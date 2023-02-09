Apex Legends Season 16 patch notes: New classes, weapon, TDM, more

Apex Legends Season 16, Revelry, releases on February 14, and while there is no new legend, there is an abundance of new content, changes, and balancing to enjoy. Here are all the patch notes for the Season 16 update so far.

The lack of a new legend might be disappointing to some, but it was bound to happen at some point, with a new Legend every season likely unsustainable forever.

Instead, this season will see a complete “remaster” of the classes in Apex. There are now five classes which all the legends are divided into, complete with new unique perks for each. There are also balancing changes to a handful of popular characters.

And, for the first time in many seasons, there is a new weapon, the Nemesis Burst AR. The firing range gets an update too, as well as the addition of TDM and more. The full patch notes will be released soon, but for now, here’s everything you need to know about Season 16.

Apex Season 16 early patch notes

Legend Classes Remastered

Each Legend in Apex will be classified as follows:

LEGEND CLASS LEGENDS Assault Maggie, Ash, Bangalore, Revenant, Fuse Skirmisher Valkyrie, Wraith, Mirage, Horizon, Octane, Pathfinder Recon Crypto, Seer, Vantage, Bloodhound Controller Catalyst, Rampart, Wattson, Caustic Support Newcastle, Lifeline, Loba, Gibraltar

Perks for these classes are all new too, including the ability for Support legends to craft their eliminated teammates’ banners – even if they have expired. For a full breakdown of all the perks, check out our full explainer of the new classes here.

New Mode: Team Deathmatch

Arenas has been removed from Apex Legends in Season 16. Replacing it is Team Deathmatch, which will be available for the first three weeks of Season 16.

TDM is a 6v6 mode, and is the first to win two rounds. Your team needs 30 kills to win a round. There is infinite respawns, but you’ll have to wait around 6 seconds before respawning.

After three weeks, TDM will be placed in the new Mixtape playlist, which will be permanent. Mixtape will cycle through LTMs, starting with TDM, Control, and Gun Run.

New Weapon: Nemesis Burst AR

The new weapon for Season 16 is an Assault Rifle, which takes energy ammo and fires in bursts.

When firing bursts continually, the gap between bursts will get shorter, until it almost feels like it is firing full auto.

Respawn Entertainment The new Nemesis Burst AR will compete with the R301 and Flatline.

Legend Balancing

A number of Legends are being impacted by changes to their abilities in Season 16 with buffs and nerfs

Seer

Seer’s Ultimate Ability, Exhibit, will be nerfed in terms of cooldown and duration, with Respawn describing the nerf as “pretty hard”

Seer’s Passive Ability, Heart Seeker, will now have a charge up time, meaning it cannot be spammed by players. It is also no longer a ‘constant’, but comes and goes with the ‘pulses’ of enemies it detects. It will also be audible to nearby enemies, potentially giving away Seer’s location when it is being used.

Bloodhound

Bloodhound’s Ultimate Ability, Beast of the Hunt, has been overhauled to fit with a new ‘White Raven concept’ – it will no longer speed up their Tactical Ability charge.

Instead, it will now find “ethereal white ravens around the map”. When interacted with, these ravens will fly in the direction of the closest enemy. This creates a longer hunting loop.

Wraith

Wraith can now place he portal twice as far as previously, and “will speed up as she travels that extra distance”.

Pathfinder

The range and riding speed on Pathfinder’s zipline has been increased “significantly”, meaning he can travel further and faster than previously.

Horizon

Accuracy when firing during Horizon’s Tactical Ability, Gravity Lift, has been reduced, making targets more difficult to hit.

However, the speed at which she is lifted into the air has been increased slightly.

Mirage

After reviving, Mirage and the revived ally will be cloaked for 3 seconds. This 3 second duration only stands as a result of the player remaining unarmed. If they draw their weapon, the cloak is broken immediately.

When a clone is shot, the bamboozled enemy will now be tracked by a small icon for a short time.

Lifeline

Significant reduction to the ‘slow penalty’ when activating her revive.

Significantly increased drop speed and range of her Care Package Ultimate Ability.

Valkyrie

No longer sees enemy locations marked when using her Ultimate Ability, Skyward Dive.

There might be even more changes than this in the full patch notes.

Weapon updates

Shotguns

Gold shotgun bolt added – will reload rounds while sliding, both when weapon is stowed or armed

Improved pellet size at close range for more consistent hits

Peacekeeper and Mastiff can now take tactical stocks

Assault Rifles

R-301 damage nerfed from 14 to 13

Hip fire accuracy reduced for all assault rifles

Crate weapons

Hemlok moved to crate

Rampage LMG returns to floor loot

Volt SMG and Longbow DMR placed in crafters

New player orientation matches

For brand new players, starting in Season 16, they will have to complete a few orientation matches against mostly bots on Kings Canyon. After winning a game, they will be placed in the general population of players.

You can queue up for this mode with a more experienced friend if you choose.

Ranked changes

There are no major changes to ranked in Season 16, except the map rotation. Instead of the map changing at the season split, the map will now change every 24 hours.

The maps for Season 16 are Broken Moon, Storm Point, and World’s Edge.

Map changes

There is no new map for Season 16, but there are some exciting changes to the existing ones. Every map in rotation will be dressed with anniversary celebrations, including big balloons of the characters and banners.

Also, Mirage Voyage returns, but is now called Mirage à trois. It has been given a facelift, with a new dancefloor and more. The party boat will be on every map for the duration of the season.

Firing Range updates

The firing range is getting some much-needed changes in Season 16. After being relatively unchanged since release, there are now a bunch of new options for you to play with.

This includes the shield level of the bots, making them strafe and the speed at which they strafe – you can even make them crouch. There is also now infinite ammo, and you can turn on hit markers to help you learn the recoil patterns.

That’s everything we know to be coming in Season 16 so far. We will update this article with more patch notes as they are released by Respawn.