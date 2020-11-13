Best settings to increase Black Ops Cold War PC FPS - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally here and players from around the world are busy getting to grips with the game’s new content. However, some PC players have run into issues that impact the game’s performance. Here’s how you can boost your frame rate and alleviate any issues.

The Call of Duty franchise has been releasing games on PC for many years, but that still doesn’t stop them from having performance-related issues. While there is no doubt that optimizing games for all kinds of hardware comes with its own caveats, it can be extremely frustrating when you have a powerful rig. In fact, a number of PC players are currently reporting that they are encountering FPS issues that drastically impact gameplay.

There’s nothing worse than getting into an intense firefight only to lose due to the game dropping frames. It’s imperative that FPS games run smoothly, especially when you’re looking to truly crush your foes. To help alleviate the current FPS issues in Black Ops Cold War, we’ve outlined the following settings you should be using.

Best Black Ops Cold War PC settings

Copy these video settings if you have any issues 🙂 have a 2070 as well, RT to save a life pic.twitter.com/BwkxJuNSAE — LAG Justin Fargo-P (@silly702) November 13, 2020

Call of Duty Pro, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer is one of the many Black Ops Cold War players who has encountered issues in the PC version of the game. With the below settings, SiLLY was able to reach 170 to 180 frames per second. It’s important to note that this performance was recorded while he was streaming, so you could reach higher frames here depending on your build.

In order to boost your Black Ops Cold War FPS, navigate over to the options menu and click on the Graphics tabs. Once inside this tab, use the settings outlined below:

Hardware

Display Mode : Full Screen

Refresh Rate : 144Hz (depends on your monitor)

Gameplay V-Sync : Disabled

Menu V-Sync : Disabled

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : Enabled (Normal)

Display Resolution : 1920×1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Display

Field of View : 105

ADS Field of View : Affected

Framerate : Unlimited

Minimized Game Frame Rate Limit: 60

Details & Textures

Texture Quality : Lowest

Model Quality : Low

Special Effects Quality : Medium

Screen Space Reflection : Low

Object View Distance: Low

Shadow & Lighting

Volumetric Lighting : Low

Shadow Quality : Low

Dynamic Shadows : All

Special Effect Shadows: Disabled

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing Sun Shadows : Disabled

Ray Tracing Local Shadows : Disabled

Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA DLSS : Quality

Ambient Occlusion Quality : Disabled

Motion Blur : Disabled

Motion Blur Quality : Low

Subsurface Scattering : Enabled

Order Independent Transparency: Disabled

Advanced

VRAM Usage Target : Low (70%)

Display Gamma: Computer (sRGB)

The above settings should help clear up any shaky performance in Black Ops Cold War, so give these settings a try if you're struggling to maintain a consistent frame rate.