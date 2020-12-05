“Broken” reticles you should avoid using in Black Ops Cold War

Since the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players have been grinding to unlock their favorite weapons, skins, and customization options. Unlocking the best reticles for each gun is important, and a video by YouTuber ‘JGOD’ has exposed some huge issues with the game’s current reticle choices.

Since the game’s release on November 13, Black Ops Cold War players have been furiously grinding to unlock additional weapons and customization options in both Multiplayer and Zombies.

Some of the most important items for players to unlock are the various gun reticles across the two main game modes. Players want to make sure they are using the best reticle to help them stay on-target during the action.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, content creator ‘JGOD’ has criticized the current offering of reticles in Cold War, along with confirming which are the best options with what’s available.

Broken reticles in Cold War

In the video, JGOD takes a deep dive into the issues with the reticles available in Multiplayer and Zombies. He breaks down exactly what is wrong with each of the reticles for the 1.25x and 1.37x scopes, which are some of the most popular options in Cold War.

JGOD starts off on Cartel with some basic red dot/triangle options for each scope, showing how they can be seen easily when looking at textures like walls. However, as soon as he moves his reticle up into the air, the red crosshairs completely disappear.

“Where did that red reticle go?” he asks while looking around. The YouTuber continues by showing how some reticles – even yellow and green options – are invisible when looking at other textures around the map. He seems shocked, saying: “I’ve never, ever, ever, ever had this issue in any other Call of Duty.”

The video continues with a breakdown of each reticle’s in-game appearance compared to their image in Cold War’s loadout menu. JGOD shows that almost every red, yellow, or green reticle is affected by different visual issues, and players should avoid those options until the problems are addressed.

Best reticle options for Black Ops Cold War

With all the issues JGOD pointed out in his video, players might be wondering what reticles are still worth using. Luckily, there are still a few good options available.

Similar to Modern Warfare, the blue reticle options appear to be the best choice for Cold War players at the moment. JGOD confirms that, saying: “When it comes to the reticles . . . you wanna pretty much go with the blue ones.” He winds down his video by saying he is “just bringing awareness to this type of issue, so that if the devs were unaware of how broken this is, they can get on it.”

While Treyarch has confirmed they are working on other reticles issues – like certain reticles appearing upside down – they have not addressed the concerns surrounding reticle visibility at the time of writing.