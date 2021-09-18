Gorou in Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know

Gorou is an upcoming Geo Archer in Genshin Impact, and a major part of the Inazuma storyline. Get to know everything about the Resistance General here, including when he’ll become playable, his abilities, and more.

Gorou will be one of the final major characters released as part of Genshin Impact’s epic Inazuma storyline covering the Raiden Archon.

The upcoming Geo Archer is a part of the Resistance fighting back against her rule, partnering with the Sangonomiya clan and its leader Kokomi. Here’s what we know about his upcoming release so far.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Genshin Impact’s Inazuma storyline.

Advertisement

Gorou release date in Genshin Impact

Gorou’s release date hasn’t been confirmed by miHoYo yet, with the Genshin Impact developers only teasing his imminent release in the Inazuma region launch.

Read More: Best Baal build in Genshin Impact

However, leakers are confident Gorou will be dropping as part of Genshin Impact patch 2.3, which is expected to come near the end of November 2021 ⁠— around November 23.

Gorou abilities in Genshin Impact

Gorou’s abilities haven’t been datamined or leaked yet, probably because he’s not due to release until patch 2.3. There’s some ability data floating around, but nothing conclusive.

There’s not even a clear consensus on whether the Resistance General will be a four-star or a five-star character. Early leaks indicated he would be a five-star, but that has since been revised to him only being a four-star character. Nothing is 100% clear yet, though.

Advertisement

This doesn't mean that the characters are close to release. This kind of posts are heavily subject to change. Gorou got more ability data added as of this current beta.

New entry for Itto. There's some internal skill names and mentions of him possibly being Claymore user. https://t.co/JY6pFnWWnE — Dim (@dimbreath) September 1, 2021

Gorou weapon in Genshin Impact

Gorou is set to be Genshin Impact’s first Geo Archer, showcasing his abilities on the battlefield in both leaks and the Inazuma in-game story. He wields the Dreams of Dragonfell bow in his renders, which is his signature weapon.

Read More: Genshin Impact leak showcases Fu Hua lookalike Yelan

However, whether his kit will make him a DPS carry or more of a supportive unit remains to be seen. Some Geo characters and Archers have made for great Main DPS units, and Gorou being on the frontlines of battle could make the combination a lethal mix.

[2.0 Render] – Gorou, Geo Bow (Rarity Unknown)

Custom render with "Dreams of Dragonfell". Info in the post is subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/keuz36nefa — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 7, 2021

Gorou Genshin Impact character trailer

Being an unreleased character, Gorou doesn’t have a character trailer just yet for Genshin Impact. However, the Resistance General does make an appearance in the Version 2.0 Trailer.

Advertisement

Gorou’s official gameplay reveal ⁠— and character trailer ⁠— will likely drop in the same update he does, so keep an eye out when patch 2.3 rolls around.

The related segment begins at 3:33.

Gorou story in Genshin Impact

If you’ve played through the Inazuma story in Genshin Impact, you’ll know a bit about Gorou. If you haven’t, this is your warning for just a couple of spoilers.

Read More: How to get free Genshin Impact Primogems with simple TikTok trick

Gorou is the General of the Sangonomiya Resistance, fighting back against the Raiden Archon’s Vision Hunt Decree. Leading a rag-tag army based out of Watatsumi Island, he is on the front lines of battle ⁠— with his own vision ⁠— trying to stop the decline of Inazuma.

Advertisement

He partners with the likes of Kokomi and Kazuha in battle, and faces off against Kojou Sara on the shores of Nazuchi Beach.

Gorou voice actor in Genshin Impact

We’ve had a few voice lines from Gorou thanks to his part in the Inazuma storyline, but not all the voice actors have been confirmed. Those will be ticked off once he’s released, but we do know at least the Chinese and Japanese VAs for him.

English VA: TBC

TBC Chinese VA: Yang Xinran

Yang Xinran Japanese VA: Tasuku Hatanaka

That’s all we know about Gorou in Genshin Impact so far, but we’ll keep you updated with the latest information as it drops.