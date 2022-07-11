Tighnari revealed in Genshin Impact: Abilities, Sumeru lore, release date

Andrew Amos . 2 hours ago

It’s time to go to Sumeru as HoYoverse officially reveal the first characters from the game’s fourth region, and Tighnari is up first. The Dendro Bow user will be the first five-star release from the region: here’s what we know so far, including their abilities, lore, and release date.

The Sumeru drip-feed marketing is now out in the wild, and Genshin Impact players are going rabid. After all the leaks ahead of Version 3.0, HoYoverse has finally confirmed the first set of characters to come from Sumeru, and Tighnari is top of the list.

The Dendro Bow user is the Avidya Forest Watcher, and players are soon going to be acquainted with their abilities and lore.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tighnari, including when he will release in Genshin Impact.

Who is Tighnari in Genshin Impact? Sumeru lore explained

Tighnari is the Avidya Forest Watcher in Genshin Impact, with his in-game lore describing him as the Lead Ranger of the Dawson Rainforest. He prides himself on keeping the forest luscious, as well as maintaining safety for all who traverse it.

He is also the mentor and master of Collei ⁠— who is also coming to Genshin Impact soon.

Tighnari abilities in Genshin Impact

Tighnari’s abilities leaked early ahead of his Genshin Impact release thanks to the Version 3.0 beta. While HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed all the details, once they ship to the beta environment they very rarely change.

He is going to be the first Dendro user in the game ⁠— and his Bow will feature a special leveled-up Charged Attack that splits his main shot into four once it hits an enemy, dealing even more Dendro DMG.

His Elemental Skill involves him lobbing an object that deals ranged AOE Dendro damage and debuffs enemies with a new “Chaos” effect, while his Elemental Burst will fire homing arrows at enemies which can then ricochet onto further enemies, dealing widespread damage.

There’s a lot of AOE involved in the archer’s kit, making him a possible Main DPS threat with plenty of Elemental Reactions on the cards ⁠— after all, there’s a lot of Dendro application going on here!

Tighnari release date in Genshin Impact

Tighnari is basically confirmed to be releasing in Genshin Impact as part of the game’s Version 3.0 update ⁠— right as players start exploring Sumeru. An exact date hasn’t been locked in, but the rumored date is August 24, 2022.

Leaks have also indicated Tighnari will be part of Version 3.0’s Phase I banner, meaning she will drop immediately following the update. Her trainee, the four-star Collei, will be joining her.

We will confirm more Tighnari details in Genshin Impact once HoYoverse lets the drip marketing run a bit more.