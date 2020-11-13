Best settings to increase Black Ops Cold War PC FPS - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally here and players from around the world are busy getting to grips with the game’s new content. However, some PC players have run into issues that impact the game’s performance. Here’s how you can boost your frame rate and alleviate any issues.
The Call of Duty franchise has been releasing games on PC for many years, but that still doesn’t stop them from having performance-related issues. While there is no doubt that optimizing games for all kinds of hardware comes with its own caveats, it can be extremely frustrating when you have a powerful rig. In fact, a number of PC players are currently reporting that they are encountering FPS issues that drastically impact gameplay.
There’s nothing worse than getting into an intense firefight only to lose due to the game dropping frames. It’s imperative that FPS games run smoothly, especially when you’re looking to truly crush your foes. To help alleviate the current FPS issues in Black Ops Cold War, we’ve outlined the following settings you should be using.
Best Black Ops Cold War PC settings
Call of Duty Pro, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer is one of the many Black Ops Cold War players who has encountered issues in the PC version of the game. With the below settings, SiLLY was able to reach 170 to 180 frames per second. It’s important to note that this performance was recorded while he was streaming, so you could reach higher frames here depending on your build.
In order to boost your Black Ops Cold War FPS, navigate over to the options menu and click on the Graphics tabs. Once inside this tab, use the settings outlined below:
Hardware
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz (depends on your monitor)
- Gameplay V-Sync: Disabled
- Menu V-Sync: Disabled
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled (Normal)
- Display Resolution: 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Display
- Field of View: 105
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Framerate: Unlimited
- Minimized Game Frame Rate Limit: 60
Details & Textures
- Texture Quality: Lowest
- Model Quality: Low
- Special Effects Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflection: Low
- Object View Distance: Low
Shadow & Lighting
- Volumetric Lighting: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Dynamic Shadows: All
- Special Effect Shadows: Disabled
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing Sun Shadows: Disabled
- Ray Tracing Local Shadows: Disabled
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA DLSS: Quality
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Motion Blur Quality: Low
- Subsurface Scattering: Enabled
- Order Independent Transparency: Disabled
Advanced
- VRAM Usage Target: Low (70%)
- Display Gamma: Computer (sRGB)
The above settings should help clear up any shaky performance in Black Ops Cold War, so give these settings a try if you're struggling to maintain a consistent frame rate.