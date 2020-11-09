 Black Ops Cold War guides: weapons, maps, streaks, perks, Warzone, more - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War guides: weapons, maps, streaks, perks, Warzone, more

Published: 9/Nov/2020 0:23

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally nearly here, and to help you land on your feet once the game launches, we’ve put together numerous guides and informational articles on the game’s important areas.

Black Ops Cold War might be the most intricately designed Call of Duty titles to date, filled with various ins and outs that players will have to figure out before they can truly master the game.

But don’t let that intimidate you – we’re here to help! Below, you can find various guides and “how-to” articles walking you through all the important aspects of the game and preparing you to be the best BOCW player you can be.

Jump to section:

 

Weapon Guides

Every weapon in Black Ops Cold War & how to unlock them

Black Ops Cold War weapons
Reddit: u/OilCityHevs / Treyarch
A collage of all the weapons in Black Ops Cold War.

It comes as no surprise that Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer is full of dozens of different weapons. Learn about each gun and all the stats, as well as the levels that they can be unlocked at.

Fastest killing weapons in Black Ops Cold War: TTK & damage stats

Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
BOCW features a slightly slower TTK than Modern Warfare.

Time to kill is a very important stat in Call of Duty multiplayer, and Black Ops Cold War features a slightly slower TTK than Modern Warfare. Catch up on how long it takes for each weapon to eliminate an enemy as well as the relevant damage stats.

Best M16 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

M16 Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The M16 has proven to be a powerful option in Black Ops Cold War so far.

The M16 is one of the most iconic weapons in all of Call of Duty and it makes yet another appearance in Black Ops Cold War. During the beta, the M16 proved to be one of the strongest guns in the game, and we nailed down a very strong loadout that maximizes the rifle’s potential.

 

Perks, streaks, etc

All scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War scorestreaks
Treyarch
There are plenty of scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War.

Scorestreaks and killstreaks can turn the tide of any Call of Duty multiplayer match, and Black Ops Cold War a brand new system filled with streaks that players can earn. Get to know each of them, as well as how the new system works, with our comprehensive info hub.

Best Perks and Wildcards to use in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War perks
Treyarch
Familiarize yourself with all the perks in Black Ops Cold War.

Familiarize yourself with all of the Perks and Wildcards that are available in multiplayer and which ones are worth equipping over others in your loadouts.

All Field Upgrades in Black Ops Cold War and how to use them

Black Ops Cold War Field Upgrades
Treyarch
Field Upgrades can really help turn gunfights in your favor in Black Ops Cold War.

Having first been introduced in Modern Warfare, Field Upgrades are back in BOCW multiplayer, giving you yet another tool to shift the balance of gunfights in your favor. Learn all about this game’s set of Field Upgrades and how to best use each one.

Black Ops Cold War trophies & achievements confirmed: full list

Black Ops Cold War trophies
Treyarch
There are plenty of Black Ops Cold War achievements and trophies to earn throughout the campaign, multiplayer, and zombies.

While this may not be the biggest thing of note when it comes to BOCW, there are many out there who care about unlocking trophies and achievements. In this game, there are a whopping 44 in total, combined between Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

 

Prestige & Progression

Black Ops Cold War’s Seasonal Prestige system explained

Black Ops Cold War Prestige
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War has brought Prestige ranks back to Call of Duty!

Due to popular demand, Treyarch are bringing back Prestige ranks in a brand new seasonal system for Black Ops Cold War. The details for this can be a little confusing, so make sure to view our guide on how all of this works.

Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, Modern Warfare to share progression

Black Ops Cold War Progression
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare will all share progression starting Season 1.

Acting on their promise to use Warzone as the tying bond between various CoD sub-franchises, it will share a progression system with both BOCW and Modern Warfare – the details of which can all be found in the link above.

 

Warzone

Warzone integration for Black Ops Cold War & Modern Warfare explained

Warzone Black Ops Cold War integration
Treyarch
Players can use both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare guns in Warzone.

It’s already been announced that the Black Ops Cold War integration in Warzone won’t take place until the new game’s first season kicks off on December 10. Find out more about this whole process and what it means with our linked info page.

 

Roadmaps & post-launch content

Black Ops Cold War: Nuketown ’84, Season 1 roadmap, more

Black Ops Cold War roadmap
Treyarch
The first content roadmap released for Black Ops Cold War.

