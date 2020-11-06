 Black Ops Cold War introduces new progression system: Seasonal Prestige - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War introduces new progression system: Seasonal Prestige

Published: 6/Nov/2020 17:10 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 18:32

by Theo Salaun
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Satiating the curiosities of the Call of Duty fanbase, Treyarch have revealed that Black Ops Cold War will bring a brand-new progression system to the franchise: Seasonal Prestige. This structure is expected to couple the Prestige Mode with a seasonal model.

Many have wondered how Black Ops Cold War would approach leveling, knowing full well that Black Ops 4 had a prestige mode to grind out while Modern Warfare’s system centered around seasonal and Battle Pass level caps instead.

This new information should be exciting for CoD fans, as it seems to be an effort toward coupling what’s best from seasonal progression with the ability to lock in and work toward prestige as well.

As explained in Treyarch’s blog, the new Seasonal Prestige model utilizes a combination of Military Ranks with Season Levels to give players rewards, set milestones, and keep them invested at all times.

call of duty prestige
Treyarch
Prestige rewards are coming back.

A new Prestige system

In response to a fanbase that is rabid for opportunities to grind, Treyarch have tried to come up with a system that rewards time spent playing the game with unique icons and levels, all the way up until the infamous Prestige Master title.

While the ability to prestige levels isn’t new to CoD, what is new is this game’s treatment of Create-a-Class. Losing all of your hard-earned weapon and equipment unlocks was annoying in the past, but would be especially now that the advent of Warzone has put such an onus on maxing out unlocks for proper loadouts. So, now, to encourage people to Prestige instead of worrying about losing their unlocks, you’ll no longer lose anything when you Prestige.

Further, since players enjoy long-term progression, each season offers “more Prestige milestones, new seasonal challenges to unlock, and more rewards to earn.” 

prestige season black ops cold war
Treyarch
A look at one season of Prestige.

How Seasonal Prestige works

Black Ops Cold War debuts on November 13 and, from Day 1, the game will progress with the standard progression of Military Ranks up to level 55. Leveling up this traditional way will let players unlock all of the standard content (weapons, attachments, equipment, etc.), but once the Prestige path begins with Season Level 1.

Once Military Rank 55 is hit, players walk into the season leveling system which marks the first Prestige level. All content remains unlocked, but the season levels progress differently and offer different rewards.

  • Season Level 1: Prestige 1
  • Season Level 50: Prestige 2 and Weapon Blueprint
  • Season Level 100: Prestige 3

In December, the first Black Ops Cold War season begins, and along with it, season levels will reset but progress will continue from the highest Prestige achieved in the season (or preseason in this case) before. In every new season, players can earn four more Prestiges and a weapon blueprint.

  • Season Level 50: New Prestige and Weapon Blueprint
  • Season Level 100: New Prestige
  • Season Level 150: New Prestige
  • Season Level 200: New Prestige

In total, you’ll be able to hit over 25 tiers of Prestige over cumulative seasons and the Prestige progress won’t ever be nullified once the Season Levels reset.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies gameplay
Activision
Boots will hit the ground as players look to grind out rewards in BOCW.

Prestige Master and beyond

Once you hit level 200, you get the coveted Prestige Master title. That gives you a new level color and, in an interesting first, the chance to personalize your Prestige Icon with “Legacy Prestige Icons” from earlier CoD titles. But hitting Prestige Master isn’t the end, as players will earn milestone rewards every 50 levels until they hit level 1,000 on a season.

In total, this new system gives players a chance to continue leveling at all times, within seasons and outside of them, with some rewards coming from earlier CoD games.

New Season Challenges

Every season, Season Challenges will bring additional opportunities for rewards. Going up to level 200, players can earn 40 Calling Cards per season (20 in Multiplayer, 20 in Zombies), with unlocks and new challenges every 10 levels. Then, once every Calling Card has been unlocked, players will earn an animated Season Master Calling Card.

Black Ops Cold War Prank
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer will be just one of the ways in which players can level up.

