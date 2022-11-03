Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event: Winter Express, Wraith Mythic skin, more

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

Although it hasn’t been officially announced yet, Apex Legends’ next collection event, Wintertide has been revealed early in-game. Here’s everything we know about the event so far, including the return of Winter Express and Wraith’s Mythic skin.

Season 15 of Apex Legends has only just started, adding Catalyst and the Broken Moon map, but as we’re so close to the holiday season, the winter event is right around the corner.

Soon after the new season went live, data miners found lots of information about the next event, called Wintertide, including the collection reward. Also, some players even unlocked the badges early due to a glitch, confirming the name of the event.

When is the Wintertide event in Apex Legends?

The Wintertide Collection event will start on Tuesday, December 6, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

Collection events in the past have always lasted for two weeks, meaning the event should end on December 20, unless Respawn opts to extend it over the Christmas dates too.

Winter Express 2022 in Apex Legends

For fans of the Winter Express mode in Apex, a fan-favorite of many, it’s very likely it will be returning in the Wintertide event.

Respawn/EA Fan-favorite LTM “Winter Express” should return in the new collection event.

At a press event for Season 15, Respawn pretty much confirmed it when asked if there was a “chance” Winter Express would be back, responding “yes, there is a chance.”

Winter Express is a totally different mode from anything else in Apex, revolving around the train on World’s Edge. In previous years, players must battle for control of the train, with predetermined loadouts and frequent respawns.

Wraith Mythic Skin

Every collection event is headlined by a new heirloom or mythic skin. For the Wintertide event, we know, thanks to data miners, that the Wraith Mythic skin will be the reward for unlocking all of the cosmetics in the event.

You can check out a full breakdown of the leaked Wraith Prestige skin here.

Wintertide event skins

Also leaked from data miners, we already know what the cosmetics for Legends and weapons will be in the Wintertide Collection event.

Reliable data miner Kralrindo has put together a complete showcase of all 24 items, which includes legendary skins for Crypto, Newcastle, Bangalore, Gibraltar, and Valkyrie.

Wintertide event rewards

Finally, thanks to a bug releasing some of the badges early, we know you can earn three new account badges in the event. The badges are:

Wintertide Avalanche: Deal 15,000 damage to enemy players in any mode

Wintertide Wipe Out: Get 50 kills or assists in any mode

Wintertide Restoration: Restore 2,500 health in any mode

YouTube: Grrt

That’s everything we know about the Wintertide Collection event for now. But, when Respawn announces the event officially, there will be more details confirmed and updated here.