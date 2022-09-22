Genshin Impact voice actors: English and Japanese cast

Genshin Impact is filled with a huge roster of characters, all of which are voiced by some of the most iconic voice actors from around the world. So, if you’re wondering who voices your favorite characters, then our Genshin Impact voice actors hub has you covered.

Genshin Impact voice actors give life to the game’s ever-growing roster of colorful characters. From Alejandro Saab to Miyu Irino, the open-world title’s cast is filled to the brim with talented VAs from around the world.

In fact, Genshin Impact voice actors often have a background in popular anime, video games, and TV shows. With such a critically acclaimed cast, many Travelers often want to know who the voice behind their favorite characters is.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of English and Japanese voice actors that play each Genshin Impact character.

Genshin Impact voice actors

Genshin Impact Cyno voice actor

The voice actor behind Cyno is Alejandro Saab (English) and Irino Miyu (Japanese). Alejandro Saab has voiced a number of notable characters across both anime and video games, playing Kaigaku from Demon Slayer, Jules from Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Mugino from Boruto.

Cyno’s Japanese VA, Irino Miyu, is known for his roles as Haku in Spirited Away, Shoya Ishida in A Silent Voice, and Sora in the Kingdom Hearts video game series. Cyno will release alongside the Genshin Impact 3.1 update, which will drop on September 28, 2022.

Whether the same Genshin Impact voice actors will reprise their roles in the upcoming Genshin Impact anime remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the current English and Japanese cast in the game.

We’ll update this article as and when HoYoverse releases new characters, so be sure to bookmark this article and come back regularly to see the new additions. In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build | How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates