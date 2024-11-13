Best Black Ops 6 Ranked Play loadouts predictions

Even though Ranked Play isn’t officially out in Black Ops 6, we have a good idea of the best loadouts, including Perks, and equipment items.

Black Ops 6 Ranked Play goes live on Nov. 21. To get access to the game mode, you first have to win 50 matches in standard multiplier playlists. After that, players take on a similar grind to other titles. You earn Skill Rating by winning and performing well, which helps aid in the climb through all eight ranks.

At the end of every season, rewards are given out based on your highest placement during that timeframe. New to BO6, lobbies vote on which map and mode combination they want to play. In addition, the team can vote to forfeit and end a match early if they are getting blown out or a teammate drops out.

Pro players have yet to agree on an official map pool, but the Call of Duty League did confirm that Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control will be the three game modes again.

And based on what pros have used in pre-season tournaments like Zooma’s $100,000 event, we have a good idea of which weapons work best.

Best Black Ops 6 Ranked Play Loadouts

AMES 85

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Since pro players banned the Model L and XM4, the AMES 85 is the best available AR. They also tested the GPR 91, but the AMES 85 performs better in medium-range engagements.

There is always a chance that previously banned weapons get added back into the pool since ARs got nerfed in the November 4 update. But for now, we are going off what’s currently being used.

Some community members prefer the Accu-Spot Reflex, but we believe that the Kepler Microflex provides a cleaner line of sight.

Meanwhile, pro players might ban the Reinforced Barrel because of the buff to damage and bullet velocity. The Gain Twist Barrel is the next best option if the barrel is removed, as it significantly boosts the fire rate.

Quickdraw Grip improves aim-down sight speed to prepare your weapon for gunfights as quickly as possible. Ergonomic Grip is also a good option for this slot, as it improves your ADS speed while sliding and diving

To round out our loadout, every AR should have a Balanced Stock, which helps improve every important mobility category.

Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk Greed: Dexterity

Dexterity Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Since Treyarch made it easier to hear enemy footsteps in BO6, and Dead Silence is no longer a Field Upgrade, Ninja is a must-use Perk. Although it no longer makes footsteps completely silent, it at least makes them slightly quieter.

Many Perk 2 options most likely won’t be available, leaving us with Fast Hands. Despite the lack of options, this Perk is still helpful as it increases weapon swap speed.

Like Perk 2, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who does not use Double Time in their Perk 3 slot. The ability increases the tactical-sprint duration and the recharge rate, making it easier to escape gunfights, rotate, or get to a bomb site.

With Gunfighter out of the picture, Perk Greed is the best Wildcard. We used that extra Perk slot on Dexterity to reduce weapon motion while diving, sliding, and jumping. However, reducing grenade damage with Fak Jacket is also an excellent alternative.

For the lethal equipment, Frag Grenades or Semtex Grenades are both viable choices. Since Flash Grenades got banned, that has left Concussion Grenades.

Last up, Trophy Systems are the only available Field Upgrade. If you don’t equip Flak Jacket, this Perk is a good way to deflect grenade spam.

Jackal PDW

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

After dominating the beta, Treyarch nerfed the Jackal PDW into the ground on September 6 by decreasing its damage ranges and accuracy. As a result, other SMGs stepped in and took its throne, but after a buff on November 4, the Jackal PDW is back and better than ever.

Some arguments can be made for the C9 and Tanto.22 being the best SMG, but the Jackall PDW outclasses both in short-range engagements. Our AMES 85 loadout uses most of the same attachments, so there is no need to explain what the Reinforced Barrel, Quickdraw Grip, and Balanced Grip do again.

However, the Vertical Foregrip and Compensator are essential for improving accuracy, as one addresses horizontal recoil, and the other helps improve vertical recoil.

Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk Greed: Dexterity

Dexterity Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Like our previous loadout, we used the same Perks and equipment items for the SMG class. The only recommendation would be to use Dexterity instead of Flak Jacket, as reduced weapon movement while diving, and sliding is much more helpful for the aggressive Jackal PDW.

Stryder .22

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Magazine: Fast Mag I

Fast Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: .22 WMR Overpressured

The Grekhova is without a doubt the best pistol in Black Ops 6, but it has unfortunately been banned by pro players. The next logical choice is the Stryder .22 because of its reliable four-shot kill range and fast time-to-kill speeds

In saying that, this weapon only truly shines with someone with a good trigger finger, as that four-shot kill is only possible for someone who can master the semi-automatic weapon.

This is all subject to change, depending on what the final weapon pool is. For more on Season 1, check out our early patch notes.