Some of the post-launch content for Black Ops Cold War has already been announced, so catch up on the next iteration of the iconic Nuketown map, everything coming in Season 1, and more.

PlayStation-exclusive Black Ops Cold War content

Black Ops Cold War PS exclusives
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War has considerably more PlayStation-exclusive content than recent CoD games.

As per Sony’s ongoing exclusivity deal with Activison, BOCW features a plethora of content that will be exclusive to those on PS4 and PS5, so if that’s you, make sure to take advantage

 

Preload, download sizes, PC specs

Black Ops Cold War preload schedule & download file sizes

Black Ops Cold War preload
Treyarch
You can preload Black Ops Cold War ahead of its release date.

In order to allow players to jump into Black Ops Cold War as soon as it launches, Activision has enabled preloading on all platforms, albeit on different schedules. The file sizes also differ depending on the platform, so make sure to read up on all the details linked above.

Black Ops Cold War PC requirements: minimum & recommended specs

Black Ops Cold War PC specs
Treyarch
All of the PC specs for Black Ops Cold War.

For those getting BOCW on PC, Activision has announced exactly what specs players should have on their computer for the game to run on their preferred quality of graphics, from the minimum to Ultra with Ray-Tracing.

Make sure to check back here regularly as we will be updating this hub with every new Black Ops Cold War guide and info post that we release.

You can also follow us on Twitter, @DexertoINTEL, to receive all the latest news, updates, leaks, and more pertaining to BOCW and Call of Duty in general.

Call of Duty

Nadeshot explains why 100 Thieves changed their mind about a CDL spot

Published: 8/Nov/2020 23:47

by Michael Gwilliam
Nadeshot provides CDL update on 100 Thieves
YouTube/100 Thieves

Share

100 Thieves Call of Duty League LA Thieves Nadeshot

After a full year without a Call of Duty team, 100 Thieves founder and CEO, Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, has provided some insight as to why they chose to eventually invest in the CDL with their brand new franchise, the LA Thieves.

Despite being one of the most successful teams in CoD during the Black Ops 4 season, winning two tournaments and placing second at the CWL World Championship, 100 Thieves declined to buy a spot in CDL for its inaugural season.

The reason being was that they just couldn’t justify the $25M price tag for a franchise spot. Now, however, everything has changed after CDL’s first season, with the team acquiring the spot formerly owned by OpTic Gaming LA.

In a new video, Nadeshot and 100 Thieves’ President and COO John Robinson broke down why this was the right time for the team to join.

Nadeshot talks with John Robinson
YouTube/100 Thieves
Nadeshot explained that the name and location were key.

“When we were first talking to Activision a year ago, both LA franchises were spoken for. So we were going to be like Milwaukee or Memphis or Phoenix,” Robinson said. “We weren’t sure what the name of the team was going to be, we weren’t going to be in LA, that was really unappealing for us.”

“Basically, it wasn’t LA,” Nadeshot stressed, further indicating that staying in Los Angeles was a key component for them.

However, once they say how OpTic Gaming LA and Atlanta FaZe were working, they figured they could pull off Thieves and incorporate it into their brand. Then, once LA became available, they hopped on it.

 

Robinson and Nadeshot said that Activision’s willingness to work with players and team owners to make changes going forward and improve the product that helped get them further on board.

“The other aspect that we haven’t gotten to yet that made this so appealing was the fact that we have Kenny and SlasheR,” Nadeshot happily remarked. “Two players that built out the 100 Thieves namesake and won us two championships in their time with our organization just felt like it was the perfect storm for us to bring these players home.

“The fact that we declined after a year and we had an opportunity to come to LA and bring these players home, if someone told me 365 days ago that this would be possible, I would laugh. I truly would have.”

MLG

There are still some question marks surrounding LA Thieves in their current form; for one, they still need to sign a fourth started after designating Drazah as their substitute, despite the player being previously slated to start for the now-defunct OpTic Gaming LA

They also have to fill in their head coaching vacancy, which will fall on the shoulders of Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders, 100T CoD’s former General Manager who now takes up the same role for LA Thieves.

Either way, once all the dust settles, there’s no doubt that it’ll be an exciting moment with the team makes its Call of Duty League debut. Hate them or love them, 100T’s presence in CoD esports is better for all parties involved.