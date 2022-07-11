Collei revealed in Genshin Impact: Abilities, Sumeru lore, release date

Andrew Amos . 3 hours ago

Collei is finally coming to Genshin Impact ⁠— after months of leaks surrounding the Dendro character, she will be a part of the Sumeru launch as one of the game’s first wielding the seventh element. Here’s what we know about the four-star archer, including her abilities, lore, and release date.

As far as hyped launches go in Genshin Impact, there’s arguably been none bigger than Sumeru. The elusive fourth region, home to the seventh element in Dendro, is finally becoming playable in Version 3.0.

And for those who have been following along with the game’s lore for some time, the long-teased Collei is making her debut. Better yet for some players ⁠— it’s rumored she might even be given out for free.

Here’s what we know about Collei in Genshin Impact, including her abilities, lore, and release date.

HoYoverse Long have we waited: Collei is finally joining the Genshin Impact roster.

Who is Collei in Genshin Impact? Sumeru lore explained

Collei is arguably the character we know the most about from Sumeru in Genshin Impact. Having already appeared in the game’s official manga, we know Collei had a rough upbringing, being used for experiments by the Fatui who imbued her with some Dendro powers.

Now she has escaped and is guided by Tighnari as an Avidya Forest Ranger Trainee. Her in-game bio does show a rather timid and nervous side to her, despite her bubbly introduction in a teaser for Sumeru’s story.

Collei abilities in Genshin Impact

Collei might not have the same mighty story as other Genshin Impact characters, but the way she wields Dendro with her abilities is up there with the best of them. The four-star Dendro Bow user follows in the footsteps of her master Tighnari, although with vastly different skills.

According to leaks from the Version 3.0 beta, Collei will have access to a boomerang in her Elemental Skill, which does Dendro DMG both going out and on return. Simple enough.

Her Elemental Burst will win players’ hearts though as she reportedly deploys a “mechanical cat sidekick” that explodes, dealing Dendro DMG. The cat doesn’t just vanish after exploding though, continuing to deal damage while it’s on the field.

It’s simple, but as a set-and-forget Sub DPS with great Dendro application, it could be the perfect option to round out some teams who just want the Elemental Reactions.

Collei release date in Genshin Impact

Collei is basically confirmed to be releasing in Genshin Impact as part of the game’s Version 3.0 update ⁠— right as players start exploring Sumeru. An exact date hasn’t been locked in, but the rumored date is August 24, 2022.

Leaks have also indicated Collei will be part of Version 3.0’s Phase I banner, meaning she will drop immediately following the update. Her master, the five-star Tighnari, will be joining her.

We will update this piece with more Collei details in Genshin Impact once HoYoverse confirms them all.