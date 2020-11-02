 Apex Legends Season 7 early patch notes: Horizon, Olympus, buffs, nerfs - Dexerto
Apex Legends Season 7 early patch notes: Horizon, Olympus, buffs, nerfs

Published: 2/Nov/2020 10:04 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 10:09

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends Season 7 logo
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 is one of the most highly anticipated seasons in the battle royale’s history as it brings an interesting legend in Horizon, a new map in the form of Olympus, and plenty of other changes. So, here are the patch notes.

For weeks, Apex Legends players have been looking forward to Season 7 and everything that Respawn Entertainment would be piling into the new season. 

After leaks suggested that the new legend would be Valk, the devs confirmed that it would, in fact, be Horizon – a Scottish scientist who has a penchant for messing with Gravity. 

There’s also the arrival of a new map, Olympus, as well as plenty of other changes to the weapon pool, existing legends, and even some new items. 

New Legend – Horizon

Getting a new legend to start each season is obviously the biggest change, and that’s only amplified when it’s someone like Horizon. As already noted, she’s got a thing for messing with gravity, and her ultimate – a black hole that pulls players towards it – could really shake-up the meta when it comes to the legends.  

In addition to that, her passive reduces the impact of a fall, and her tactical is a gravity lift so you can get a leg up on your enemies. 

  • Passive: Spacewalk: Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.
  • Tactical: Gravity Lift: Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.
  • Ultimate: Black Hole: Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it.
apex legends season 7 horizon
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s abilities should shake thing up in Apex Legends.

Olympus map & Trident vehicle

The new map, Olympus, will also shake up the way Apex is played because not only are there vehicles on the map, but there is also the constant danger of falling to your death because of how high up the map is. 

As mentioned, there will be vehicles on Olympus – these are called Trident. These small hovercrafts will be situated across the map and can fit a trio in with ease. 

You can also deploy abilities while using the Trident, making it a mobile fighting machine. 

POI on Olympus in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends is moving to a whole new world in Season 7, Olympus on Psamathe.

Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Season 7

As for what’s changing in the way of legend buffs and nerfs, Respawn previously noted that at least five legends will be updated in some way. 

Mirage, Rampart, Octane, Pathfinder, and Loba are all guaranteed to be buffed – with Pathfinder having the cooldown on his grapple, while Loba will be able to take ammo from her Black Market Boutique without needing to use one of the two loot spots for it. 

Pathfinder with a blue skin and yellow screen next to the apex legends logo
Respawn/EA
Pathfinder’s grapple will finally be changed in Season 7.

Weapon changes – R-99 returns and new hop-ups

There is also a myriad of changes coming to the weapon pool. The biggest of these is the return of the R-99 SMG to floor loot. It will be replaced in supply drops by the Prowler. 

In addition to that, there is a new ‘Quickdraw’ hop-up for the Wingman and RE-45. This new hop-up will provide better hipfire accuracy, faster draw time, and faster ADS. There will also be three new gold weapons in Season 7 – the Havoc, Alternator, and Sentinel. 

On top of those, the L-Star is receiving a buff, but the exact details won’t be revealed until the official patch notes are released. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on that. 

R-99 being pointed to the sky in Apex Legends
Rockstar Games
The R-99 is returning to floor loot in Season 7.

Once the official patch notes are released by Respawn, we’ll update this article with the exact changes so you can see how the new update will affect your favorite legends and weapons. 

Apex Legends Season 7, Ascension, goes live on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on November 4.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players are freaking out over another Kings Canyon tree

Published: 2/Nov/2020 1:35

by Bill Cooney
Apex Legends Tree debate
Respawn Entertainment

Believe it or not, Apex Legends players are once again freaking out over nothing more than an in-game tree, one that some are swearing just recently appeared out of nowhere ahead of this week’s Season 7 update.

Play any battle royale game like Apex for an extended period of time and you’ll come to know the maps pretty well, which is why any changes often immediately stand out when they do happen.

This is especially true on King’s Canyon, which has seen changes since the game came out, but has stayed somewhat the same in unchanged parts that survived since then.

However, on November 1, a massive debate started on the Apex Legends subreddit over whether or not a single tree, located between Market and Bunker, was recently added to the game, or had been there forever.

I fkn swear this tree wasn’t here before from apexlegends

Of course, as often happens in these kinds of debates, players quickly broke up into two opposing camps: one that is sure the tree just recently appeared, and the other that “just knows” it’s been there from the start.

“I’ve seen it many times,” one user assured us. “I’ve used it for cover.” While on the other side of things someone replied with “it definitely was not.”

Still, others argued that the tree has always been there, but was updated recently to add more green leaves to it, which makes it stand out and be more noticeable.

If you want to check out the random tree in question, you can find it at the buildings located in the valley between the Bunker and Market POIs.

Once you examine the tree for yourself, you can join the conversation as well, as we wait for the start of Season 7. Have to pass the time somehow, right?

Mysterious Tree Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
This is the rough location of the mysterious tree that bored Apex players are debating.

Whether or not the mysterious foliage was always there or if this is a case of it becoming more visible remains unknown, as Respawn doesn’t usually list minor cosmetic changes made to completely random trees scattered around Apex’s maps.

Believe it or not, however, this isn’t even the first time debate around Kings Canyon trees has flared up. Back in September, players were split on whether or not to remove one tree, though this was in a completely different spot.

Speaking of Apex Legends maps, the new Olympus arena will be arriving along with the start of Season 7, and it’s sure to have a whole forest of trees, bushes, and other shrubberies for players to dissect well into the future too.