Fastest ways to level up weapons in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Fastest ways to level up weapons in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 16/Nov/2020 0:19

by Marco Rizzo
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War title has surprised players with the time it takes to level up weapons. Unlocking new attachments and camos has become a little more difficult but these tips should make life easier. 

One of the biggest complaints players have with Black Ops Cold War is how slow the progression system is, whether in regards to overall level or weapons specifically.

Without Double Weapon XP, it can be a bit of a drag trying to level up your guns in order to unlock specific attachments that you may want, especially with how much impact some can have when equipped.

We’ve put together some pointers for how to upgrade your weapons faster that will hopefully help speed things up for you in multiplayer.

Play the right game modes: Hardcore, objective, large-scale

Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch/Activision
Getting kills around the objective could be the easiest way to level up

While the game modes you choose to play themselves might not impact how fast you level up guns, the fact that matches in objective or larger format playlists last longer gives you more opportunities to get kills and chain eliminations together for better XP yield.

Playing modes like Combined Arms (this year’s version of Ground War) and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb could be a much more efficient use of your time, in terms of gaining weapon XP.

And if you’re not a fan of these large-scale modes, then you can probably achieve the same concept in Domination, Hardpoint, and Control, as opposed to Team Deathmatch, Search & Destroy, and Kill Confirmed.

Then, of course, there’s Hardcore, which lowers everyone’s health and thus drastically increases your chances of getting headshots and chaining kills together, both of which boost up your weapon XP. Not to mention, you can really get a lot of your camos done way faster in Hardcore, especially the ones that have specific kill requirements.

PlayStation Party Boost

BOCW lobby screenshot from playstation
PS/Treyarch
The PlayStation “Party Boost” for XP can be seen below your party on the right side of the screen.

As part of Sony’s ongoing agreement with Activision, BOCW is the latest CoD to feature PlayStation Party Boost, which grants 25% bonus weapon XP to all users playing together in a party.

Unfortunately, this method is exclusive to PlayStation players, but the good news is that not everyone in the party has to be on a PS4 or PS5; the Party Boost works in cross-platform parties as well, although only the PS player gets the extra XP.

Zombies!

One of the new things that BOCW has introduced in the world of CoD is that XP and weapon XP is shared between all game modes, which means that playing Zombies would allow you to level up guns just the same as in multiplayer.

While the difference may not be obvious, it could be a simpler way to gain experience points in a much more casual setting, not having to worry about playing an objective, your K/D ratio, or over-eager players on the enemy team.

But all that aside, there’s reportedly a major exploit in Zombies that enables “god mode,” which appears to yield tremendous amounts of weapon XP and, needless to say drastically increases your leveling rate.

Not that we would ever recommend exploiting these sorts of glitches… but you can see a demonstration of it in the video below, courtesy of Grrae’s Guides.

Look out for Double Weapon XP promos

This may seem like an obvious one, which it is, but if you plan on leveling up guns as quickly as possible, you certainly don’t want to miss 2X Weapon XP promotions, whenever Treyarch and Activision release them.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter, @Dexertointel, as we will always be tweeting out and letting you know when such promos are active in Black Ops Cold War.

Until then, make sure to keeps all of the above tips in mind next time you load into the game to maximize your weapon XP!

Call of Duty

Scump considering quitting pro CoD after slamming CDL player treatment

Published: 15/Nov/2020 21:41 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 23:40

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Call of Duty League Scump

OpTic Chicago star Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has continued his public outcry against the Call of Duty League, accusing them of treating players unfairly and revealing that the ongoing situation has forced him to “question continuing to compete.”

In a rather rare display of public vocality, Scump took several shots at the Call of Duty League on Twitter, his latest one perhaps being the most inflammatory.

After tweeting that he feels the CoD League is using fines to essentially suppress and censor players’ opinions that go against the league and Call of Duty in general, the veteran continued the onslaught with a post claiming that the CDL had “made” them sign contracts under pressure.

“The CDL also made us sign a player ‘contract’ in front of them without allowing us to run it by our lawyers at the player summit,” he wrote. “It was a ‘sign it now or you can’t play at Minnesota [2020 Launch Weekend]’ type of exchange. I’m probably going to get fined for this too, just letting y’all know.”

Scump Twitter

What’s more, Scump revealed that this ongoing dilemma has caused him to think about potentially leaving the professional CoD scene: “They’re doing us dirty and most are scared to speak out at all because they’re going to fine us. Has made me question continuing to compete.”

Just prior to these tweets rolling out, Scump had just finished venting publicly about the CDL apparently fining him for promoting a game other than Call of Duty on his Twitch stream, which was due to a sponsored offseason broadcast.

He also compared the current situation with the CDL’s predecessor, the Call of Duty World League, claiming that “the CWL has no control over our channels, CDL owns them apparently.”

In response to Scump’s tirade, Dallas Empire’s Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter seemingly hinted that his former teammate may have been the only pro not to be on board with the players’ plans to unionize before the 2021 season. However, Scump says he’s now told James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks that he’s had a change of heart.

Scump and Crimsix

He followed up with a more elaborate explanation on his livestream: “When the original players union petition was brought up to me, I got no information on it, just nothing. No one reached out again for months and months, and I tweet today and Clay instantly reached out: ‘let’s do it,’ and I was like ‘let’s go, run it.'”

All of this started with a seemingly harmless Twitter post in which the 2017 World Champion went on a bit of a rant questioning why ranked playlists never gets included in CoD games at launch, with Black Ops Cold War being the latest example.

After a brief interaction with Treyarch’s David Vonderhaar about the topic, things began to escalate as Scump’s tweets and replies to others turned into conversations accusing the CDL of using fines as a censorship tool.

We have since reached out to the Call of Duty League and are awaiting official comment. As always, we will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.