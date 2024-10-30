Best Perks in Black Ops 6, ranked

Black Ops 6 features 21 Perks, and players can only select to use three or four if they equip the Perk Greed Wildcard. With so many different options to choose from, here are the best combinations.

Whichever Perks you use in Black Ops 6, players should focus on activating the Recon or Enforcer Combat Speciality.

You gain a unique ability by choosing all three Perks from the same Combat Speciality. Equipping three red Perks unlocks Enforcer, temporarily buffing movement speed and health regeneration rate after each elimination.

Meanwhile, three blue perks unlock Recon, making it possible to see enemies through walls briefly after spawning. In addition, a HUD edge indicator flashes when an enemy is outside your view, and you leave no death skulls when killing enemies.

Lets jump right into which Perks you should consider giving a try.

Best Perk 1 in Black Ops 6

Ghost is the best Perk 1 option because UAVs only require 600 score, and BO6 players frequently use the Scorestreak. With Ghost equipped, UAVs won’t be an issue if you are moving, defusing, or using Scorestreaks.

Although Ghost is the most beneficial choice, the Perk 1 slot is home to several worthwhile abilities. Ninja provides a much-needed footstep sound reduction. Dexterity makes Omnimovment even more powerful.

Flashbangs are currently the best Tactical equipment item, so Tac Mask makes you resistant to them, and Gung Ho will come in handy when you are in a pinch and need to escape a gunfight.

Here are our rankings for the other Perk 1 choices.

Ghost: You won’t be detected by Scout Pulses or UAVs when moving, planting, defusing, or using a Scorestreak. Also undetectable by Prox Alarm Ninja: Quiter footsteps Dexterity: Take less fall damage and have reduced weapon motion when jumping, sliding, and diving Tac Mask: Resistant to flashbangs, concussion grenades, and Neuro Gas Gung-Ho: Move faster when reloading or using equipment, and reload while tactical sprinting Flak Jacket: Take less damage from explosives and fire Scavenger: Pick up ammo and equipment from killed enemies

Best Perk 2 in Black Ops 6

Perk 2 generally offers weak abilities, but Forward Intel stands out the most. In addition to working toward activating Recon, a larger minimap area and knowing which direction enemies are facing are very beneficial.

Fast Hands, Dispatcher, and possibly Tracker are the only three other Perks worth using in this slot.

Forward Intel: The minimap shows a larger area and you’ll see the direction enemies are facing Fast Hands: Switch weapons faster and have more time to throw back enemy grenades Dispatcher: Non-lethal Scorestreaks will require less score and will stack with Bankroll Perk Tracker: See enemy footsteps and auto-ping enemies while ADSing. There will also be a long cooldown between pings Assassin: Enemies on a killstreak will be highlighted on the minimap and drop a Bounty Pack when killed. Picking up the pack will give you more score Engineer: You’ll see enemy Scorestreaks and Equipment through walls and Scorestreaks on the minimap Bruiser: Getting melee kills and performing finishing moves will replenish your health and give extra score

Best Perk 3 in Black Ops 6

Choosing the best Perk 3 option depends on what Combat Speciality you are working toward. Double Time’s increased tactical sprint duration is appealing if you want to use Enforcer.

But for all of the Recon fans out there, Vigilance makes you immune to the annoying Field Upgrade Sleeper Agent and gives you a heads-up when you are on an enemy’s mini-map.

Even though it doesn’t contribute to unlocking a Combat Specialty, Bank Roll is an excellent Perk that makes obtaining non-lethal Score Streaks easier.

Double Time: Greatly increases Tactical Sprint duration Vigilance: HUD icon reveals when you’re on enemy minimaps. You’ll be immune to CUAV, Scrambler, and Sleeper Agent Bankroll: Start with +150 score towards non-lethal Scorestreaks Cold Blooded: Undetectable to AI targeting and thermal sights, and player-controlled Scorestreaks won’t highlight you Quartermaster: Equipment recharges over time Gearhead: Carry two Field Upgrade charges and recharge them quicker. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades Guardian: Heal faster when capturing or holding objectives

Best Perks and Combat Speciality loadout in Black Ops 6

Based on my experience, Recon is the best Combat Speciality because knowing where every enemy is when you spawn is a massive advantage. Using that knowledge helps avoid getting spawn trapped and gives you a general idea of where to go or avoid on the map.

If you are an aggressive player, Enforcer is also a solid option because the movement speed buff and faster health regeneration make it easier to take on more gunfights in quick succession. This Combat Speciality especially works well in Face Off matches on Strike map as the action is always non-stop.

While some players prefer to use Gunfighter as their Wildcard and get eight attachments instead of five, it makes more sense to equip Perk Greed for this loadout because you can activate Recon while reaping Double Time’s increased tactical sprint duration benefits.

Ghost is arguably the best Perk in BO6, considering the frequency of UAVs used throughout a Multiplayer match.

In addition, Forward Intel deserves more attention. High-skilled players constantly have their eyes glued to the mini-map, and this Perk extends its radius and even gives away the direction in which enemies are facing.

Finally, Ninja is essential for any loadout because Treyarch drastically improved enemy footstep audio in Black Ops 6.

That’s everything you need to know about Perks in BO6. For more, check out our guides on the best meta weapons and the best PC settings.