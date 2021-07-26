Everything we know about Genshin Impact’s Sara

Sara is an upcoming Genshin Impact character who will be released in the Inazuma update, but new leaks have detailed everything from her electrifying abilities to her weapon.

Genshin Impact’s Inazuma region is home to all kinds of colorful characters, but many of them have yet to be released. One of these is Kujou Sara – a 4-Star Electro bow user who commands the battlefield with deadly precision. Sara is the adopted daughter of the Kujou Clan, who is known to be a loyal supporter of Baal (Raiden Shogun).

Sara is dedicated to Baal’s cause and will stop at nothing to ensure the Electro Archon’s wishes are fulfilled. While Sara was officially revealed in the game‘s 2.0 Inazuma trailer, miHoYo has yet to give any details on this deadly bodyguard. However, a number of leaks have now given Genshin Impact fans a sneak peek at Sara’s abilities, weapon, and overall playstyle.

Advertisement

Contents

Sara release date Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give Sara an official release date, but we do know that the 4-Star bow user will likely release as part of the 2.1 update. The current leak suggests that Sara will release alongside Baal on September 1.

Of course, this date could change and like all leaked information, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Sara weapon

Not much is currently known about Sara’s weapon, but we do know that Electro 4-Star is renowned for her precision. We see a glimpse of this new purple-colored bow in the official 2.0 trailer, which Sara uses to unleash a deadly charged shot. We’ll likely get more weapon details before her release, but for now, Sara’s bow remains a secret.

Advertisement

Sara abilities

Thanks to the recent Genshin Impact 2.1 beta leaks, we now have a number of details for Sara’s abilities. In fact, Honey Impact has given a breakdown of her Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

Normal Attack: Tengu Bowmanship

Normal Attack: Sara unleashes five consecutive bow shots in quick succession.

Charged Attack: Sara charges a shot for greater precision and damage. When charged, Sara’s arrow will glow with purple electrical energy and inflict enemies with the Electro status. When in the Crowfeather Cover state, Sara’s charged shots will leave behind a Crowfeather.

Plunging Attack: When airborne, Sara unleashes fires a shower of arrows that rain down from the skies, dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Tengu Stormcall

Sara quickly retreats backward, instantly avoiding damage, and gains Crowfeather cover for 18 seconds. During this time, whenever Sara fires a charged shot, Crowdfeather Cover will be consumed. This will also leave a Crowfeather on the ground.

Read More: Best Ayaka Genshin Impact build

Crowfeathers also Trigger Tengu Juurai: Ambush, dealing Electro damage and granting the active character an attack bonus based on Sara base attack stat. This bonus does not stack.

Advertisement

Elemental Burst: Subjugation Koukou Sentou

Sara unleashes a devastating Electro blast directly in front of her, dealing AoE Electro damage to every enemy hit. The ability will also spread into four clusters and deal even more AoE damage.

After use, Sara or another active party member will receive an added attack bonus for a short duration of time.

Sara leaks

The latest Sara leaks come from leaker, @abc64, who has uploaded a video of Sara’s Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst. While miHoYo may change the animations and values of Sara’s kit, the video above does give us a glimpse at how the 4-Star Elector character will play upon her official release.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, everything we know about Kokomi in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our other guides:

Everything we know about Baal | Everything we know about Kokomi | Genshin Impact promo codes | Best way to get Mora fast | Cross save, how to link PC, Mobile, and PS4 accounts | How to get more Primogems and Wishes