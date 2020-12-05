Logo
Call of Duty

“Broken” reticles you should avoid using in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 5/Dec/2020 17:50

by Julian Young
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Red Dot With Logo
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Since the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players have been grinding to unlock their favorite weapons, skins, and customization options. Unlocking the best reticles for each gun is important, and a video by YouTuber ‘JGOD’ has exposed some huge issues with the game’s current reticle choices.

Since the game’s release on November 13, Black Ops Cold War players have been furiously grinding to unlock additional weapons and customization options in both Multiplayer and Zombies.

Some of the most important items for players to unlock are the various gun reticles across the two main game modes. Players want to make sure they are using the best reticle to help them stay on-target during the action.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, content creator ‘JGOD’ has criticized the current offering of reticles in Cold War, along with confirming which are the best options with what’s available.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Loadout Screen
Activision / Treyarch
Reticles are just one of the many customization options available to players in Cold War.

Broken reticles in Cold War

In the video, JGOD takes a deep dive into the issues with the reticles available in Multiplayer and Zombies. He breaks down exactly what is wrong with each of the reticles for the 1.25x and 1.37x scopes, which are some of the most popular options in Cold War.

JGOD starts off on Cartel with some basic red dot/triangle options for each scope, showing how they can be seen easily when looking at textures like walls. However, as soon as he moves his reticle up into the air, the red crosshairs completely disappear.

“Where did that red reticle go?” he asks while looking around. The YouTuber continues by showing how some reticles – even yellow and green options – are invisible when looking at other textures around the map. He seems shocked, saying: “I’ve never, ever, ever, ever had this issue in any other Call of Duty.”

The video continues with a breakdown of each reticle’s in-game appearance compared to their image in Cold War’s loadout menu. JGOD shows that almost every red, yellow, or green reticle is affected by different visual issues, and players should avoid those options until the problems are addressed.

Best reticle options for Black Ops Cold War

With all the issues JGOD pointed out in his video, players might be wondering what reticles are still worth using. Luckily, there are still a few good options available.

Similar to Modern Warfare, the blue reticle options appear to be the best choice for Cold War players at the moment. JGOD confirms that, saying: “When it comes to the reticles . . . you wanna pretty much go with the blue ones.” He winds down his video by saying he is “just bringing awareness to this type of issue, so that if the devs were unaware of how broken this is, they can get on it.”

While Treyarch has confirmed they are working on other reticles issues – like certain reticles appearing upside down – they have not addressed the concerns surrounding reticle visibility at the time of writing.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.