Apex Legends Uprising Collection Event: New skins, Revenant Uprising LTM, more

Apex Legends’ Uprising Collection Event will conclude the Kill Code saga, introduce the Revenant Uprising LTM, new skins, and more. Here’s everything players should know.

Apex’s Uprising Collection Event is right around the corner and, fortunately, Respawn has revealed what players can expect from the festivities.

In addition to the Kill Code conclusion, the forthcoming Apex Legends event promises an all-new limited-time mode, Revenant Uprising. Plus, fresh Legendary skins are also in the works for the likes of Bangalore, Vantage, and other fan-favorite heroes.

Here’s the rundown of what the Uprising Collection Event will entail when it arrives in the coming days.

The Uprising Collection Event will become available on Tuesday, December 5 at 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM BST. This particular period will last for approximately one month, as it’s scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Players may need to install a small patch before the event goes live; however, the specifics have yet to surface as of writing.

Kill Code: Uprising

Uprising will also usher in the final Kill Code battle, which players can partake in during the first hour of the event’s December 5 launch from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM PT.

Revenant Uprising – Limited-Time Mode

Those looking forward to another exciting LTM in Apex Legends are in luck – Respawn plans to Revenant Uprising in the Uprising Collection Event.

This mode promises all-out warfare in a 30 v 30 fight where reaching the Evac point is key for Legends. Meanwhile, the Revenant Army swarms the battlefield to prevent any chances of an escape.

According to EA’s blog post, “the Legends may have the advantage at first, but if a squad is wiped, they join the simulacrum horde.” And it gets even more interesting. A user-controlled Red Eyed Revenant will lead the Army, complete with high-tier loot at their disposal.

The schedule for the LTM is as follows:

December 5 – December 11 : 11:00 AM – 10:00 AM PT

: 11:00 AM – 10:00 AM PT December 15 – December 18 : 11:00 AM – 10:00 AM PT

: 11:00 AM – 10:00 AM PT December 22 – December 25 : 11:00 AM – 10:00 AM PT

: 11:00 AM – 10:00 AM PT December 29 – January 1: 11:00 AM – 10:00 AM PT

Uprising Collection Event skins

Not unlike previous collection events, 24 event-centric cosmetics will be available via event packs. As such, users can collect Legendary skins for Valkyrie, Vantage, Bangalore, and others.

Players who manage to collect all 24 skins before the event ends will unlock Loba’s Prestige Skin, Apex Lycanthrope.

Weekly Reward Trackers

For the first time in Apex history, Respawn intends to roll out weekly abilities for players to unlock in unranked Battle Royale.

Throughout the event, players can earn rewards such as Reduced Ultimate Cooldowns that should enhance their arsenal during unranked BR matches. Players should take advantage of these boosts, given that they’ll reset at the end of every week.