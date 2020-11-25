 Best Type 63 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Best Type 63 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 25/Nov/2020 11:09

by James Busby
Type 63
Activision / Treyarch

The Type 63 is capable of dishing out some incredible damage thanks to its methodical firing pattern and excellent precision. Here are all the attachments you should be using when running and gunning with the Type 63. 

If you’re a fan of Black Ops Cold War’s Tactical Rifle class or a player that prefers a more methodical approach to combat, then the Type 63 is one weapon you’ll want to focus on leveling up. While burst fire weapons like the M16 and AUG continue to dominate the game, there have been a number of players picking up this reliable rifle. 

Despite its slower rate of fire, this tactical rifle is capable of killing an enemy in just two shots (one body shot and one headshot). The Type 63 is a great option for those that want the damage of a sniper, but wish to be more active in their playstyle. If you have a good trigger finger and decent aim, you’ll definitely want to add the Type 63 to your collection. 

In order to help you get the most kills with the Type 63, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to crush the competition.

Best Type 63 loadout

Type 63
Activision / Treyarch
The Type 63 is one of the most lethal weapons in the entire game.

Here are the best attachments you can use on your Type 63 in Black Ops Cold War, filling every slot thanks to the Gunfighter wildcard:

  • Millstop Reflex 
  • Spetsnaz Compensator 
  • 18.3” Strike Team
  • KGB Target Designator 
  • Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
  • 30 RND
  • Gru Elastic Wrap
  • KGB Pad

While you can still make a decent Type 63 loadout without the extra three attachment slots given by the Gunfighter wildcard, the extra kit makes this build extremely comfy. First up is the Millstop Reflex. This is one of the only optics available that doesn’t clutter the screen or provide a great deal of magnification. 

While the 2.0x and 4.0x optics may give you greater precision on the game’s larger maps and modes, the vast majority favor close-quarter engagements. This is also why the 18.3” Strike Team barrel has been chosen. This handy attachment increases your fire rate by 11%, allowing you to get out more shots onto the target. 

It also increases your damage by 9%. While this may seem like an incremental increase, it does make a noticeable difference when combined with a higher rate of fire. To alleviate the Type 63’s horizontal/vertical recoil, we’ve attached both the Spetsnaz Compensator and Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip.

Type 63 stats
Activision / Treyarch
The Type 63 may not be the most popular gun, but its high DPS makes it a worthy pick.

These attachments make the Type 63 incredibly accurate across all ranges, allowing you to beam opponents with laser-like precision. The bullets will always form in a tight circle around your target, so there’s no need to wrestle with any recoil. Simply point and shoot. 

As you may know by now, visibility in Black Ops Cold War can be rather poor. Even if you follow our visibility guide, there will still be times where you get caught out by pesky head glitches. Fortunately, the KGB Target Designator adds 60% Reveal Distance when aiming down sights. 

The Gru Elastic Wrap is one of the most important attachments as it increases ADS time (30%), Flinch Resistance (90%), and enables aiming while going prone. Combine this with the Sprint to Fire and additional Aim Walking Movement Speed of the KGB Pad, and you have an incredibly mobile rifle that is capable of blistering fast kill times. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Weird Gunship bug makes Black Ops Cold War permanently thermal

Published: 25/Nov/2020 10:30

by Jacob Hale
Black Ops Cold War helicopter
Activision

A strange bug with the Gunship killstreak in Black Ops Cold War is giving players a secret advantage for the rest of the match, making it easier to spot and gun down enemies.

The Gunship is one of the highest scoring streaks in Black Ops Cold War, with players needing to accrue a whopping 10,000 points to earn it in a match.

Obviously, it’s worth the reward if you’re able to earn one, with the ability to absolutely mow down enemies from above as they spawn in, and can easily rack up double-digit kills with it on the right map.

But some players are experiencing a bug with it that makes the rest of the match even easier, and it’s unclear why.

Black Ops Cold War Gunship
Activision
The Gunship is the top killstreak in Black Ops Cold War.

As you can see in the clip below, Prussian-Monarch was kicked out of their Gunship while playing Moscow Hardpoint, and they seem very confused by it — but not as confused as what happens next.

After being kicked out, Monarch is stuck in some kind of permanent thermal vision, with everything looking black and grey, besides enemies who are lit up white like when using a thermal scope.

This perk becomes immediately clear when he starts noticing enemies with the bright white glow on them, and we can only imagine that it helped close out the game much quicker and easier with Monarch’s ability to see enemies at any distance or hidden in the tightest nooks and crannies on the map.

There doesn’t seem to be any suggestion as to how or why this happened, and Prussian-Monarch seems just as confused as we are, having been unceremoniously and prematurely kicked out of his Gunship.

It must be frustrating to not be able to wield the streak after playing so well to earn it, but this strange bug would definitely make you forget about that very quickly.