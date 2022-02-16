Best Yae Miko Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Yae Miko has finally arrived in Genshin Impact, and the Lady Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine packs a big punch with the power of Electro. Here’s her best build in the game, including the top artifacts, weapons, and more you need to grind for.

Yae Miko was one of the mostly highly-anticipated Genshin Impact characters ever. Now, Travelers can finally add the Lady Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine to their roster thanks to the Version 2.5 update.

As a close ally to Inazuma’s Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko also has a number of powerful Electro attacks that make her an excellent addition to many team comps. In fact, the mysterious five-star Catalyst user can make short work of grouped enemies thanks to her AoE abilities.

If you’re looking for the best Yae Miko build and wish to know which Artifacts, weapons, and Ascension materials you’ll need, then be sure to check out our guide to get a head start. With this powerful build in Genshin Impact, you’ll be able to vaporize even the hardiest of foes with deadly Electro attacks.

Contents

Yae Miko abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Spiritfox Sin-Eater

Normal Attack: Yae Miko summons kitsune spirits, initiating three attacks that deal Electro DMG.

Yae Miko summons kitsune spirits, initiating three attacks that deal Electro DMG. Charged Attack: Yae Miko consumes stamina to unleash an Electro DMG attack after a brief charge time.

Yae Miko consumes stamina to unleash an Electro DMG attack after a brief charge time. Plunging Attack: While airborne Yae Miko plunges towards the ground, dealing AoE Electro damage to all nearby enemies upon impact.

Yae Miko’s attack string is a bit different to most Catalyst users. Her Charged Attack deals a significant amount of damage, especially to grouped enemies. It does take a bunch of stamina though, so it’s worth doing one or two Normal Attacks before charging so you can regen some.

Yae Miko Elemental Skill: Yakan Evocation – Sesshou Sakura

Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill sees the Lady Guuji reposition, leaving a Sesshou Sakura behind. The Sesshou Sakura strikes one enemy, causing them to take Electro damage.

Read More: How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

The more Sesshou Sakura that are on the field, the more damage this attack does. A maximum of three Sesshou Sakura can be present on the battlefield at one time.

Yae Miko Elemental Burst: Great Secret Art – Tenko Kenshin

Yae Summons a lightning strike from the sky, dealing AoE electro damage. When the burst is used, Yae will unseal nearby Sesshou Sakura, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Tenko Thunderbolts that descend from the skies.

These newly formed Tenko Thunderbolts also deal further AoE Electro damage. Each Sesshou Sakura destroyed by Yae Elemental Burst will create one Tenko Thunderbolt. This makes it crucial to chain together her Skill before deploying her Burst for maximum damage.

Yae Miko constellations

If you’re lucky enough to unlock multiple copies of Yae Miko, then you’ll have access to some of her fantastic constellation buffs:

Level 1 — Yakan Offering: Every time Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin triggers a Tenko Thunderbolt, Yae Miko will restore 8 Elemental Energy for herself.

Level 2 — Fox’s Mooncall: Sesshou Sakura start at Level 2 when created, their max level is increased to 4, and their attack range is increased by 60%.

Level 3 — The Seven Glamours: Increases the level of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Level 4 — Sakura Channelling: When Sesshou Sakura lightning hits opponents, the Electro DMG Bonus of all nearby party members is increased by 20% for 5s.

Level 5 — Mischievous Teasing: Increases the level of Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Level 6 — Forbidden Art: Daisesshou: The Sesshou Sakura’s attacks will ignore 60% of the opponents’ DEF.

Best Yae Miko artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Yae Miko build will make use of Thundering Fury, the Electro DMG Artifact set in Genshin Impact. Because Yae Miko procs a heap of Elemental Reactions, she can make use of the 4-Piece Set very effectively.

Read More: Most popular characters in Genshin Impact

However, there’s a couple of other options. There’s always the choice of running the default Shimenawa’s Reminiscence / Gladiator’s Finale 2-Piece Set for bonus ATK. She can also make use to Noblesse Oblige thanks to the Elemental Burst DMG increase — her primary damage source after all.

Take your pick depending on your best substats (you want ATK% as well as Elemental Mastery and CRIT Rate), and then build the best Yae Miko artifacts below.

