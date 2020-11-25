Best Type 63 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

The Type 63 is capable of dishing out some incredible damage thanks to its methodical firing pattern and excellent precision. Here are all the attachments you should be using when running and gunning with the Type 63.

If you’re a fan of Black Ops Cold War’s Tactical Rifle class or a player that prefers a more methodical approach to combat, then the Type 63 is one weapon you’ll want to focus on leveling up. While burst fire weapons like the M16 and AUG continue to dominate the game, there have been a number of players picking up this reliable rifle.

Despite its slower rate of fire, this tactical rifle is capable of killing an enemy in just two shots (one body shot and one headshot). The Type 63 is a great option for those that want the damage of a sniper, but wish to be more active in their playstyle. If you have a good trigger finger and decent aim, you’ll definitely want to add the Type 63 to your collection.

In order to help you get the most kills with the Type 63, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to crush the competition.

Best Type 63 loadout

Here are the best attachments you can use on your Type 63 in Black Ops Cold War, filling every slot thanks to the Gunfighter wildcard:

Millstop Reflex

Spetsnaz Compensator

18.3” Strike Team

KGB Target Designator

Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

30 RND

Gru Elastic Wrap

KGB Pad

While you can still make a decent Type 63 loadout without the extra three attachment slots given by the Gunfighter wildcard, the extra kit makes this build extremely comfy. First up is the Millstop Reflex. This is one of the only optics available that doesn’t clutter the screen or provide a great deal of magnification.

While the 2.0x and 4.0x optics may give you greater precision on the game’s larger maps and modes, the vast majority favor close-quarter engagements. This is also why the 18.3” Strike Team barrel has been chosen. This handy attachment increases your fire rate by 11%, allowing you to get out more shots onto the target.

It also increases your damage by 9%. While this may seem like an incremental increase, it does make a noticeable difference when combined with a higher rate of fire. To alleviate the Type 63’s horizontal/vertical recoil, we’ve attached both the Spetsnaz Compensator and Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip.

These attachments make the Type 63 incredibly accurate across all ranges, allowing you to beam opponents with laser-like precision. The bullets will always form in a tight circle around your target, so there’s no need to wrestle with any recoil. Simply point and shoot.

As you may know by now, visibility in Black Ops Cold War can be rather poor. Even if you follow our visibility guide, there will still be times where you get caught out by pesky head glitches. Fortunately, the KGB Target Designator adds 60% Reveal Distance when aiming down sights.

The Gru Elastic Wrap is one of the most important attachments as it increases ADS time (30%), Flinch Resistance (90%), and enables aiming while going prone. Combine this with the Sprint to Fire and additional Aim Walking Movement Speed of the KGB Pad, and you have an incredibly mobile rifle that is capable of blistering fast kill times.

