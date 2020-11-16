Fastest ways to level up weapons in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

The new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War title has surprised players with the time it takes to level up weapons. Unlocking new attachments and camos has become a little more difficult but these tips should make life easier.

One of the biggest complaints players have with Black Ops Cold War is how slow the progression system is, whether in regards to overall level or weapons specifically.

Without Double Weapon XP, it can be a bit of a drag trying to level up your guns in order to unlock specific attachments that you may want, especially with how much impact some can have when equipped.

We’ve put together some pointers for how to upgrade your weapons faster that will hopefully help speed things up for you in multiplayer.

Play the right game modes: Hardcore, objective, large-scale

While the game modes you choose to play themselves might not impact how fast you level up guns, the fact that matches in objective or larger format playlists last longer gives you more opportunities to get kills and chain eliminations together for better XP yield.

Playing modes like Combined Arms (this year’s version of Ground War) and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb could be a much more efficient use of your time, in terms of gaining weapon XP.

And if you’re not a fan of these large-scale modes, then you can probably achieve the same concept in Domination, Hardpoint, and Control, as opposed to Team Deathmatch, Search & Destroy, and Kill Confirmed.

Then, of course, there’s Hardcore, which lowers everyone’s health and thus drastically increases your chances of getting headshots and chaining kills together, both of which boost up your weapon XP. Not to mention, you can really get a lot of your camos done way faster in Hardcore, especially the ones that have specific kill requirements.

PlayStation Party Boost

As part of Sony’s ongoing agreement with Activision, BOCW is the latest CoD to feature PlayStation Party Boost, which grants 25% bonus weapon XP to all users playing together in a party.

Unfortunately, this method is exclusive to PlayStation players, but the good news is that not everyone in the party has to be on a PS4 or PS5; the Party Boost works in cross-platform parties as well, although only the PS player gets the extra XP.

Zombies!

One of the new things that BOCW has introduced in the world of CoD is that XP and weapon XP is shared between all game modes, which means that playing Zombies would allow you to level up guns just the same as in multiplayer.

While the difference may not be obvious, it could be a simpler way to gain experience points in a much more casual setting, not having to worry about playing an objective, your K/D ratio, or over-eager players on the enemy team.

But all that aside, there’s reportedly a major exploit in Zombies that enables “god mode,” which appears to yield tremendous amounts of weapon XP and, needless to say drastically increases your leveling rate.

Not that we would ever recommend exploiting these sorts of glitches… but you can see a demonstration of it in the video below, courtesy of Grrae’s Guides.

Look out for Double Weapon XP promos

This may seem like an obvious one, which it is, but if you plan on leveling up guns as quickly as possible, you certainly don’t want to miss 2X Weapon XP promotions, whenever Treyarch and Activision release them.

Until then, make sure to keeps all of the above tips in mind next time you load into the game to maximize your weapon XP!