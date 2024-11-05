Every challenge type in Black Ops 6 and how to complete

Camo challenges in Black Ops 6 don’t come with descriptions, so here is everything you need to know about each type and how to complete them.

Black Ops 6 no longer has a weekly challenge system like Modern Warfare 3, where players unlocked Aftermarket Parts and camos by completing missions. In its absence, the lengthy camo grind in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone gives players more than enough to do.

Community members praised Black Ops 6 for having the “best ever” camo system, but it’s difficult to know how to complete some of the requirements without knowing what they mean.

How to complete every challenge type in Black Ops 6

Challenge How to complete Penetration kills Eliminating an enemy through a wall or cover Point-blank kills Eliminations that occur within a maximum distance of fiver meters Clean kills Eliminate an enemy before they can shoot or attack you Fully loaded kills Eliminate an enemy with eight attachments on a weapon Alternate Ammo kills Eliminations with an ammunition attachment equipped to your weapon Fury Kills Eliminating four enemies in quick succession Barebones kills Elimination with no attachments on a weapon Strafing kills Eliminating an enemy while maintaining your aim on the enemy while moving left or right and shooting Multikills Eliminating two or more enemies in quick succession Direct Hit kills Eliminating an enemy with a direct hit from a launcher projectile Critical kills Eliminations where the final damage spot hit is the head

Tips for completing challenges in Black Ops 6

There are a few simple tricks to make completing these challenges easier. For penetration kills, the FMJ fire rounds improve penetration power and make it easier to fire through walls.

To complete point-blank kills quicker, Faceoff Mosh-Pit and Nuketown 24/7 are the best playlists to complete the tasks because all of the included maps favor short-range gunfights.

If you need to complete fully loaded kills in Black Ops 6 you need to equip the Gunfighter Wild Card that makes it possible to equip three extra attachments.

The Balanced Stock improves strafing movement speed for strafing kills and is available on most weapons.

Critical kills occur in Zombies, so check out our guide on the best loadouts for that game mode.