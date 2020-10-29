Black Ops Cold War PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs - Dexerto

With Black Ops Cold War just two weeks away from being officially released, Activision and Treyarch have officially unveiled all the PC requirements and recommended specs a fan could dream for, including what you’ll need if you want to run the game on high settings.

Black Ops Cold War is almost here and fans are starting to get hyped for the first-person shooter. With only two weeks left until the game’s official launch, most fans have decided if they are going to be picking it up or if they’re going to be skipping out on this year’s entry.

Up until this point, however, neither Activision or Treyarch given a ton of info about the PC version of the game. That’s now changed as the required and recommended specs have officially been unveiled, as well was the specs you’ll need in order run it on other types of settings.

Black Ops Cold War minimum PC specs

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit or higher

CPU: Intel Core I3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 50GB for MP only, 175GB for all game modes

Video: Nvidia Geforce GTX 670/Geforce GTX 1650/Radeon HD 7950

Black Ops Cold War recommended PC specs

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core I5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12GB

HDD: 175GB

Video: Nvidia Geforce GTX 970/GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390/AMD RX 580

Black Ops Cold War recommended PC specs with ray-tracing

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 175GB

Video: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070

Black Ops Cold War competitive PC specs

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 175GB

Video: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080/RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64 graphics

Black Ops Cold War Ultra RTX PC specs

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel I9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 250GB

Video: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

As expected, if you want to run the game on extremely high settings, you’re going to need the PC to match it. That being said, the required specs are better than what was required in the beta, with the full game only requiring an I3 processor while the pre-release version needed an I5.

Read more: Warzone release date in Black Ops Cold War confirmed for December

This, however, shouldn’t be surprise, as full versions of games are almost always more optimized than their pre-release counterparts. That being said, it’ll be interesting to see how bad the low-settings PC version looks once it’s live. Here’s hoping that it won’t be too bad.