly increased spawn rate

Weapon Updates

Nemesis Burst AR Projectile Speed reduced Projectile gravity increased

EVA-8 Increased base rate of fire Increased white bolt rate of fire Rate of fire with blue, purple, and gold bolts is unchanged



Legends Update

Seer

Passive: Heartbeat Sensor Range Reduced to 50m ( was 75m ) Initial Heartbeat delay significantly reduced

Tactical: Focus of Attention Range Reduced to 60m ( was 75m ) Firing Speed Increased ( ~30% faster ) Removed Heal Cancel Removed Revive Cancel Removed Respawn Beacon Interaction Interrupt Scan Time Reduced to 2.5s ( was 8s ) Scan once again includes a full body highlight Enemies hit by Focus of Attention are now Slowed for 2.5s Silence Time Increased to 10s ( was 1.75 ) Enemies who are silenced by Seer are now also highlighted with a threat outline to Seer and his teammates but only when they have line of sight

Ultimate: Exhibit Throw Range Reduced to ~15m ( was ~50m ) Removed Diamond Scan Markers on Enemy Movement Exhibit will now only show the footsteps of players moving in the zone Diamond Markers will now ONLY appear with enemy gunfire for 1.25s



Quality of Life

Firing Range Customize Range menu additions New option to switch to 3rd person New option to show a general-purpose timer New options to match dummy helmet levels to shield levels. General dummies and collision updates Spawning distancing and frequency improvements Firing Range target redesign

Added more hotlinks to how to gain weapon mastery XP to the overview tab and the end of game weapons tab

Audio engine stability improvements

Bloodhound Trials: updated loot on World’s Edge to now dispense Smart Loot for the active team in the Trials at the end of each challenge round

Newcastle: now destroys Jump Pads and Crypto Drones on Castle Wall Impact like other placeable objects

Extended Supply (Support) Bins have a higher chance to give an MRB to Support legends who have dead teammates, banners are not required for higher chance

Legends Menu Added new Legend Bios tab Removed the classes subtabs

PC Added a new menu option: “Clamp Mouse Cursor to Game Window” FPS in the Lobby is now capped at 60Hz, which should give high-end graphics cards a chance to cool down between matches Intel ARC users will receive a popup prompt to consider the DX12 Beta, which has shown improved performance characteristics on ARC hardware. Players can try the DX12 Beta by following the instructions here: https://go.ea.com/ApexDX12

Updated podium screen to minimize white flashes

Weapons Menu: added new Weapon Backgrounds tab

Bug Fixes

[CAR] correct active ammo now shows in the inventory when infinite ammo is active

Fixed “are you sure you want to leave” prompt in states that were not applicable (ex. squad wipes)

Fixed tops of buildings not registering as out of bounds on World’s Edge

Fixed Ballistic’s Tempest VFX staying on while cloaked or phase shifted

Fixed Ballistic’s sling weapon icon not updating for spectators

Fixed death recap appearing blank if you were dead or died when the game ended

Fixed “decoy destroyed” message not displaying when destroying a decoy with Newcastle’s Castle Wall

Fixed Extended Supply Bin logic to address MRBs not awarding to players with dead teammates and MRBs are in ground loot

Fixed invisible optic on a primary weapon after swapping it with the sling weapon

Fixed MRB icon being squished in Control on ultrawide monitors

Fixed occasional client crash when exiting an IMC armory

Fixed occasional crash when changing legends while emoting as Ballistic in firing range

Fixed pinging Icarus Bridge on Olympus while holding a vault key displaying incorrectly

Fixed pinging weapon icons on the map and minimap being squished

Fixed teams being unable to craft banners if the support legend on the team leaves

Replicator: players should no longer get stuck when crafting

Weapon Mastery: badge preview now correctly updates after earning the first one

Volume sliders now increase/decrease correctly when using controller

Audio

Fixed certain movement sounds taking priority over footsteps

Fixed hearing Ballistic’s tactical sound effect in other firing ranges

Fixed incorrect sound effect when Ballistic hits a teammate with Whistler

Fixed more issues with server audio dropouts

Fixed players emitting falling audio after dying

Legends

Ballistic Backpack no longer stays open when downed while Tempest is active Fixed an exploit where players could get a weapon with attachments into Sling Now auto-cycles to his sling weapon when other weapons run out of ammo Tactical lock-on effect no longer stays if downed while locked on Tactical lock-on effect no longer stays if hit by Seer’s tactical while locked on

Lifeline: fixed Shinobi Surgeon skin textures

Newcastle: fixed inconsistencies on landing with Castle Wall

Rampart Nemesis voiceline no longer plays every time the gun is picked up Placed Sheila turrets no longer keep the fast reloads from Ballistic’s Tempest

Valkyrie Dummies not scanning in the firing range while skydiving Heartbeat Harmonizer skin no longer blocks ADS with Prowler + 1x Holo Improvements to Skyward Launch avoiding obstacles that appeared above her after she had already started launching

Wattson Fixed fences occasionally being invisible through doors Solar Static skin is no longer extra toothy

Wraith: Into the Void no longer prevents skydive from Evac Towers

That’s everything you need to know about the Dressed to Kill Collection event, coming to Apex on June 20. Look out for the update going live, and we’ll keep you up to date on everything Apex Legends.