Best Krig 6 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Best Krig 6 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 24/Nov/2020 12:35

by James Busby
KRIG 6 AR
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The Krig 6 has slowly been creeping into the meta spotlight after the recent FFAR and M16 nerfs, so find out which attachments you should equip to increase this gun’s lethality. 

This deadly assault rifle delivers excellent precision and deals great damage across all ranges, making it one the most viable assault rifles in the current meta. This full-auto AR boasts excellent weapon control and quick reloads, while its methodical fire rate helps minimize recoil and keeps your shots accurate. 

It may not deal as much damage as the game’s AK-74, but its excellent accuracy more than makes up for that. The Krig 6’s minimal recoil also allows it to excel across Black Op’s Cold War’s larger-scale maps and modes. Whether it will be a meta defining gun when it’s added to Warzone remains to be seen, but it’s more than likely that this gun will likely prove to be a popular pick. 

In order to help you get the most out of the Krig 6, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to crush the competition.

Best Krig 6 loadout

KRIG 6
Activision / Treyarch
The Krig 6 barely has any recoil when kitted out with these attachments.

Here are the best attachments you can use on your Krig 6 in Cold War, filling every slot thanks to the Gunfighter wildcard:

  • Millstop Reflex
  • Infantry Compensator 
  • 19.7” Ranger
  • SOF Target Designator
  • Foregrip
  • 40 RND
  • Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Raider Stock 

By picking the Gunfighter wildcard, you can equip a total of eight attachments which gives you a great deal of flexibility when it comes to building the perfect loadout. The Millstop Reflex provides the Krig 6 with a clean sight that doesn’t clutter the screen, allowing you to easily spot enemies at a distance. 

Combine this with the 60% reveal distance from the SOF Target Designator and you’ll be able to snap onto the most well-hidden foes. After all, visibility remains a big problem in Black Ops Cold War, so having any attachments that help improve this is huge. 

Next up is the Infantry Compensator and Foregrip which diminish horizontal recoil by 27%, which makes the Krig 6 incredibly accurate. In fact, the recoil on this setup is so minimal that it effectively allows you to beam opponents across all distances. 

Bullet Velocity is also incredibly important in Black Ops Cold War and it is often the reason why the hit detection of certain weapons can feel a little off. After all, being able to quickly drop your foe before they can even react is always going to be beneficial, so the 19.7” Ranger is a must. 

KRIG 6 Combat Record stats
Activision / Treyarch
The Krig 6 is steadily climbing up the popularity rankings.

Another top pick is the Airborne Elastic Wrap. This incredible attachment increases the Krig 6’s aim down sight time, gives you 90% Flinch Resistance, and allows you to aim while going prone. ADS speed is just as important in Black Ops Cold War as it was in Modern Warfare, particularly for any AR loadouts that want to be competitive against the game’s SMGs. 

Meanwhile, the added 90% Flinch Resistance also keeps your shots accurate even when you take damage. This will often enable you to counter your attackers with high precision shots. The Raider Stock also increases the AR’s Sprint to Fire time and Aim Walking Speed, giving you a great reactionary playstyle that can quickly melt foes in close-quarter firefights. 

While the 50 RND mag attachment offers a great deal of firepower, its reduction in ADS time makes it less optimal for standard multiplayer. As a result, the 40 RND variant has been used instead. The Krig 6 is capable of melting through multiple foes in a few bullets, so the 40 RND mag is more than enough. 

With the return of shotguns as secondary weapons, many Black Ops Cold War players have been bombarding their foes with deadly buckshot rounds. Here’s the attachments you need to make the Gallo SA12 even more lethal. 

The Gallo SA12 (SPAS-12) has been a fan-favorite ever since Modern Warfare 2 hit our screens back in 2009. This semi-auto shotgun is capable of dishing out some truly dizzying damage numbers, particularly when you use the loadout below. While it may not have the range of the game’s SMGs or assault rifles, it does have fantastic kill potential in close-quarter firefights. 

With its high rate of fire and fantastic hip fire accuracy, the Gallo SA12 is a great gun to use. If you’re after a snappy secondary that can melt multiple foes in a single clip, then be sure to copy this Gallo SA12 loadout for yourself. 

Best Gallo SA12 loadout

Gallo SA12
Activision / Treyarch
The Gallo SA12 will be a great choice for those playing Nuketown ’84.

Here are the best attachments you can use on your Gallo SA12 in Black Ops Cold War:

  • Duckbill Choke
  • 21.4” Reinforced Heavy
  • SWAT 5MW Laser Sight
  • STANAG 12 Round Tube 
  • Wire Stock 

The loadout for the best Gallo SA12 is pretty simple. First up is the Duckbill Choke. This muzzle widens the shotgun’s pellet spread, allowing you to catch multiple enemies in the pellet radius. It also makes hip firing even more viable as you don’t have to ADS in order to remain accurate. 

Unlike the Hauer 77, the Gallo SA12 has a much faster rate of fire thanks to it being semi-auto. As a result, this loadout utilizes the 21.4” Reinforced Heavy to complement this aspect of the gun. Not only does the 21.4” Reinforced Heavy bolster the Gallo’s effective damage range, it also drastically increases its fire rate. 

While you still won’t be able to effectively kill targets outside of any close-quarter ranges, the increased fire rate will keep you competitive against the likes of the MP5 and Milano 821. 

Gallo SA12 shotgun stats
Activision / Treyarch
The Gallo SA12 is till behind the Hauer 77 when it comes to popularity, but this could soon change.

Having attachments that bolster a gun’s ADS speed is usually the desired route to take, but the nature of the Gallo’s bullet spread enables us to focus purely on hip fire instead. The SWAT 5MW Laser Sight is the perfect addition as it increases hip fire accuracy by a massive 35%. 

Rounding things off at the bottom of the attachment list is the STANAG 12 Round Tube and Wire Stock. The STANAG 12 Round Tube greatly enhances the amount of ammo the Gallo SA12 can carry. This particularly important given the gun’s fire rate and two-shot kill potential. 

Meanwhile, the Wire Stock adds a small 10% increase to sprint to fire speed, enabling you to aggressively close the gap and barrage your enemies with lethal buckshot. It’s a pretty simple build, but one that works wonders, particularly on the game’s smaller maps. 

