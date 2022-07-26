Nilou in Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we know

James Busby . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Nilou is an upcoming Genshin Impact character that will be added as part of the Sumeru region update. We’ve outlined everything we know about her abilities, release date, and story.

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update is nearly here, which means new characters will be making their debut in the Sumeru region. Nilou is one of these new characters, which Travelers will be able to unlock.

So, if you’re looking to save your Primogems for the upcoming Hydro character or just wish to know more about her, then our hub has you covered. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Nilou, including when she will release in Genshin Impact as well as her abilities and lore.

Contents

Is there a Nilou release date in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Nilou. As of writing, Nilou is rumored to release later in the 3.1 update. This means Travelers will need to wait a little longer if they wish to add her to their roster.

According to one Genshin Impact leaker, Nilou will be featured alongside Cyno – the game’s Electro Polearm user. For a full rundown of each new unit, be sure to check out our Sumeru character hub.

Nilou abilities in Genshin Impact

While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal any information on Nilou’s abilities, that hasn’t stopped gameplay from leaking. In the footage above, Travelers get a sneak peek of how the new Hydro unit will perform upon her debut.

It’s hard to make out whether she is using a Sword or Catalyst, but the clip does show how Nilou douses her enemies with AoE Hydro attacks. In fact, her abilities seem to take up a large area, making it incredibly easy to apply the Hyrdo element to grouped enemies.

We’ll likely see more Nilou gameplay in the weeks and months to come, so make sure you check back here regularly.

Nilou story in Genshin Impact

We currently don’t have any information surrounding Nilou’s involvement in Genshin Impact’s wider story. In fact, the only details we know about her are that she is a dancer and has the ability to conjure Hydryo attacks to obliterate her enemies.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Nilou’s arrival. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest guides and information.

