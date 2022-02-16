Everything we know about Yelan in Genshin Impact: Abilities, release date, weapon, more

Yelan is an unreleased Genshin Impact character, but new leaks have given Travelers a sneak peek at what they can expect when she makes her debut.

While the Genshin Impact 2.5 update is well underway, a number of leaks have begun circulating online. From details surrounding The Chasm map update to 2.6 update details, there are plenty of things to look forward to. However, one of the most eagerly anticipated additions is that of Yelan – an unreleased 5-star character.

While HoYoverse has yet to give any official details on this mysterious woman, that hasn’t stopped a number of reliable leaks from pouring in. Whether you’re aiming to save your hard-earned Primogems for Yelan or just wish to know all the latest information about her, then our release hub has you covered.

Contents

Yelan release date in Genshin Impact

💜 I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>.

Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader. HD: https://t.co/zETqTZ8PE5#Yelan #Leaks #Spoilers pic.twitter.com/Hju3FwJ82u — アノニマス れいじん 💚 (@anonsbelle) February 16, 2022

While the developers have yet to confirm a release date for the Yelan banner, a recent Genshin Impact leaker has noted that she could be available in the 2.7 update. This would mean players can add her to their team after the release of Ayato, who is currently rumored to release in 2.6.

While this doesn’t confirm Yelan will be available in 2.7, it does suggest that the developers are getting closer to an official release date.

With Inazuma content wrapping up and the Yae Miko banner headlining the 2.5 update, we can expect to see more news on Yelan’s arrival soon.

Yelan weapon in Genshin Impact

Early datamines suggest that Yelan will wield a Bow. Renowned leaker, @anonsbelle, found that the unreleased character will barrage her enemies from afar with deadly arrow shots.

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, the developers could change her weapon type before she goes live in a future update.

Yelan abilities in Genshin Impact

Yelan’s abilities have yet to be revealed, but the latest leak has discovered that the 5-star will wield a Water Vision. This would suggest that her abilities will be tailored around drenching her enemies and setting up elemental reactions from afar.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Yelan in Genshin Impact. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

