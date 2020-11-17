 Best quickscoping loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Best quickscoping loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Nov/2020 3:40

by Brad Norton
Snipers are just as powerful as ever in Black Ops Cold War, though scoping in quickly can be improved by certain attachments. Here is the best possible loadout designed just for quickscoping.

Earlier Call of Duty titles had very few attachments to speak of. Each category had a handful to pick from, though Black Ops Cold War’s Gunsmith comes with dozens of unique modifications for every weapon.

If you want a sniper built for holding down a location over time, you can do that. If you want a sniper just for quickscoping, you have that option as well thanks to the fine-tuning features.

Quickscoping has already come under fire due to just how powerful it can be in the right hands. If you’re looking to make the most out of your sniper but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s the optimal quickscoping loadout in Black Ops Cold War.

Best Pelington 703 loadout for quickscoping

Black Ops Cold War loadout
The Pelington will have you scoping in quicker than any other sniper.
  • Muzzle: Stabilizer .308
  • Barrel: 26.5 Tiger Team
  • Magazine: 7 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Pad

First and foremost, you have three snipers to pick from. While the LW3-Tundra is a solid option, the level one Pelington 703 is slightly better in almost every way. From speed to accuracy, this is the weapon you’ll need if quickscoping is on the agenda.

Unlike powerful Assault Rifle loadouts, you won’t actually need the Gunfighter Wildcard to make the most of the Pelington. Five attachments is plenty for this particular setup. Instead, run with Lawbreaker so that you can carry an MP5 secondary with you for close-range situations.

Firstly, the Stabilizer .308 Muzzle is ideal for sway control. While other Muzzles can further improve this stat, they come with heavy ADS speed tradeoffs, the last thing you want when building a quickscoping class.

Next up you’ll want the 26.5 Tiger Team Barrel. It’s the only Barrel that gives bonus damage without having any real downsides when it comes to quickly aiming down sights. When quickscoping, Sprint to Fire time is also vital. Therefore, the Raider Pad Stock is absolutely perfect for the most powerful sniper setup in the game.

Black Ops Cold War sniping gameplay
This is the optimal sniper loadout for quickscoping in Black Ops Cold War.

Rounding out the attachments, the Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle is a given though it will take some grinding to unlock. For the fifth slot, you can choose between two key options. We’ve gone for the 7 Rnd Mag to improve the clip size among other things. Though you can replace this with a Steady Aim Laser if you prefer to hip fire.

Perks are free to mix and match, though Ghost should be a lock for the third slot. With this loadout, you’ll be aiming down sights in the blink of an eye and snapping to targets with ease. If you’re looking for the best MP5 loadout to complement the Pelington, be sure to check our other weapon guides.

Team Rallied wins $25K 6v6 ROKKR Cold War tournament: Final results

Published: 17/Nov/2020 2:40 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 3:19

by Jacob Hale
Atlanta FaZe Black Ops Cold War faze clan

To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.

It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.

With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.

Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.

CDL Black Ops Cold War
The full schedule for the CDL’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.

$25,000 Minnesota RØKKR Arms Race

Minnesota RØKKR hostedthe third Black Ops Cold War kickoff tournament of the Call of Duty League teams, following on from Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago, with many of the top names in Call of Duty kicking their seasons off with some big wins.

There was $25,000 on the line and players were trying hard to prove their worth… so here’s all the info you need to catch up.

Minnesota RØKKR Arms Race final results

ROKKR Arms Race event
The final standings for the ROKKR Arms Race event.

Results were quite one-sided early on in the latest Black Ops event, as only three matches actually went the distance to a game five. Crowder’s team was knocked out without winning a map while Team Rallied and Team Saintt pushed through to the final showdown.

It’s here where the level of competition reached new heights as these teams went back and forth to a game five, round 11. Ultimately, Team Rallied closed the show with a clutch win in the final engagement.

How to rewatch Minnesota RØKKR Arms Race

The RØKKR Arms Race took place on Monday, November 16, with the action having kicked off at 3pm ET (12pm PT / 8pm GMT). As with the previous kickoff tournaments, this one ran through most of the day as the bracket was played out.

The event was livestreamed across various channels, including the Call of Duty League YouTube channel, which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.

RØKKR Arms Race players & teams

The RØKKR Arms Race featured eight teams of six players each. The captains of each team were announced beforehand, before the full rosters were revealed on November 16.

  • Team Vikkstar: Vikkstar, Tommey, Prolute, Crimsix, Huke, iLLeY
  • Team Saintt: Saintt, StuDyy, MLGimpulse, Attach, MajorManiak, Apathy
  • Team Rallied: Rallied, MuTeX, FeLo, Simp, Envoy, Blazt
  • Team TST: Hitch, Blake, Jorge, Scump, Karma, Dashy
  • Team LEGIQN: LEGIQN, x2Pac, iReedr, SiLLY, Assault, Vivid
  • Team Censor: Censor, Aydan, Standy, Clayster, ZooMaa, MackMelts
  • Team Crowder: Crowder, Ciffle, MerK, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
  • Team NAMELESS: NAMELESS, Nadeshot, Ricky, Priestahh, Accuracy, Enable

RØKKR Arms Race format & prizing

This was a 6v6 tournament using a ProMod format, meaning every player’s role was locked in. Each team had to consist of one Assault Rifle, one SMG, one Sniper, one LMG, one Tactical Rifle, and one Shotgun.

The competition was played using a single-elimination bracket, each match being a best-of-five which featured the Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control game modes.

As for the prize pool, $20,000 went to the first-place team and the remaining $5,000 was  awarded to the runner-up squad.

Minnesota ROKKR roster
All four ROKKR players featured in Minnesota’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournament.

Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule

Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan (Nov 14)

Atlanta FaZe’s opening tournament was won by Simp’s team, taking their share of the $25,000. They beat out Vikkstar’s side in the Grand Finals. The final results are below:

Atlanta Cold War Clash
Team Tommey didn’t lose a single game all tournament.

OpTic Chicago Cold War Launch Event (Nov 15)

For the second day in a row, three-time Call of Duty world champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow took home the win, taking home the lion’s share of the prize alongside Hitch, Cellium, and Sender. They beat Envoy’s squad in the final for the biggest $20,000 prize.

Team Hitch Win Cold War Launch Event
Team Hitch wins OpTic’s Cold War Launch Event

Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race

  • Monday, November 16: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne

  • Tuesday, November 17: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT

Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War

  • Wednesday, November 18: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum

  • Thursday, November 19: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM GMT

Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War

  • Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.