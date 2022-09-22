Genshin Impact voice actors: English and Japanese cast

Genshin Impact is filled with a huge roster of characters, all of which are voiced by some of the most iconic voice actors from around the world. So, if you’re wondering who voices your favorite characters, then our Genshin Impact voice actors hub has you covered.
Genshin Impact voice actors give life to the game’s ever-growing roster of colorful characters. From Alejandro Saab to Miyu Irino, the open-world title’s cast is filled to the brim with talented VAs from around the world.
In fact, Genshin Impact voice actors often have a background in popular anime, video games, and TV shows. With such a critically acclaimed cast, many Travelers often want to know who the voice behind their favorite characters is.
Without further ado, here’s the full list of English and Japanese voice actors that play each Genshin Impact character.
Genshin Impact voice actors
|Character
|English voice actor
|Japanese voice actor
|Albedo
|Khoi Dao
|Nojima Kenji
|Aloy
|Giselle Fernandez
|Takagaki Ayahi
|Amber
|Kelly Baskin
|Iwami Manaka
|Arataki Itto
|Max Mittelman
|Nishikawa Takanori
|Barbara
|Laura Stahl
|Kitou Akari
|Beidou
|Allegra Clark
|Koshimizu Ami
|Bennett
|Cristina Vee Valenzuela
|Ryōta Ōsaka
|Candace
|Shara Kirby
|Yuzuki Ryoka
|Chongyun
|Beau Bridgland
|Saito Soma
|Collei
|Christina Costello
|Maekawa Ryoko
|Cyno
|Alejandro Saab
|Irino Miyu
|Dainsleif
|Yuri Lowenthal
|Kenjiro Tsuda
|Diluc
|Sean Chiplock
|Ono Kensho
|Diona
|Dina Sherman
|Izawa Shiori
|Dori
|Anjali Kunapanen
|Kaneda Tomoko
|Eula
|Suzie Yeung
|Satou Rina
|Fischl
|Brittany CoxOz: Ben Pronsky
|Uchida MaayaOz: Masutani Yasunori
|Ganyu
|Jennifer Losi
|Ueda Reina
|Gorou
|Cory Yee
|Hatanaka Tasuku
|Hu Tao
|Brianna Knickerbocker
|Takahashi Rie
|Jean
|Stephanie Southerland
|Chiwa Saitou
|Kaedehara Kazuha
|Mark Whitten
|Nobunaga Shimazaki
|Kaeya
|Josey Montana McCoy
|Kousuke Toriumi
|Kamisato Ayaka
|Erica Mendez
|Saori Hayami
|Kamisato Ayato
|Chris Hackney
|Akira Ishida
|Keqing
|Kayli Mills
|Eri Kitamura
|Klee
|Poonam Basu
|Kuno Misaki
|Kujou Sara
|Jeannie Tirado
|Seto Asami
|Kuki Shinobu
|Kira Buckland
|Kaori Mizuhashi
|Lisa
|Mara Junot
|Tanaka Rie
|Mona
|Felecia Angelle
|Konomi Kohara
|Nilou
|Dani Chambers
|Kanemoto Hisako
|Ningguang
|Erin Ebers
|Sayaka Ohara
|Noelle
|Laura Faye Smith
|Kanon Takao
|Paimon
|Corina Boettger
|Aoi Koga
|Qiqi
|Christie Cate
|Yukari Tamura
|Raiden Shogun
|Anne Yatco
|Miyuki Sawashiro
|Razor
|Todd Haberkorn
|Kouki Uchiyama
|Rosaria
|Elizabeth Maxwell
|Ai Kakuma
|Sangonomiya Kokomi
|Risa Mei
|Suzuko Mimori
|Sayu
|Lily Ki (Lilypichu)
|Suzaki Aya
|Shenhe
|Chelsea Kwoka
|Kawasumi Ayako
|Shikanoin Heizou
|Kieran Regan
|Yuuichi Iguchi
|Sucrose
|Valeria Rodriguez
|Fujita Akane
|Tartaglia (Childe)
|Griffin Burns
|Kimura Ryohei
|Thoma
|Christian Banas
|Morita Masakazu
|Tighnari
|Elliot Gindi
|Kobayashi Sanae
|Traveler
|Aether: Zach AguilarLumine: Sarah Miller-Crews
|Aether: Horie ShunLumine: Yuuki Aoi
|Venti
|Erika Harlacher
|Ayumu Murase
|Xiangling
|Jackie Lastra
|Ozawa Ari
|Xiao
|Laila Berzins
|Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
|Xingqiu
|Cristina Vee Valenzuela
|Junko Minagawa
|Xinyan
|Laura Stahl
|Takahashi Chiaki
|Yae Miko
|Ratana
|Sakura Ayane
|Yanfei
|Lizzie Freeman
|Hanamori Yumiri
|Yelan
|Laura Post
|Endou Aya
|Yoimiya
|Jenny Yokobori
|Kana Ueda
|Yun Jin
|Judy Alice LeeYang Yang
|Koiwai KotoriYang Yang
|Zhongli
|Keith Silverstein
|Maeno Tomoaki
Genshin Impact Cyno voice actor
The voice actor behind Cyno is Alejandro Saab (English) and Irino Miyu (Japanese). Alejandro Saab has voiced a number of notable characters across both anime and video games, playing Kaigaku from Demon Slayer, Jules from Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Mugino from Boruto.
Cyno’s Japanese VA, Irino Miyu, is known for his roles as Haku in Spirited Away, Shoya Ishida in A Silent Voice, and Sora in the Kingdom Hearts video game series. Cyno will release alongside the Genshin Impact 3.1 update, which will drop on September 28, 2022.
Whether the same Genshin Impact voice actors will reprise their roles in the upcoming Genshin Impact anime remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the current English and Japanese cast in the game.
We’ll update this article as and when HoYoverse releases new characters, so be sure to bookmark this article and come back regularly to see the new additions. In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.
Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build | How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates