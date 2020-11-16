How to increase visibility in Black Ops Cold War: Best settings - Dexerto

Many Black Ops Cold War players are currently struggling to see their enemies in the game’s multiplayer modes, so here’s how you can instantly increase your visibility.

Visibility is one of the most important aspects of any FPS title, particularly when you want to increase the number of kills you are able to get. However, Black Ops Cold War currently has a big visibility issue that is leading to a lot of frustrating deaths. From numerous head glitches to operators blending in with various terrain, there are a number of things that make spotting your enemies increasingly difficult.

When you combine this with the game’s poor map visibility and blisteringly fast kill times, you have a rather annoying multiplayer experience. While Treyarch have been listening to player concerns over the past few days, they have yet to officially address this frustrating issue. In the meantime, be sure to use the tips below to help increase Black Ops Cold War’s poor visibility.

Tweak your graphics settings

While console players don’t have this luxury, if you’re playing Black Ops Cold War on PC, then you’re in luck. Turning down the game’s visuals not only helps with visibility, it will also increase your framerate. Having smoother, more responsive gameplay is also a bonus for anyone looking to bolster their KDA.

We found the following settings to be the best for in-game visibility:

Details & Textures

Texture Quality: Lowest

Model Quality: Low

Special Effects Quality: Medium

Screen Space Reflection: Low

Object View Distance: Low

Shadow & Lighting

Volumetric Lighting: Low

Shadow Quality: Low

Dynamic Shadows: All

Special Effect Shadows: Disabled

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing Sun Shadows: Disabled

Ray Tracing Local Shadows: Disabled

Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA DLSS: Quality

Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Motion Blur Quality: Low

Subsurface Scattering: Enabled

Order Independent Transparency: Disabled

Turn off health bars

Enemy health bars can be useful for knowing how low a specific player is, but it can also hinder your overall visibility, particularly when multiple enemy health bars overlap. Fortunately, you can turn this option off via the game’s settings. In order to do this, follow the settings below:

Navigate to the settings menu.

Click on Interface.

Scroll down to HUD Elements.

Set enemy and allied health bars to hidden.

Turning this option off may sound counterintuitive, but it is a must for those who wish to reduce screen clutter and increase visual clarity.

Change enemy name colors

The standard enemy name colors can often blend into the game’s surroundings, making it incredibly difficult to tell friend from foe. Fortunately, Black Ops Cold War allows you to change this option. You can do this by following the instructions outlined below:

Navigate to the settings menu.

Click on Graphics.

Scroll down to Display.

Click on Colorblind Modes.

Select from the colors listed.

We recommend choosing a particularly bright color that will stand out from the game’s darker backgrounds. Whenever you ADS, you should be able to see enemies more clearly and line up those all-important headshots with ease.

So there you have it, three quick ways you can increase your visibility in Black Ops Cold War. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.