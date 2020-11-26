Best Pellington 703 loadout for Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, Perks, Equipment - Dexerto

While Warzone currently shares its loadouts with Modern Warfare, it won’t be long until Black Ops Cold War’s guns are integrated into the game. Here are seven guns that you should be leveling up ahead of the cross-progression update.

Black Ops Cold War features plenty of deadly weapons that will drastically shake up the Warzone meta, giving players even more choice when it comes to crafting the perfect loadout. Warzone will also share weapon progression with both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, so you’ll be able to level up your guns in either game. This integration will likely have a huge impact on Warzone’s current meta, especially when Treyarch adds new weapons to Black Ops Cold War.

While Modern Warfare’s ever-popular Kilo 141 and MP5 loadouts will still likely remain popular picks among players, there are a number of new and returning guns that could dethrone the current kings. As a result, we’ve put together a list of the seven best Black Ops Cold War guns you’ll want to use in Warzone.

AK-47

Best AK-47 loadout

While this Russian rifle struggled to compete in Modern Warfare’s, it has come back with a vengeance in Treyarch’s latest title. In fact, the AK-47 is the best gun in the entire game thanks to its high-damage and incredible versatility. Whether you prefer to run and gun your way to victory, or methodically pick off targets from afar, there is a loadout that caters to every kind of playstyle.

This reliable rifle has proven so lethal that it has dominated the pro and casual CoD scene since launch. One of the most potent AK-47 builds literally has no recoil, so this could rival the new Kilo 141 when it drops. The difference between both Modern Warfare’s AK-47 and the current Black Ops Variant is night and day.

Krig 6

Best Krig 6 loadout

The Krig 6 has been making a name for itself thanks to its low recoil and methodical fire rate. While it doesn’t deal as much damage as the AK-47, it makes up for this with its fantastic precision. Warzone is dominated by assault rifles like the Kilo 141, Grau 5.56, and M13 as these weapons enable the user to beam opponents without the need to wrestle with any finicky recoil patterns.

After all, being able to effortlessly hit players from across all ranges is a huge bonus to any Warzone player looking to increase their kill count. The Krig 6 also boasts excellent weapon control and quick reloads, making it a great pick for those that prefer to seek out those all-important headshots.

M16

Best M16 loadout

Modern Warfare’s FAMAS demonstrated just how bad burst rifles could be in Warzone, but the M16 could change this notion completely. Unlike the FAMAS, Black Ops Cold War’s M16 can dish out highly accurate rounds in a matter of seconds. In fact, the iconic burst rifle was recently nerfed as it was overperforming.

Despite Treyarch toning down its damage range and slightly increasing its delay between bursts, this AR still absolutely melts opponents. Any gun that can accurately drop an enemy in a couple of bursts is always going to pique the interest of Warzone players. As proven by gameplay in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, the M16 can quickly down even the most well-armored of enemies.

MP5

Best MP5 loadout

A lot of Call of Duty fans were left disappointed when they found that the MP5 still remained at the top of the SMG rankings. Multiplayer lobbies were dominated by this lightning-fast SMG during Black Ops Cold War’s launch week, and it’s not hard to see why. Despite the recent nerf, the MP5 still boasts high rates of fire, great mobility, and decent close-quarters damage.

Whether this variant will prove as lethal as the Warzone’s current MP5 remains to be seen, but we expect the new attachments will certainly allow it to rival its predecessor.

Type 63

Best Type 63 loadout

While the Type 63 shares a few similarities to Modern Warfare’s EBR-14, it is better in every single way. Not only does it have a significantly lower recoil pattern, it can also unleash some incredibly fast two shot kills. Equipping the 18.3” Strike Team barrel will not only speed up this semi-auto rifle’s fire rate, but it will also increase its damage.

While most semi-auto rifles are often plagued by sluggish fire rates, high recoil, and lackluster magazine sizes, the Type 63 doesn’t fall victim to these negatives. Just like Warzone’s Marksman Rifles, the Type 63 offers sniper-like precision and damage with the added bonus of mobility.

AUG

Best AUG loadout

Unlike Modern Warfare’s full-auto AUG SMG, Black Ops Cold War’s variant offers greater accuracy and range. This burst-fire tactical rifle is capable of dealing even more damage than the M16, especially when it’s equipped with the 19.6” Match Grade Barrel. This increases its effective damage range by 100%, making it hit even harder across mid to long-range distances.

Burst fire weapons have obviously been lacking in Warzone, but Black Ops’ AUG could quickly change that.

Stoner 63

LMGs have been somewhat lacking in Black Ops Cold War due to their overall bulk and slower ADS times. However, this isn’t the case in Warzone. After all, the Bruen, PKM, and the FiNN are prime examples of how LMGs can dominate the competition.

The Stoner 63 is arguably the best suited LMG for Warzone. This is partly down to a combination of speed and accuracy. While both the RPD and M60 offer better damage, their poor accuracy makes them difficult to recommend. Simply attach the SALVO 125 RND Fast Mag and the Airborne Elastic Wrap to begin getting those game-winning squad wipes.

So there you have it, seven of the best Black Ops Cold War guns you should be using in Warzone.