Artifact Set Bonuses Thundering Fury 2-Piece Set: Electro DMG +15% 4-Piece Set: Increases damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged and Superconduct by 40%. Triggering such effects decreases Elemental Skill CD by 1s. Can only occur once every 0.8s.

Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece Set: Elemental Burst DMG +20% 4-Piece Set: After using an Elemental Burst, all teammates get +20% ATK. Lasts 12s, does not stack

Best Yae Miko weapons in Genshin Impact

The best Yae Miko weapon, without a doubt, is Kagura’s Verity. The five-star Catalyst, which launches alongside Yae Miko, lets her stack an ATK buff up to three times based on casting her Elemental Skill. Given she has three charges of her spell, it’s practically made for her.

Read More: Genshin Impact pick rates

However, it can be a high investment to roll on a character and weapon banner — for such a specific Catalyst — at the same time. So, you can make use of other five-star picks like Skyward Atlas or Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds. For a four-star budget option, the Widsith is great.

Find a list of Yae Miko’s best weapons in Genshin Impact below.

Weapon Details Kagura’s Verity Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks. Skyward Atlas Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds. which actively seek out nearby opponents to attack for 15s, dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s. The Widsith When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60%.

Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48%.

Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240.

Yae Miko Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Yae Miko Talent and Ascension materials can be found in Inazuma and Mondstadt, which means you’ll be able to need to progress through the story in order to fully level her.

In order to level up and ascend Yae Miko, you’ll need to fight the Bathysmal Vishaps – Enkanomiya’s first boss added in Version 2.4. This boss drops the Dragonheir’s False Fin and other rare items, like Vajrada Amethyst fragments.

Travelers will also need to farm plenty of Sea Ganodermas (dotted across Inazuma) and Handguards (obtained by fighting Nobushi).

As Yae Miko excels as an Electro damage dealer, you’ll want to max out her Normal Attack and Elemental Skill to help generate elemental reactions. Once that’s maxed out, simply pump the rest of the levels into her Burst.

Yae Miko Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Light x9 Guide to Light x63 Philosophies of Light x114 Common Ascension Materials Old Handguard x18 Famed Handguard x93 Kageuchi Handguard x66 Weekly Boss Materials ??? x1

Yae Miko Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1 – Sea Ganoderma x3 Old Handguard x3 2 40,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x3 Dragonheir’s False Fin x2 Sea Ganoderma x10 Old Handguard x15 3 60,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x4 Sea Ganoderma x20 Kageuchi Handguard x12 4 80,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x3 Dragonheir’s False Fin x8 Sea Ganoderma x30 Kageuchi Handguard x18 5 100,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x12 Sea Ganoderma x45 Famed Handguard x12 6 120,000 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x20 Sea Ganoderma x60 Famed Handguard x24

Yae Miko Genshin Impact trailer

Yae Miko’s full trailer, The Mocking of a Tenko, went live on February 16, on the same day as her launch.

It gives an insight into Yae Miko’s backstory as not only Lady Guuji, but also the editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House. Oh, and there’s a look at her hard-hitting Electro attacks too.

Best Yae Miko team comp

Yae Miko is a decently flexible Sub DPS pick in almost every Genshin Impact squad. However, she has a few clearly defined allies she shines alongside.

First of all, she really needs Anemo to shine. Considering she does a lot of AOE damage, having an ally to group them up is nice. Jean, Kazuha, and Venti are great options, while Sucrose can also work on a budget.

It’s also really hard to look past Raiden Shogun to go together with Yae Miko. Miko allows for great Electro off-field DPS while Shogun tears up the board as your primary carry.

Then it’s looking towards your choice of Elemental Reaction — especially if you use Thundering Fury’s 4-Piece Set. You want to get Ganyu or Ayaka in for Superconduct, while someone like Childe is good for Electro-Charged. Avoiding Overloaded if you can is helpful, but Bennett might be a handy healer to have. Else, there’s options like Jean or Diona (for healing).

Yae Miko is bound to be a great addition to most teams that need a spark of Electro, and can fulfil a neat role as any team’s Sub DPS.

