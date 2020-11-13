 How to uninstall Cold War modes on PlayStation, Xbox and PC - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to uninstall Cold War modes on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Published: 13/Nov/2020 14:00 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 15:15

by Jacob Hale
Black Ops Cold War snow map RPG
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out, bringing with it a brand new dose of multiplayer action, Zombies horrors and a thrilling campaign. If you want to save space and delete certain modes on PS4, PS5 Xbox or PC, though, you’ve come to the right place.

While clearly a lot of time and effort has gone into each Black Ops Cold War mode, some players aren’t interested in certain aspects. For example, there are those that will want to play Zombies and don’t care for multiplayer or vice versa.

Luckily for those players, Activision has started making it possible for players to uninstall or install certain modes in the game whenever they want.

Within the game, PlayStation, Xbox and Battle.net let you pick which parts you want to install, but if you’ve had a change of heart, we’ll give you all the details here.

Black Ops Cold War firefight hotel Miami
Activision / Treyarch
This is perfect for people who don’t want to play certain modes, such as the Campaign or Zombies.

How to add or remove Cold War modes on Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

If you’re playing on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X, the process is super simple. Here’s how to remove or add certain modes:

  1. Launch Black Ops Cold War.
  2. At the main menu, click Right stick for File Management.
  3. Select the game mode (Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, Dead Ops Arcade) you want to
    install or uninstall.
  4. Select ‘Yes’ to install or uninstall mode.
  5. The mode will start installing or be uninstalled on your Xbox console.

How to add or remove Cold War modes on PS4 & PS5

Black Ops Cold War Main menu ps4
Activision
You’ll want to access ‘File Management’ to start removing or adding modes on either console.

Installing or uninstalling parts of the game on PS4 and PS5 is as easy as it is on Xbox, and can be done in pretty much the exact same steps.

Here’s what you’ve got to do:

  1. Load up Black Ops Cold War.
  2. At the main menu, click R3 for File Management.
  3. Select the game mode you want to install or uninstall.
  4. Select ‘Yes’ to install or uninstall the mode.
  5. The mode will start installing or be uninstalled on your PS4 or PS5.

How to add or remove Cold War modes on Battle.net for PC

Battle.net Black Ops Cold War install uninstall modes
Battle.net
You can select which modes you want to keep or remove to save space.

Similarly, if you’re part of the PC elite, you can easily navigate your way around adding or removing modes. Here’s the steps to follow:

  1. Open your battle.net launcher.
  2. Select Black Ops Cold War under Partner Games.
  3. Select Options, and then choose “Modify Install” from the drop-down list.
  4. Click “Modify Install” beside the Game Content header.
  5. Select which content packs you would like to install or uninstall.

So there you have it: It’s been made very easy to be more selective over which parts of the game you want installed, which is especially important as these games are taking up more and more of our disk space as time goes on.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!