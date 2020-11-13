How to uninstall Cold War modes on PlayStation, Xbox and PC - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out, bringing with it a brand new dose of multiplayer action, Zombies horrors and a thrilling campaign. If you want to save space and delete certain modes on PS4, PS5 Xbox or PC, though, you’ve come to the right place.

While clearly a lot of time and effort has gone into each Black Ops Cold War mode, some players aren’t interested in certain aspects. For example, there are those that will want to play Zombies and don’t care for multiplayer or vice versa.

Luckily for those players, Activision has started making it possible for players to uninstall or install certain modes in the game whenever they want.

Within the game, PlayStation, Xbox and Battle.net let you pick which parts you want to install, but if you’ve had a change of heart, we’ll give you all the details here.

How to add or remove Cold War modes on Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

If you’re playing on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X, the process is super simple. Here’s how to remove or add certain modes:

Launch Black Ops Cold War. At the main menu, click Right stick for File Management. Select the game mode (Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, Dead Ops Arcade) you want to

install or uninstall. Select ‘Yes’ to install or uninstall mode. The mode will start installing or be uninstalled on your Xbox console.

How to add or remove Cold War modes on PS4 & PS5

Installing or uninstalling parts of the game on PS4 and PS5 is as easy as it is on Xbox, and can be done in pretty much the exact same steps.

Here’s what you’ve got to do:

Load up Black Ops Cold War. At the main menu, click R3 for File Management. Select the game mode you want to install or uninstall. Select ‘Yes’ to install or uninstall the mode. The mode will start installing or be uninstalled on your PS4 or PS5.

How to add or remove Cold War modes on Battle.net for PC

Similarly, if you’re part of the PC elite, you can easily navigate your way around adding or removing modes. Here’s the steps to follow:

Open your battle.net launcher. Select Black Ops Cold War under Partner Games. Select Options, and then choose “Modify Install” from the drop-down list. Click “Modify Install” beside the Game Content header. Select which content packs you would like to install or uninstall.

So there you have it: It’s been made very easy to be more selective over which parts of the game you want installed, which is especially important as these games are taking up more and more of our disk space as time goes on.