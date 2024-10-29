Top five Black Ops 6 Zombies weapons and class setups

Top five Black Ops 6 Zombies weapons and class setupsActivision
Regardless if you are creating a loadout for Terminus or Liberty Falls, here are the top five Black Ops 6 Zombies class setups.
In classic Call of Duty Zombies titles, players only spawned with a pistol and a knife. You had to buy new weapons off the wall or open a Mystery Box to get new weapons. Black Ops 6 makes it easier for players by providing an option to create a custom loadout with eight attachments before every round.
In addition, players can spend Essence to improve weapon damage with increasing rarity at Arsenal Machines or add ammo mods. And it wouldn’t be Zombies without a Pack-a-Punch machine that improves damage and magazine capacity and adds special effects in some cases.
Yet even though every weapon can be upgraded, some options stand out more than others.
Best Black Ops 6 Zombies weapons ranked
Every weapon on our list is good in its base form, but they only truly shine after getting Pack-a-Punched. So, before diving into the best Zombies loadouts, check out our guides on the Pack-a-Punch locations for Terminus and Liberty Falls.
5. Marine SP
- Optic: Kepler Microflex
- Muzzle: Full Choke
- Barrel: Combat Barrel
- Underbarrel: Lightweight Foregrip
- Stock: Balanced Stock
- Laser: Steady Aim Laser
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
Shotguns typically perform well in Zombies because of their high damage and ability to efficiently mow down hordes of enemies. BO6 only has two shotguns at launch, and both are excellent options.
When Pack-a-Punched, the Marine SP transforms into the Bakunawa, inspired by Philippine mythology. The upgraded shotgun no longer suffers from a slow reload time and has some of the best damage-er-second in the game mode.
Our loadout focuses on improving the weapon’s fire rate, hip-fire accuracy, mobility, and control.
4. AS VAL
- Optic: Kepler Microflex
- Barrel: Suppressed Reinforced Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Stock: Balanced Stock
- Laser: Steady Aim Laser
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
ARs and SMGs reign supreme in Multiplayer, but they aren’t as effective in Zombies because of their lower damage-per-second and smaller magazine sizes. The AS VAL is a rare exception because it boasts the fastest time-to-kill speed in BO6.
Players will have no issue shredding through enemies with the AS VAL in later rounds, and it becomes even better after using a Pack-a-Punch. We highly recommend using the Extended Mag II to improve the ammo capacity and devoting most of the other attachment slots to mitigating recoil.
3. LR 7.62
- Optic: Kepler Microflex
- Muzzle: Muzzle Brake
- Underbarrel: Lightweight Handguard
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Stock: Balanced Stock
- Laser: Sterlok Laser
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
Grizzled Zombie veterans will probably scoff at this ranking, but Black Ops 6 features a sniper rifle worth using. As a base weapon, the LR 7.62 isn’t all that impressive due to a slow rechambering speed and inability to deal with multiple enemies.
However, when you Pack-a-Punch the LR 7.62, a unique ability adds explosive ammunition. Instead of being a traditional sniper rifle, the upgraded version basically shoots grenades that can take out entire waves of Zombies.
Our loadout drastically improves the fire rate, adds more ammunition, and makes the sniper rifle more mobile. It’s essential to purchase the PhD Flopper Perk-a-Cola while using this weapon because it negates splash damage might otherwise kill you.
2. GS45
- Barrel: CHF Barrel
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Stock: Akimbo GS45
- Laser: Steady Aim Laser
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
The Mustang & Sally is one of the most iconic weapons in CoD Zombies. The M1911 was widely regarded as the worst pistol available in older games, but a Pack-a-Punch turned it into the Mustang & Sally Akimbo pistols. Instead of regular bullets, the weapon fired grenades.
Treyarch brought the Mustang & Sally back with the GS45, and it’s just as strong as fans remember. As long as you’re able to survive with this gun’s lackluster base version and upgrade its rarity, you can net yourself one of the best weapons in the game. Or, if you’re willing to wait for later rounds and save up enough money, you can wallbuy this thing at rarity 5 and save yourself the trouble.
Check out our guide on how to use the weapon in Black Ops 6.
1. ASG-89
- Optic: Kepler Microflex
- Muzzle: Full Choke
- Barrel: CHF Barrel
- Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Stock: Light Stock
- Laser: Steady Aim Laser
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
You will not find a better weapon in BO6 Zombies than the ASG-89. Even some Wonder Weapons don’t stack up to it. The semi-automatic shotgun shreds through Zombies thanks to its impressive damage per second.
Rapid Fire is a must for this loadout as it increases the shotgun’s fire rate, and it’s always good to have more ammo in the magazine. The ASG-89 is the perfect option for solo players due to its ability to clear hordes while still dealing a ton of single target damage. AoE focused guns don’t typically do well against bosses, but this one is an exception.
For more on BO6 Zombies, check out our guide on completing the Liberty Falls and Terminus easter eggs.