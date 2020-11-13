Best AUG loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

The AUG has returned in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, so find out which attachments you need to equip to wreak havoc on the battlefield.

Black Ops Cold War wouldn’t be the same without the AUG. This rifle was one of the most popular guns in the original Black Ops, so a lot of series veterans will want to unlock it in Treyarch’s latest instalment. This burst AR’s highly accurate firing pattern, fantastic range, and high damage make it one of the most deadly guns in the game.

It performs incredibly similar to the M16, but has a much faster time to kill when kitted out with the right attachments. If you’re looking for a rifle that you can use to dominate your opponents across Cold War’s multiplayer modes, then the AUG is your best friend. In order to get the most out of this iconic gun, we’ve put together the following loadout.

Best AUG loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Millstop Reflex

Socom Eliminator

19.8” Task Force

Steady Aim Laser

Field Agent Foregrip

45 RND Drum

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Raider Pad

Just like with our other Black Ops Cold War loadout guides, we’ve utilized the three additional attachments of the Gunfighter Wildcard. The AUG has an incredibly similar playstyle to the M16, especially since it uses many of the same attachments.

The Millstop Reflex is arguably one of the cleanest optics in the game, so we’ve used this to decrease screen clutter and increase accuracy. Next up is the Socom Eliminator and Field Agent Foregrip. Both these attachments greatly decrease the AUG’s vertical kick, giving you tremendous amounts of accuracy at short to medium ranges.

The above attachments are incredibly important if you wish to use the added damage, range, and bullet velocity of the 19.8” Task Force Barrel. While this attachment is incredibly strong, it does increase the AUG’s vertical and horizontal recoil. Fortunately, the Socom Eliminator and Field Agent Foregrip keep the AUG under control.

Next up is the Airborne Elastic Wrap. This wrap adds a 30% increase to your ADS speed and 90% Flinch Resistance, allowing you to instantly snap onto your enemy’s head and fire away. Combine this with the added sprint to fire speed from the Raider Pad and added 45 RND Drum, and you have a recipe for success.

