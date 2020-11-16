 How to increase visibility in Black Ops Cold War: Best settings - Dexerto
How to increase visibility in Black Ops Cold War: Best settings

Published: 16/Nov/2020 12:20 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 14:46

by James Busby
Black Ops Cold War art
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Many Black Ops Cold War players are currently struggling to see their enemies in the game’s multiplayer modes, so here’s how you can instantly increase your visibility. 

Visibility is one of the most important aspects of any FPS title, particularly when you want to increase the number of kills you are able to get. However, Black Ops Cold War currently has a big visibility issue that is leading to a lot of frustrating deaths. From numerous head glitches to operators blending in with various terrain, there are a number of things that make spotting your enemies increasingly difficult. 

When you combine this with the game’s poor map visibility and blisteringly fast kill times, you have a rather annoying multiplayer experience. While Treyarch have been listening to player concerns over the past few days, they have yet to officially address this frustrating issue. In the meantime, be sure to use the tips below to help increase Black Ops Cold War’s poor visibility.

Tweak your graphics settings

Black Ops Cold War settings
Activision / Treyarch
It may look ugly, but it will help you spot your foes.

While console players don’t have this luxury, if you’re playing Black Ops Cold War on PC, then you’re in luck. Turning down the game’s visuals not only helps with visibility, it will also increase your framerate. Having smoother, more responsive gameplay is also a bonus for anyone looking to bolster their KDA.

We found the following settings to be the best for in-game visibility: 

Details & Textures

  • Texture Quality: Lowest
  • Model Quality: Low
  • Special Effects Quality: Medium
  • Screen Space Reflection: Low
  • Object View Distance: Low

Shadow & Lighting

  • Volumetric Lighting: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Dynamic Shadows: All
  • Special Effect Shadows: Disabled

Ray Tracing

  • Ray Tracing Sun Shadows: Disabled
  • Ray Tracing Local Shadows: Disabled 
  • Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Post Processing Effects

  • NVIDIA DLSS: Quality 
  • Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled 
  • Motion Blur: Disabled 
  • Motion Blur Quality: Low
  • Subsurface Scattering: Enabled 
  • Order Independent Transparency: Disabled

Turn off health bars

Black Ops Cold War Health Bars
Activision / Treyarch
Turning this option off is a must for any player.

Enemy health bars can be useful for knowing how low a specific player is, but it can also hinder your overall visibility, particularly when multiple enemy health bars overlap. Fortunately, you can turn this option off via the game’s settings. In order to do this, follow the settings below: 

  • Navigate to the settings menu. 
  • Click on Interface.
  • Scroll down to HUD Elements.
  • Set enemy and allied health bars to hidden.

Turning this option off may sound counterintuitive, but it is a must for those who wish to reduce screen clutter and increase visual clarity. 

Change enemy name colors

Black Ops Cold War colorblind settings
Activision / Treyarch
Pick a color that really makes your enemies stand out.

The standard enemy name colors can often blend into the game’s surroundings, making it incredibly difficult to tell friend from foe. Fortunately, Black Ops Cold War allows you to change this option. You can do this by following the instructions outlined below:

  • Navigate to the settings menu.
  • Click on Graphics. 
  • Scroll down to Display.
  • Click on Colorblind Modes.
  • Select from the colors listed.

We recommend choosing a particularly bright color that will stand out from the game’s darker backgrounds. Whenever you ADS, you should be able to see enemies more clearly and line up those all-important headshots with ease. 

So there you have it, three quick ways you can increase your visibility in Black Ops Cold War.  If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Best perks to use in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Published: 16/Nov/2020 13:54

by Andrew Highton
best perks in cod bocw featured image
Treyarch

Perks are one of the many ways in which players can customize their load-outs to their heart’s content. Some are alright, some are must-have. Focusing on the latter, here are the absolute best perks in Black Ops Cold War.

Every CoD’s nuances are what makes each game feel unique and different from the last. Multiplayer is more than just point, aim, and fire. Your perks and various other abilities and accessories are what completes your setup.

As with every year, the right perks are critical to ensuring your best chance of success. So we’re going to try and point you in the direction to see if we can maximize your kills-per-game.

Best perks you should equip

What’s the point of being an A1, tip-top, marksman extraordinaire if your perks are meaningless tag-alongs?

Make the most out of them, that’s why they’re there after all. So we’ll run through all 15 of the perks that CoD: Black Ops Cold War has to offer and single out the best ones for you.

Paranoia

paranoia perk in bocw
Treyarch
Paranoia is great for keeping you on your toes.

Description: Hear an alert when an enemy aims at you. Your vision pulses if the enemy is outside of your view.

Any perk that gives you some alert that you’ve been seen is always useful. With Paranoia equipped, an audio cue will generate, basically informing you that your position has been compromised. It’s admittedly not quite as useful if you run around the map like a headless chicken. But it’s still a great perk and is so beneficial in more tactical modes.

Gear Head

gear head perk in bocw
Treyarch
Worth it for those regular Proximity Mines.

Description: Reduce Field Upgrade cool down. Store up to two Field Upgrade charges.

The importance of field upgrades can be quite understated sometimes. When you’ve got beauties like the Proximity Mine and the SAM Turret, having regular access to these devices is essential.

Direct competition with Quartermaster, Gear Head just prevails because of its ability to store more of these invaluable pieces of equipment.

Gung-Ho

gung ho perk in bocw
Treyarch
A foregone conclusion if you like balls-to-the-wall, high-octane action.

Description: Fire your weapon and use Equipment while sprinting. Move at full speed when reloading. Switch weapons faster. Take less damage from falling. Fire more accurately when sliding.

Does what it says on the tin. This may be a bit more specialist in terms of the role it carries out, but Gung-Ho is the top pick for the people that can’t stop running like they’re Jason Statham in Crank.

Firing on the move, firing whilst sliding, quick weapon switching, etc. Everything is about going a million miles an hour, if you’re a cautious sniper, maybe this isn’t the one for you.

Ghost

ghost perk in bocw
Treyarch
No. More. Spy Planes!

Description: Undetectable by enemy Spy Planes whenever you are moving, planting or defusing bombs, or controlling scorestreaks.

This narrowly edges out Cold-Blooded because of the incessant frequency of Spy Planes. There’s nothing more jarring than merrily galloping around the map, only to hear that a Spy Plane is airborne.

Ghost puts to bed any fears of your position being discovered by the enemy and it’s very liberating.

Ninja

ninja perk in bocw
Treyarch
Silence is golden.

Description: Sprint more quietly. Resistant to Field Medic when sprinting. Speak only when necessary.

Yes, we’ve cheated a bit by having three from Perk 3, but it has the best ones, plus you can always select more by using the Perk Greed wildcard. Ninja makes its usual appearance in CoD multiplayer as it’s immensely useful.

In the same way that Gung-Ho favors speed, Ninja also benefits from speed. Additionally, it’s a perfect companion for stealth too. Simply must-have.

For more news and guides on Treyarch’s CoD: Black Ops Cold War, check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest information and help!