Apex Legends Season 14 Collection event: Release date, leaked skins, heirloom & more

With Season 14 of Apex Legends nearing the halfway point, it’s time for another collection event to release. Although not officially announced yet, leaks have revealed the name “Beast of Prey”, as well as the release date, and cosmetics.

Each season of Apex, Respawn will add a series of events in an effort to keep things fresh over the three months. The most anticipated of these is the Collection Event, because it often adds a new heirloom item to the game.

The Season 14 Collection event is expected to release Loba’s heirloom, which Respawn has already teased in their comics. Here’s everything we know so far about the ‘Beast of Prey’ Collection event in Apex Legends.

The expected release date for Beast of Prey is Tuesday, September 20, based on various leaks, known in the game files as ‘Hunter Predator’. This would also line up with it being approximately midway through the season.

This would also mean that a trailer for the event should release on Thursday, September 15, based on the cadence of previous seasons.

Loba Heirloom?

All signs point to Loba’s heirloom being the prize for completing the collection. Despite releasing in Season 5, Loba still has no heirloom item, when characters like Valkyrie (season 8) already do.

As hinted at in Respawn’s comic, the heirloom will be a war fan, previously owned by her parents, which she stole from a museum it was being displayed in.

However, it’s not confirmed for certain yet that Loba’s heirloom will drop with this event. It’s also possible that instead, it will be a mythic skin, which has replaced heirlooms in previous collection events.

Beast of Prey skins

In addition to the release date, a number of cosmetics for the Season 14 Collection event have also been leaked.

Apex Legends data miner KralRindo has compiled a number of the skins expected to release in the event, that are currently in the game files.

Some players have highlighted similarities between these skins and the Alien & Predator franchise, sparking speculation of a crossover.

However, any similarities are likely just inspirations, rather than a direct crossover. Typically, Apex Legends does not bring outside franchises into the lore of the game, but has used them as inspiration for skins, such as the anime skins last season.

That’s everything we know about the Season 14 Collection Event in Apex Legends right now, but we’re sure to know lots more very soon, so check back ahead of the event starting.

If you’re looking even further ahead, you might be interested in what Respawn is believed to be preparing for Season 15, which includes a possible new map.