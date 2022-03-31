Best Kuki Shinobu Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Kuki Shinobu is an upcoming 4-star character that could be coming to Genshin Impact in a future update. Here’s the best Kuki Shinobu build in the game, including the top Artifacts, weapons, and Ascension Materials you’ll need to farm.

The best Kuki Shinobu build utilizes a number of powerful Genshin Impact weapons and Artifacts, which greatly increase the Electro 4-star’s damage. Being the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang, she can be often seen with Arataki Itto.

Kuki is a sword-bearing character who uses her Electro skills to heal her allies in the field of battle. Having said that, whether you’re aiming to save your Primogems for the game’s banner or just wish to see what Kuki does, then our best build has you covered.

Nevertheless, you should note that this build is a work in progress as not everything about the character is known at the time of writing. We will be updating the following sections whenever new information regarding Kuki is released.

Contents

Kuki Shinobu abilities in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu ‧ Mender of Tribulations Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/2TtwpiDo8T — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) March 28, 2022

Kuki Shinobu abilities

The upcoming character’s various attacks are yet to be revealed by the HoYoverse. Having said that, there have been various rumors that suggest Kuki Shinobu is a sword wielder. That means the character’s primary attacks will be melee.

We will make sure to update this section as soon as more information regarding Kuki’s attacks is revealed – so make sure to check back soon.

#Kuki Elemental Skill and Burst Cooldown: 15.0 s

Duration: 2.0s/3.5

Energy Cost: 60 pic.twitter.com/Q4TGFUYbpY — Genshin Mains – Your Guide to Teyvat (@genshinmains) March 30, 2022

Kuki Shinobu Elemental Skill – Sanctifying Ring

Kuki creates a Grass Ring of Sanctification at the cost of part of her HP, dealing Electro DMG to nearby opponents.

Grass Ring of Sanctification follows the currently active character around. Deals Electro DMG to nearby opponents every 1.5s and restores HP for the active character based on Kuki Shinobu’s Max HP. The HP consumption from using this skill can only bring her to 20% HP.

Kuki Shinobu Elemental Burst – Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite

Kuki stabs an evil-excoriating blade into the ground, creating a barrier than cleanses the area of all that is foul, dealing continuous Electro DMG to opponents within its AoE based on Shinobu’s Max HP. If Shinobu’s HP is less than or equal to 50% when this skill is used, the barrier will last longer.

This was originally a technique used in weeding and in ritual prayers for the yearly harvest, but Shinobu has not forgotten it, though her life as a shrine maiden may have ended.

Kuki Shinobu Constellations in Genshin Impact

Notable Genshin Impact data miner, @GenshinMains has revealed the leaked Constellations for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact.

Cloister Compassion (Level 1) — Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite's AoE is increased by 50%.

Forsake Fortune (Level 2) — Grass Ring Sanctifications duration is increased by 3s.

Sequester Sorrow (Level 3) — +3 to Elemental skill

Sever Sealing (Level 4) — When the Normal, Charged or Plunging Attacks of characters affected by Shinobu's Grass Ring of Sanctification hit opponents, a Thundergrass Mark will land on the opponent's position and deal AoE Electro DMG based on 9.7% of Shinobu's Max HP. This effect can occur once every 5s.

Cease Courtesies (Level 5) — +3 to Elemental burst.

Ward Weakness (Level 6) — When Kuki Shinobu's HP drops to 25% or below, or when she takes lethal DMG: Shinobu will not fall as a result of the DMG sustained this time. She will gain 150 Elemental Mastery for 15s. This effect will automatically activate when her HP reaches 1. This effect can be triggered once every 60s.

Best Kuki Shinobu Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The true potential of any character in Genshin Impact is determined by a variety of factors, including the equipped Artifact sets. However, given that there is very little known about Kuki Shinobu, it remains difficult to determine which Artifacts would suit best for the character.

Nevertheless, with the information we have at hand, it seems like either Noblesse Oblige or Thundering Fury could be excellent Artifacts to use with Kuki Shinobu when the 4-star Electro is eventually released.

We will be updating this section as soon as more information regarding Kuki Shinobu is revealed. Additionally, a lot more details about Kuki like Weapons, Ascension Materials, Talents, and Team Compositions are likely to be revealed soon Make sure to check back soon for all the latest updates.

Kuki Shinobu is bound to be a great addition to most teams that are in need of an Electro character and can fulfill a role as a Healing Support. Want more allies to pair her with? Check out our other Genshin Impact character guides below:

