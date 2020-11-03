 Fastest killing weapons in Black Ops Cold War: TTK & gun damage stats - Dexerto
Fastest killing weapons in Black Ops Cold War: TTK & gun damage stats

Published: 3/Nov/2020 20:45 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 21:22

by Tanner Pierce
Wondering which weapons kill the fastest in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Below, you can find all the damage stats and time to kill (TTK) for each gun in multiplayer – currently based on the BOCW Beta but could be changed following the game’s full release.

In most first-person shooters, let alone Call of Duty titles, time-to-kill is everything. Knowing how long it’ll take for you to kill another player can be the difference between winning and losing a gunfight. Even among the general time to kill in the game, each individual weapon has its own TTK, which changes things up even more.

For a while, we’ve known the general TTK for Black Ops Cold War, at least in the pre-release version, but we never got a look at each individual weapon’s specific stats. Now, a Reddit user named AzizVS2 has compiled all of the stats from the beta in a comprehensive guide to all of the BOCW guns.

Black Ops Cold War Beta time to kill

AzizVS2
According to a Reddit user, these are the TTK for each weapon in the Black Ops Cold War Beta.

According to AzizVS2’s breakdown, two of the fastest killing guns in the Beta were the Hauer 77 pump-action shotgun, which regularly got one-shot kills, and the M16. If you played the pre-release version, neither should come as a shock, as each one dominated the meta during both weekends.

The slowest killing weapon, according to the chart, was the Type 63 semi-automatic rifle. This also shouldn’t come as a surprise either – even though it does deal high damage, it also has a pretty slow rate of fire. This effectively balances out its TTK to one of the tamest of Cold War weapons.

Black Ops Cold War Beta weapon damage

AzizVS2
The Reddit user also released info about the damage for individual weapons in the Black Ops Cold War Beta.

In addition to TTK, a lot of other weapon stats have also been calculated and presented. According to the chart, the highest damage weapon was, once again, the Hauer 77 shotgun, clocking in at 159 damage at its closest effective range (6m). The Gallo Sa12 shotgun also put up respectable numbers, putting out 118 damage at the same range as the Hauer.

The two lowest weapons were the Diamatti pistol and the XM4 assault rifle, both outputting 30 damage per shot. That being said, it’s worth noting that both have a high rate of fire and a much longer range than the shotguns, obviously.

There are some things that should be pointed out about all this, of course, starting with the fact that these stats are not official and haven’t been confirmed by Treyarch or Activision. This means that there could be some miscalculations.

Furthermore, as mentioned above, all of this is based on the BOCW Beta, and there’s a good chance Treyarch will implement some weapon balancing updates when the game fully launches, so expect these lists to change.

The time to kill in the full release of Black Ops Cold War could be completely changed for every gun.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on Friday, November 13 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, Series S, and PC.

Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect wants a major change to Warzone in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 3/Nov/2020 17:56

by Alex Garton

Black Ops Cold War Dr Disrespect Warzone

If anyone has played enough Warzone to recommend new features for the game, it’s the Two-Time. Whilst streaming, Dr Disrespect revealed that he’d like to see custom match settings implemented into Warzone with the release of Cold War.

Since the Doc’s move to Youtube as a streaming platform, his notoriety and popularity have only risen.

With over 3 million subscribers and a dedicated community he calls the ‘Champions Club’, Dr Disrespect has become one of the most recognizable online personalities on screen.

His passion for the FPS genre is renowned and if anyone can offer new ideas for the future of Warzone, it’s him. In a recent stream, he discussed why he thinks custom match settings should be added to Warzone.

The addition of private Warzone lobbies has been rumored for a while now.

Dr Disrepect’s Suggestion For Warzone

The Doc isn’t the first player or personality to suggest custom settings for Warzone game modes. It’s an aspect of the game that the community has been requesting for a long time now.

The ability to control and customize individual elements of a match gives the player a wealth of gameplay possibilities. Here’s exactly what the Doc had to say on the topic.

“I really hope they consider this for Cold War… making sure that each game mode whether it’s Solos, Duos, Trios or Quads gets its own set of custom settings.”

Of course, it would be tricky to give players complete control over every online match of Warzone. However, that’s where private lobbies come in to play.

Private Warzone Lobbies

Private Warzone lobbies appear to be the perfect solution for players seeking a complete custom experience. This would allow Infinity Ward to grant players the freedom they are seeking whilst maintaining the integrity of the main game modes. On top of this, private lobbies are an ideal feature for tournament organizers, allowing them to adjust and disable certain mechanics.

It’s rumored Infinity Ward has plans to implement private lobbies in the near future. Fingers-crossed the changes set to evolve Warzone after the release of Cold War bring in these heavily requested features.