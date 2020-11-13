 How to change between PS4 and PS5 versions of Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 5 - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to change between PS4 and PS5 versions of Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 5

Published: 13/Nov/2020 22:51

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Sony

Black Ops Cold War ps4 PS5

With Black Ops Cold War out in the wild on both current-generation and last-gen platforms, some people on the PlayStation 5 are reporting that they are accidentally playing the PS4 version of the game by default, which is definitely frustrating.

Not only is Black Ops Cold War available for everyone to try, but the next-generation of gaming is also here. Fans have been enjoying all that both have to offer for a little while now and, needless to say, most people seem to be generally impressed with how smooth everything is (except, of course, the expected server crashes).

One thing that hasn’t been so smooth, however, is how the game loads and downloads on PS5. Some people have been reporting that they are accidentally playing the PS4 version of BOCW on the new console, when they meant to be playing the PS5 version (which includes better framerates, faster loading time, etc). Here’s what you can do to solve this problem.

PS5 vs PS4 version of Black Ops Cold War

Activision
People seem to be playing the PS4 version of Black Ops Cold War on their PS5s without meaning to.

The “issue” seems to be stemming from players who either purchased the Cross-Gen bundle of the game or upgraded their PS4 version to the PS5 version via the PlayStation Store. Either methods will result in you owning both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Unfortunately, when owning both versions, some people are reporting that the PlayStation 5 defaults to the PS4 edition for some reason. Why this is the case is something that only Sony knows but, with other news outlets reporting similarly, it seems to be relatively widespread.

Rest assured, however, if you have the Cross-Gen version or you upgraded through the PlayStation Store, you still have access to the PS5 version of the game, it just requires a bit of quick manipulation.

How to switch between the PS4 and the PS5 versions

While the process is pretty simple, it is a tiny bit hidden. You don’t have to wade your way through 10 different submenus to find it, of course, but if you don’t know what you’re looking for, it might be a bit confusing. Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Once you’re on the PS5’s main menu, scroll over to the Black Ops Cold War icon.
  2. While still in the main menu, press the options button on your controller, which is just to the right of the touchpad.
  3. Scroll down to “Game Version” and select it.
  4. From there, you’ll have the option to choose between all the different editions. Select the version labeled “PS5.”

After that, the next time you boot up the game it should be the PS5 version. The best way to make sure what your playing is by looking at main selection on the screen. If the game says “PS4” next to the title, you’re playing the wrong version.

It’s also important to point out that this works for any game on PS5, so if you’re having the same problem with a different title, you can use these steps to fix it.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!