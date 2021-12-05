Best Klee Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Klee is one of Genshin Impact’s cutest characters. However, don’t let the exterior fool you — the Spark Knight is a master of all things explosive and a great Pyro DPS to have on your side. We’ve got the ultimate Klee guide here, including her best build, artifacts, weapons, and more.

The pint-sized Spark Knight is one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact for DPS as her bombs pack a powerful punch. Her explosives are wild, sending enemies flying.

If you’ve only just got your hands on Klee, or if you’ve had her in your team since her launch early on in the game’s lifecycle, we’ve got the guide to help you get the most out of her. Read on to find out the best Klee builds in Genshin Impact, including the top artifacts and weapons you want to grind for.

Klee may be small, but she’s mighty.

Klee’s abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Kaboom!

Normal Attack: Perform up to three explosive attacks, dealing AoE Pyro damage.

Perform up to three explosive attacks, dealing AoE Pyro damage. Charged Attack: Deals AoE Pyro damage to enemies. Has a short casting time and consumes some Stamina.

Deals AoE Pyro damage to enemies. Has a short casting time and consumes some Stamina. Plunging Attack: From mid-air, Klee plummets towards the ground like a fireball. Deals AoE Pyro damage upon impact.

An additional note to Klee’s basic attacks — she can get an Explosive Spark from her Normal Attacks, which empower her next Charged Attack. Look out for the glowing flower to make the most of this big DPS boost, and try to animation cancel the long cast time by jumping or dashing.

Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty

Klee throws one of her Jumpy Dumpty bombs. When thrown, it bounces three times, dealing AoE Pyro damage on every bounce. After the third jump, it splits into eight mines, each causing damage upon impact with an enemy.

It also has two charges, so you can pocket them for huge amounts of splash damage at once.

Elemental Burst: Sparks ‘n’ Splash

Klee’s Elemental Burst continuously summons fiery laser beams across 10 seconds to cause devastating AoE Pyro damage to opponents.

However, Sparks ‘n’ Splash will only do damage while Klee is on the field, so it is key to set up your Elemental reactions beforehand with allies before swapping over to the Pyro carry.

Best Klee Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Of course as a Main DPS, Klee loves any artifact that gives her bonus damage in Genshin Impact. Much like the other element-specific damage artifacts, Crimson Witch of Flames is the go-to set for her, boosting her Pyro damage significantly — and synergizes well with her Jumpy Dumpty bombs.

However, if you can’t find the full set and are on a bit more of a budget, there’s two great options out of left-field. Wanderer’s Troupe and Resolution of Sojourner both increase her Charged Attack damage, which is her primary form of DPS.

If you need to pad out her artifacts, these are great options in 4-Piece Sets. Just aim to find artifacts with ATK%, CRIT Rate and DMG, as well as Pyro DMG substats.

Weapon Details Crimson Witch of Flames 2-Piece Bonus: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece Bonus: Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Wanderer’s Troupe 2-Piece Bonus: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-Piece Bonus: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or a Bow. Resolution of Sojourner 2-Piece Bonus: ATK +18%. 4-Piece Bonus: Increases Charged Attack CRIT Rate by 30%.

Best Klee weapons in Genshin Impact

As far as weapons go for Klee, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wings is by far her best option. The five-star Catalyst gives her more movement speed — great for dodging attacks as she is quite vulnerable — and she also gains an Elemental DMG bonus the longer she remains in combat.

If you need a budget pick, Dodoco Tales is a weapon made for Klee. Named after her companion attached to her backpack, the four-star Catalyst increases her Charged Attack damage.

One of these two weapons is the way to go for Klee in terms of catalysts, but there’s some other options if you’re struggling:

Weapon Details Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat. Dodoco Tales Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Charged Attack DMG by 16% for 6s. Charged Attack hits on opponents increase ATK by 8% for 6s. The Widsith When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60%.

ATK is increased by 60%. Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48%.

Increases all Elemental DMG by 48%. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240.

Klee Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Being one of the first characters added to Genshin Impact, all of Klee’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials can be found around Mondstadt and Liyue.

Everflame Seeds drop while farming Pyro Regisvines in Liyue, and Philanemo Mushrooms spawn around the Mondstadt Castle and Springvale. You can pretty easily find Agnidus Agate and Scrolls anywhere in the world though, through boss fights or taking down Samachurls.

Klee Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Freedom x9 Guide to Freedom x63 Philosophies of Freedom x114 Common Ascension Materials Divining Scroll x18 Sealed Scroll x93 Forbidden Curse Scroll x66 Weekly Boss Materials Ring of Boreas x18

Klee Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Agnidus Agate Sliver x1 – Philanemo Mushroom x3 Divining Scroll x3 2 40,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x3 Everflame Seed x2 Philanemo Mushroom x10 Divining Scroll x15 3 60,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x6 Everflame Seed x4 Philanemo Mushroom x20 Sealed Scroll x12 4 80,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x3 Everflame Seed x8 Philanemo Mushroom x30 Sealed Scroll x18 5 100,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x6 Everflame Seed x12 Philanemo Mushroom x45 Forbidden Curse Scroll x12 6 120,000 Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6 Everflame Seed x20 Philanemo Mushroom x60 Forbidden Curse Scroll x24

Klee Genshin Impact trailer

Klee’s trailer, named Jumpy Dumpty after her ability, explores the young Knight’s story and gives a glimpse of her abilities in action.

The daughter of one of Mondstadt’s most accomplished adventurers, Alice, Klee takes a lot from her mother. Left in the care of the Knights of Favonius while she journeys across Teyvat, Klee is often getting up to mischief with her big explosions, much to Jean’s dismay.

Best Klee team comp

As Klee works best as a Main DPS (although with enough Constellations, you can make her work as a Sub DPS), you want to support her with plenty of sidekicks ready to provide Elemental support.

Bennett is a great ally to have — and probably the best all being considered — giving Pyro Elemental Resonance as well as a healthy dash of healing.

However, to help make her bombs really tick, characters like Venti and Sucrose, helping to bring enemies together with Anemo, is super powerful. Xingqiu and Diona are also great picks. The former is a great Sub DPS that can help apply Vaporize, while Diona can help apply Melt with her Burst.

If you have the units to splash though, Zhongli, Mona, and Kazuha are all great options.

Klee is a great DPS to build a team around with an easy to use kit meaning you don’t have to worry too much about rotating characters in or out — just let her drop all of her bombs and watch the chaos unfold.

If you’re looking for more great Genshin Impact builds to round out your team, check out our list below.

