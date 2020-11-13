 Best settings to increase Black Ops Cold War PC FPS - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Best settings to increase Black Ops Cold War PC FPS

Published: 13/Nov/2020 14:00 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 14:09

by James Busby
Black Ops Cold War promotional art
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally here and players from around the world are busy getting to grips with the game’s new content. However, some PC players have run into issues that impact the game’s performance. Here’s how you can boost your frame rate and alleviate any issues.

The Call of Duty franchise has been releasing games on PC for many years, but that still doesn’t stop them from having performance-related issues. While there is no doubt that optimizing games for all kinds of hardware comes with its own caveats, it can be extremely frustrating when you have a powerful rig. In fact, a number of PC players are currently reporting that they are encountering FPS issues that drastically impact gameplay. 

There’s nothing worse than getting into an intense firefight only to lose due to the game dropping frames. It’s imperative that FPS games run smoothly, especially when you’re looking to truly crush your foes. To help alleviate the current FPS issues in Black Ops Cold War, we’ve outlined the following settings you should be using. 

Best Black Ops Cold War PC settings

Call of Duty Pro, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer is one of the many Black Ops Cold War players who has encountered issues in the PC version of the game. With the below settings, SiLLY was able to reach 170 to 180 frames per second. It’s important to note that this performance was recorded while he was streaming, so you could reach higher frames here depending on your build. 

In order to boost your Black Ops Cold War FPS, navigate over to the options menu and click on the Graphics tabs. Once inside this tab, use the settings outlined below:

Hardware

  • Display Mode: Full Screen
  • Refresh Rate: 144Hz (depends on your monitor)
  • Gameplay V-Sync: Disabled
  • Menu V-Sync: Disabled 
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled (Normal)
  • Display Resolution: 1920×1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Display

  • Field of View: 105
  • ADS Field of View: Affected 
  • Framerate: Unlimited 
  • Minimized Game Frame Rate Limit: 60

Details & Textures

  • Texture Quality: Lowest
  • Model Quality: Low
  • Special Effects Quality: Medium
  • Screen Space Reflection: Low
  • Object View Distance: Low
Black Ops Cold War firefight
Activision / Treyarch
Your frame rate plays a big part in every gunfight.

Shadow & Lighting

  • Volumetric Lighting: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Dynamic Shadows: All
  • Special Effect Shadows: Disabled 

Ray Tracing

  • Ray Tracing Sun Shadows: Disabled
  • Ray Tracing Local Shadows: Disabled 
  • Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Disabled 

Post Processing Effects

  • NVIDIA DLSS: Quality 
  • Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled 
  • Motion Blur: Disabled 
  • Motion Blur Quality: Low
  • Subsurface Scattering: Enabled 
  • Order Independent Transparency: Disabled 

Advanced

  • VRAM Usage Target: Low (70%)
  • Display Gamma: Computer (sRGB)

The above settings should help clear up any shaky performance in Black Ops Cold War, so give these settings a try if you’re struggling to maintain a consistent frame rate. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Call of Duty

How to uninstall Cold War modes on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Published: 13/Nov/2020 14:00 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 14:05

by Jacob Hale
Black Ops Cold War snow map RPG
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out, bringing with it a brand new dose of multiplayer action, Zombies horrors and a thrilling campaign. If you want to save space and delete certain modes on PS4, PS5 Xbox or PC, though, you’ve come to the right place.

While clearly a lot of time and effort has gone into each Black Ops Cold War mode, some players aren’t interested in certain aspects. For example, there are those that will want to play Zombies and don’t care for multiplayer or vice versa.

Luckily for those players, Activision has started making it possible for players to uninstall or install certain modes in the game whenever they want.

Within the game, PlayStation, Xbox and Battle.net let you pick which parts you want to install, but if you’ve had a change of heart, we’ll give you all the details here.

Black Ops Cold War firefight hotel Miami
Activision / Treyarch
This is perfect for people who don’t want to play certain modes, such as the Campaign or Zombies.

How to add or remove Cold War modes on Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

If you’re playing on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X, the process is super simple. Here’s how to remove or add certain modes:

  1. Launch Black Ops Cold War.
  2. At the main menu, click Right stick for File Management.
  3. Select the game mode (Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, Dead Ops Arcade) you want to
    install or uninstall.
  4. Select ‘Yes’ to install or uninstall mode.
  5. The mode will start installing or be uninstalled on your Xbox console.

How to add or remove Cold War modes on PS4 & PS5

Black Ops Cold War Main menu ps4
Activision
You’ll want to access ‘File Management’ to start removing or adding modes on either console.

Installing or uninstalling parts of the game on PS4 and PS5 is as easy as it is on Xbox, and can be done in pretty much the exact same steps.

Here’s what you’ve got to do:

  1. Load up Black Ops Cold War.
  2. At the main menu, click R3 for File Management.
  3. Select the game mode you want to install or uninstall.
  4. Select ‘Yes’ to install or uninstall the mode.
  5. The mode will start installing or be uninstalled on your PS4 or PS5.

How to add or remove Cold War modes on Battle.net for PC

Battle.net Black Ops Cold War install uninstall modes
Battle.net
You can select which modes you want to keep or remove to save space.

Similarly, if you’re part of the PC elite, you can easily navigate your way around adding or removing modes. Here’s the steps to follow:

  1. Open your battle.net launcher.
  2. Select Black Ops Cold War under Partner Games.
  3. Select Options, and then choose “Modify Install” from the drop-down list.
  4. Click “Modify Install” beside the Game Content header.
  5. Select which content packs you would like to install or uninstall.

So there you have it: It’s been made very easy to be more selective over which parts of the game you want installed, which is especially important as these games are taking up more and more of our disk space as time goes on.