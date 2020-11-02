Apex Legends Season 7 early patch notes: Horizon, Olympus, buffs, nerfs - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 7 is one of the most highly anticipated seasons in the battle royale’s history as it brings an interesting legend in Horizon, a new map in the form of Olympus, and plenty of other changes. So, here are the patch notes.

For weeks, Apex Legends players have been looking forward to Season 7 and everything that Respawn Entertainment would be piling into the new season.

After leaks suggested that the new legend would be Valk, the devs confirmed that it would, in fact, be Horizon – a Scottish scientist who has a penchant for messing with Gravity.

There’s also the arrival of a new map, Olympus, as well as plenty of other changes to the weapon pool, existing legends, and even some new items.

New Legend – Horizon

Getting a new legend to start each season is obviously the biggest change, and that’s only amplified when it’s someone like Horizon. As already noted, she’s got a thing for messing with gravity, and her ultimate – a black hole that pulls players towards it – could really shake-up the meta when it comes to the legends.

In addition to that, her passive reduces the impact of a fall, and her tactical is a gravity lift so you can get a leg up on your enemies.

Passive: Spacewalk: Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.

Tactical: Gravity Lift: Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.

Ultimate: Black Hole: Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it.

Olympus map & Trident vehicle

The new map, Olympus, will also shake up the way Apex is played because not only are there vehicles on the map, but there is also the constant danger of falling to your death because of how high up the map is.

Read More: All Trident vehicle locations on Apex Legends Olympus map

As mentioned, there will be vehicles on Olympus – these are called Trident. These small hovercrafts will be situated across the map and can fit a trio in with ease.

You can also deploy abilities while using the Trident, making it a mobile fighting machine.

Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Season 7

As for what’s changing in the way of legend buffs and nerfs, Respawn previously noted that at least five legends will be updated in some way.

Mirage, Rampart, Octane, Pathfinder, and Loba are all guaranteed to be buffed – with Pathfinder having the cooldown on his grapple, while Loba will be able to take ammo from her Black Market Boutique without needing to use one of the two loot spots for it.

Weapon changes – R-99 returns and new hop-ups

There is also a myriad of changes coming to the weapon pool. The biggest of these is the return of the R-99 SMG to floor loot. It will be replaced in supply drops by the Prowler.

In addition to that, there is a new ‘Quickdraw’ hop-up for the Wingman and RE-45. This new hop-up will provide better hipfire accuracy, faster draw time, and faster ADS. There will also be three new gold weapons in Season 7 – the Havoc, Alternator, and Sentinel.

On top of those, the L-Star is receiving a buff, but the exact details won’t be revealed until the official patch notes are released. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on that.

Once the official patch notes are released by Respawn, we’ll update this article with the exact changes so you can see how the new update will affect your favorite legends and weapons.

Apex Legends Season 7, Ascension, goes live on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on November 4.