Candace Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we know

Candace is an upcoming Genshin Impact character that will be added as part of the Sumeru region update. We’ve outlined everything we know about her ahead of her official release date.

The Genshin Impact Sumeru update is fast approaching and soon Travelers will be able to roll on the game’s upcoming banners and explore the new region. While Tighnari and Collei are the first Dendro characters available in the 3.0 update, a number of Genshin Impact leaks have revealed details on other units.

One of the recently revealed characters is none other than Candace – a 4-star Hydro character that wields a Polearm. Iif you’re looking to save your Primogems for Candace or just wish to know more about her, then our hub has you covered.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about Candace, including when she will release in Genshin Impact and how she’ll look in-game.

Contents

Is there a Candace release date?

HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Candace. However, current leaks suggest that she will make her debut later in the 3.1 update. This means Travelers can expect to unlock her on September 28, 2022 when the new update hits live servers.

While Candace’s release may require a little bit of patience, it does give players the chance to secure more Primogems that can be used to roll on her banner. Of course, as with all leaks, this release date should be taken with a grain of salt.

Like always, we’ll be updating this section once HoYoverse reveals any new information, so make sure you check back regularly.

Candace abilities in Genshin Impact

While HoYoverse has yet to disclose any information on Candace’s abilities, we do know that she is said to command a Hydro Vision and wields a Polearm. More information will likely be released in the coming weeks as Travelers delve into the 3.1 beta.

Candace leaked model

Details on Candace may be fairly light at the moment, but her in-game model has leaked, giving Travelers a sneak peek at what they can expect when she makes her debut. As you can see from the leaked image above, Candace wears an elegant blue outfit, which is supported by golden jewelry.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Candace in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.