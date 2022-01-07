Is there a Genshin Impact anime show?

Genshin Impact continues to prove incredibly popular, but is there going to be an anime show or series for the hit free-to-play game?

The world of Genshin Impact is absolutely brimming with colorful characters, idyllic locations, and monstrous creatures. With the latest 2.4 Enkanomiya update, miHoYo continues to prove that they can create riveting story content for its open-world game.

While travelers continue to unravel the mysteries surrounding Teyvat and the Fatui, many players will be wondering when the developers will turn their eyes to the world of anime. After all, Genshin Impact’s anime-inspired world is certainly befitting of receiving its very own show.

Does Genshin Impact have its own anime?

As of writing, Genshin Impact currently doesn’t have an anime show adaptation. While miHoYo has yet to reveal any plans for creating a series, that doesn’t mean that the devs won’t make one in the future.

MiHoYo’s other free-to-play title, Honkai Impact 3rd, has famously demonstrated that the devs have an interest in creating sleek animated shorts. In fact, the official Honkai Impact YouTube channel is filled with amazing anime clips.

These range from deadly fights scenes that showcase new Valkyries, while other videos provide some much-needed backstory to in-game events. Not only are these animated shorts fully voiced, but they also showcase just how beautiful a Honkai/Genshin Impact anime would look.

While Honkai Impact fans have wanted an anime since the game’s release in 2016, miHoYo has yet to answer fans’ prayers. Of course, this doesn’t mean that Genshin Impact will follow the same fate, but there have yet to be any official announcements from the devs.

Official Genshin Impact manga

Genshin Impact may not have an anime series yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t explore the world of Teyvat further. Those who enjoy reading manga and light novels will want to check out the official Genshin Impact manga.

The entire series can be read for free over on the Genshin Impact website. Not only does this series include the likes of Amber and Diluc, but it also features characters who have yet to appear in the game.

Both Collei and Cyno are two new faces that appear in the series, so while you wait for a Genshin Impact anime, be sure to check out the official manga series to explore the world of Teyvat further.

So, there you have it, everything we know about a potential Genshin Impact anime. We’ll be sure to update this hub once more details are revealed, so be sure to come back here for all the latest announcements.

