Cyno in Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know

Cyno is a Genshin Impact character that could be released in the Sumeru region update. Find out everything we know about Cyno’s abilities, weapon type, and more.

The Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks have revealed a number of details about the new region, but details on Cyno still remain scarce. While we’ve known about him since his reveal in the official manga, miHoYo has kept a lot of his details rather quiet.

While the recent 2.5 leaks have caught the attention of Yae Miko fans, many travelers will be eager to discover more news about Cyno. After all, the Sumeru scholar has remained in the shadow since the game’s release.

Whether you’re looking to save your Primogems for Genshin Impact’s upcoming 5-star characters, or just wish to learn more about Cyno, and his role within Genshin Impact, then our handy guide has you covered.

Contents

Who is Cyno in Genshin Impact?

Cyno is a scholar from Sumeru Academia, a leading institute in arcane arts and historical records. He is also revealed to have a close relationship with Collei – one of the main protagonists of the official Genshin Impact manga.

The Sumeru scholar helps seal Collei’s archon residue, which enables the otherwise ordinary girl to unleash devastating powerful abilities. In the manga, Cyno initially comes off as cold, but his willingness to help others is what makes him such a reliable character.

Cyno weapon type in Genshin Impact

Cyno appears to hold a Polearm and features an Anubis-themed headpiece, which features ornate golden symbols. Meanwhile, his cloak has flowing blue tassels and he appears to be wearing a Shendyt – apparel that was common during Ancient Egypt.

Cyno abilities in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to release any information regarding Cyno’s abilities, but we will likely hear more details in the months to come. It’s currently speculated that the Sumeru region will be unlocked after the Genshin Impact 2.5 update has been released, so travelers won’t have to wait too much longer before they can trek through the vast desert region.

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about Cyno in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below for all the latest updates.

