Best RPD loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Despite not being an extremely popular weapon within Black Ops Cold War, the RPD light-machine gun has incredible potential for a variant that has extremely low recoil but keeps its high rate of fire. Here’s what you need to know about setting it up.

Light-machine guns aren’t the most popular weapon class in Black Ops Cold War right now. While the Stoner 63 enjoyed some play during the pre-release version of the game, the fact of the matter is that LMGs just haven’t been as viable in the game as of yet. Sure, some people use them, but not very popularly.

That being said, the class is full of potential, especially with the RPD. The weapon is a very good overall weapon, meaning it can be easily modified to fit whatever you need. Because of this, it’s very easy to make a low-recoil version of the gun that increases its high magazine capacity and reload speed, while also keeping its decent firing rate.

Best RPD loadout

As previously mentioned, this loadout is designed for low recoil, allowing you to fire consistently in whatever area you’re aiming, meaning a couple attachments will be focused on this.

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62

Muzzle Brake 7.62 Barrel: 20.3″ Task Force Barrel

20.3″ Task Force Barrel Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: VDV 125 RND Fast Mag

VDV 125 RND Fast Mag Handle: Spetsnaz Field Grip

Let’s break down what all that means. First off, there’s no optic to speak of in this loadout. Simply put, the RPD has some pretty clear iron sights and doesn’t need an optic to help you aim. While one could probably be added without detriment, it’s simply unnecessary.

When it comes to the muzzle, the Muzzle Brake 7.62 is the simplest option because of its early unlock, but it’s also one of the best because of that simplicity. It only increases your vertical recoil control and doesn’t negatively impact your weapon at all. Sure it doesn’t increase the vertical recoil control as much as other muzzles but the absence of negatives allows it to earn its spot in the loadout.

For the barrel, we’re going with the 20.3″ Task Force Barrel. This gives the weapon a huge increase in damage, damage range, and bullet velocity, making it a powerhouse that opponents won’t want to reckon with. It does come at a cost of your ammo, as you’ll start with a bit less ammo capacity, starting ammo, and magazine capacity, but the positives far outweigh the negatives.

There’s also no body attachment here because the weapon really doesn’t need it all that much. For something like SMGs, where you’re going to be firing from the hip often, it’s definitely worth using this slot, but, for LMGs, not so much.

For the underbarrel, the attachment of choice here is the Spetsnaz Grip because it improves both the vertical and horizontal recoil on the weapon. Unfortunately, this does mean that your shooting movement speed is going to be lower, but not to the point where it’s extremely hurting your performance. You can still easily work with it.

For the Magazine, the VDV 125 RND Fast Mag is the best option. Not only does the high capacity make up for the negatives on the barrel in spades, but it also gives the weapon an extremely fast reload speed, allowing you to get back into firefights faster. That being said, it does negatively affect your aim-down-sight speed, which for LMGs is already slow. Fortunately, there’s a solution.

To make up for the negatively affected ADS time, we’ll be using the Spetsnaz Field Grip to bump it back up. While this does come at the cost of your sprint-to-fire time, like the decrease in aim movement on the Spetsnaz Grip, it’s easy to work with and shouldn’t be a problem.

All in all, this loadout is pretty solid and allows you to keep steady fire for a while without having to reload and, even when you do have to, you can reload fairly quickly. Hopefully LMGs and, by extension, the RPD, get more love in the future.