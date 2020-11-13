How to change between PS4 and PS5 versions of Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 5 - Dexerto

With Black Ops Cold War out in the wild on both current-generation and last-gen platforms, some people on the PlayStation 5 are reporting that they are accidentally playing the PS4 version of the game by default, which is definitely frustrating.

Not only is Black Ops Cold War available for everyone to try, but the next-generation of gaming is also here. Fans have been enjoying all that both have to offer for a little while now and, needless to say, most people seem to be generally impressed with how smooth everything is (except, of course, the expected server crashes).

One thing that hasn’t been so smooth, however, is how the game loads and downloads on PS5. Some people have been reporting that they are accidentally playing the PS4 version of BOCW on the new console, when they meant to be playing the PS5 version (which includes better framerates, faster loading time, etc). Here’s what you can do to solve this problem.

PS5 vs PS4 version of Black Ops Cold War

The “issue” seems to be stemming from players who either purchased the Cross-Gen bundle of the game or upgraded their PS4 version to the PS5 version via the PlayStation Store. Either methods will result in you owning both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Unfortunately, when owning both versions, some people are reporting that the PlayStation 5 defaults to the PS4 edition for some reason. Why this is the case is something that only Sony knows but, with other news outlets reporting similarly, it seems to be relatively widespread.

Read more: Best settings to increase Black Ops Cold War PC FPS

Rest assured, however, if you have the Cross-Gen version or you upgraded through the PlayStation Store, you still have access to the PS5 version of the game, it just requires a bit of quick manipulation.

How to switch between the PS4 and the PS5 versions

While the process is pretty simple, it is a tiny bit hidden. You don’t have to wade your way through 10 different submenus to find it, of course, but if you don’t know what you’re looking for, it might be a bit confusing. Here’s what you need to do:

Once you’re on the PS5’s main menu, scroll over to the Black Ops Cold War icon. While still in the main menu, press the options button on your controller, which is just to the right of the touchpad. Scroll down to “Game Version” and select it. From there, you’ll have the option to choose between all the different editions. Select the version labeled “PS5.”

After that, the next time you boot up the game it should be the PS5 version. The best way to make sure what your playing is by looking at main selection on the screen. If the game says “PS4” next to the title, you’re playing the wrong version.

It’s also important to point out that this works for any game on PS5, so if you’re having the same problem with a different title, you can use these steps to fix it.