 Best AUG loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Best AUG loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 13/Nov/2020 12:25 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 14:17

by James Busby
AUG Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

The AUG has returned in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, so find out which attachments you need to equip to wreak havoc on the battlefield. 

Black Ops Cold War wouldn’t be the same without the AUG. This rifle was one of the most popular guns in the original Black Ops, so a lot of series veterans will want to unlock it in Treyarch’s latest instalment. This burst AR’s highly accurate firing pattern, fantastic range, and high damage make it one of the most deadly guns in the game.

It performs incredibly similar to the M16, but has a much faster time to kill when kitted out with the right attachments. If you’re looking for a rifle that you can use to dominate your opponents across Cold War’s multiplayer modes, then the AUG is your best friend. In order to get the most out of this iconic gun, we’ve put together the following loadout. 

Best AUG loadout for Black Ops Cold War

AUG loadout screen
Activision / Treyarch
The AUG is one of the best guns in Black Ops Cold War.
  • Millstop Reflex
  • Socom Eliminator 
  • 19.8” Task Force 
  • Steady Aim Laser
  • Field Agent Foregrip
  • 45 RND Drum
  • Airborne Elastic Wrap 
  • Raider Pad

Just like with our other Black Ops Cold War loadout guides, we’ve utilized the three additional attachments of the Gunfighter Wildcard. The AUG has an incredibly similar playstyle to the M16, especially since it uses many of the same attachments. 

The Millstop Reflex is arguably one of the cleanest optics in the game, so we’ve used this to decrease screen clutter and increase accuracy. Next up is the Socom Eliminator and Field Agent Foregrip. Both these attachments greatly decrease the AUG’s vertical kick, giving you tremendous amounts of accuracy at short to medium ranges. 

The above attachments are incredibly important if you wish to use the added damage, range, and bullet velocity of the 19.8” Task Force Barrel. While this attachment is incredibly strong, it does increase the AUG’s vertical and horizontal recoil. Fortunately, the Socom Eliminator and Field Agent Foregrip keep the AUG under control.

Next up is the Airborne Elastic Wrap. This wrap adds a 30% increase to your ADS speed and 90% Flinch Resistance, allowing you to instantly snap onto your enemy’s head and fire away. Combine this with the added sprint to fire speed from the Raider Pad and added 45 RND Drum, and you have a recipe for success. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!