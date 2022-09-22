Genshin Impact voice actors: English and Japanese cast

GamingGenshin Impact

Genshin Impact is filled with a huge roster of characters, all of which are voiced by some of the most iconic voice actors from around the world. So, if you’re wondering who voices your favorite characters, then our Genshin Impact voice actors hub has you covered.

Genshin Impact voice actors give life to the game’s ever-growing roster of colorful characters. From Alejandro Saab to Miyu Irino, the open-world title’s cast is filled to the brim with talented VAs from around the world.

In fact, Genshin Impact voice actors often have a background in popular anime, video games, and TV shows. With such a critically acclaimed cast, many Travelers often want to know who the voice behind their favorite characters is.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of English and Japanese voice actors that play each Genshin Impact character.

Genshin Impact voice actors

Character English voice actorJapanese voice actor
AlbedoKhoi DaoNojima Kenji
AloyGiselle FernandezTakagaki Ayahi
AmberKelly BaskinIwami Manaka
Arataki IttoMax MittelmanNishikawa Takanori
BarbaraLaura StahlKitou Akari
BeidouAllegra ClarkKoshimizu Ami
BennettCristina Vee ValenzuelaRyōta Ōsaka
CandaceShara KirbyYuzuki Ryoka
ChongyunBeau BridglandSaito Soma
ColleiChristina CostelloMaekawa Ryoko
CynoAlejandro SaabIrino Miyu
DainsleifYuri LowenthalKenjiro Tsuda
DilucSean ChiplockOno Kensho
DionaDina ShermanIzawa Shiori
DoriAnjali KunapanenKaneda Tomoko
EulaSuzie YeungSatou Rina
FischlBrittany CoxOz: Ben PronskyUchida MaayaOz: Masutani Yasunori
GanyuJennifer LosiUeda Reina
GorouCory YeeHatanaka Tasuku
Hu TaoBrianna KnickerbockerTakahashi Rie
JeanStephanie SoutherlandChiwa Saitou
Kaedehara KazuhaMark WhittenNobunaga Shimazaki
KaeyaJosey Montana McCoyKousuke Toriumi
Kamisato AyakaErica MendezSaori Hayami
Kamisato AyatoChris HackneyAkira Ishida
KeqingKayli MillsEri Kitamura
KleePoonam BasuKuno Misaki
Kujou SaraJeannie TiradoSeto Asami
Kuki ShinobuKira BucklandKaori Mizuhashi
LisaMara JunotTanaka Rie
MonaFelecia AngelleKonomi Kohara
NilouDani ChambersKanemoto Hisako
NingguangErin EbersSayaka Ohara
NoelleLaura Faye SmithKanon Takao
PaimonCorina BoettgerAoi Koga
QiqiChristie CateYukari Tamura
Raiden ShogunAnne YatcoMiyuki Sawashiro
RazorTodd HaberkornKouki Uchiyama
RosariaElizabeth MaxwellAi Kakuma
Sangonomiya KokomiRisa MeiSuzuko Mimori
SayuLily Ki (Lilypichu)Suzaki Aya
ShenheChelsea KwokaKawasumi Ayako
Shikanoin HeizouKieran ReganYuuichi Iguchi
SucroseValeria RodriguezFujita Akane
Tartaglia (Childe)Griffin BurnsKimura Ryohei
ThomaChristian BanasMorita Masakazu
TighnariElliot GindiKobayashi Sanae
TravelerAether: Zach AguilarLumine: Sarah Miller-CrewsAether: Horie ShunLumine: Yuuki Aoi
VentiErika HarlacherAyumu Murase
XianglingJackie LastraOzawa Ari
XiaoLaila BerzinsYoshitsugu Matsuoka
XingqiuCristina Vee ValenzuelaJunko Minagawa
XinyanLaura StahlTakahashi Chiaki
Yae MikoRatanaSakura Ayane
YanfeiLizzie FreemanHanamori Yumiri
YelanLaura PostEndou Aya
YoimiyaJenny YokoboriKana Ueda
Yun JinJudy Alice LeeYang YangKoiwai KotoriYang Yang
ZhongliKeith SilversteinMaeno Tomoaki

Genshin Impact Cyno voice actor

The voice actor behind Cyno is Alejandro Saab (English) and Irino Miyu (Japanese). Alejandro Saab has voiced a number of notable characters across both anime and video games, playing Kaigaku from Demon Slayer, Jules from Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Mugino from Boruto.

Cyno’s Japanese VA, Irino Miyu, is known for his roles as Haku in Spirited Away, Shoya Ishida in A Silent Voice, and Sora in the Kingdom Hearts video game series. Cyno will release alongside the Genshin Impact 3.1 update, which will drop on September 28, 2022.

Whether the same Genshin Impact voice actors will reprise their roles in the upcoming Genshin Impact anime remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the current English and Japanese cast in the game.

We’ll update this article as and when HoYoverse releases new characters, so be sure to bookmark this article and come back regularly to see the new additions. In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

loading...