Prestige Keys

As aforementioned, you can unlock Legacy Prestige Icons in this new system. And the way to do so is by earning Prestige Keys, which are milestone rewards unlocked every 50 season levels. Once a key has been earned, players can hit the Prestige Shop, where they can buy and equip Legacy Prestige Icons from their favorite earlier titles (but only equipped if you’ve reached Prestige Master in that season).

Since every season has 1,000 levels, players can receive up to 20 Prestige Keys per season. But some of those milestone rewards might also include Battle Pass Tier Skips, which will lend themselves directly to BOCW multiplayer and Warzone.

Prestige Worldwide: Warzone integration

Like the Battle Pass, which can be leveled across Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, players will be able to progress their Prestige levels when playing Warzone starting in Season 1.

Unlike the Battle Pass, it doesn’t appear that they’ll be able to level up Prestige by playing Modern Warfare. Still, this level of integration is as historic and new to the franchise as the in-depth Seasonal Prestige model looks to be.

Call of Duty

100 Thieves officially enter Call of Duty League as Los Angeles Thieves

Published: 6/Nov/2020 17:07 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 18:21

by Albert Petrosyan

Share

100 Thieves Call of Duty League

100 Thieves’ absence from Call of Duty esports has officially ended after the organization announced that it’s joining the CDL as the LA Thieves, taking over OpTic Gaming’s spot in the league.

As had been first reported by Dexerto, 100 Thieves are once again active in Call of Duty esports, and their new LA Thieves CDL franchise is ready to go for the 2021 campaign and beyond.

The news was announced with 100T founder and CEO Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag front and center: “We won two Call of Duty championships in 2019 so our year away reminded us how amazing Call of Duty fans are, and how much we missed them. Our fans deserve the best Call of Duty team in the world – and we’re gonna do everything in our power to give it to them.”

The slot had initially belonged to Immortals Gaming Club and their OpTic Gaming LA before the OG brand was sold back to Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez, who’s already the CEO of Chicago Huntsmen and, therefore, could not be in control of two franchises.

As a result, reports surfaced that H3CZ was actively shopping the league spot and considered 100 Thieves his first-choice buyer, considering his past history with Nadeshot.

However, at the time, Nadeshot told fans the same thing he’d said back when 100T first pulled out of CoD esports – that the organization just didn’t have the financial resources to enter the league. Needless to say, that situation has not drastically changed.

“We were impressed by the Call of Duty League’s performance in its first year,” said John Robinson, President & COO of 100 Thieves. “The YouTube partnership, record ratings, and the addition of Warzone events showed us that Activision Blizzard Esports has the ambition and ability to make the Call of Duty League a world class esport.”

LA Thieves
LA Thieves
SlasheR, Kuavo, and Muddawg return to 100 Thieves as members of LA Thieves.

“Call of Duty League seeks to ignite a shift in competitive entertainment on a global scale, and 100 Thieves shares that same vision,” said Johanna Faries, Commissioner of Call of Duty Esports. “Our inaugural season introduced fans to amazing new teams, rivalries, and storylines – and raised the bar for what the competitive Call of Duty scene can achieve. The addition of LA Thieves to our roster of team franchises only ups the ante for what is certain to be an exciting future for all of us.”

As for their roster, LA Thieves will feature two stars who have played for the org before: SlasheR and Kuavo. TJHaLy brings championship experience while Drazah, who was picked up by OpTic midway through last season as a rookie, will remain as a substitute. This means that the team will be in the market to add a fourth starter.

100 THIEVES CDL ROSTER:

  • Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat
  • Kenny ‘Kuavo’ Williams
  • Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly
  • Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan (substitute)
LA Thieves
LA Thieves
TJHaLy will start for 100 Thieves while Drazah, a starter for OpTic Gaming LA, will be LAT’s substitute.

Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders, who was the General Manager of 100 Thieves’ previous CoD team before leaving for OGLA, has returned to the organization and will hold the same position. Muddawg engineered two championships for 100T during the 2018-19 Black Ops 4 season, as well as a second-place finish at the final CWL World Championship.

Besides the fourth starter, the team also has to fill in their head coaching vacancy. There was strong speculation that veteran pro Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, who played for 100T in Black Ops 4, would be recruited as their coach, but he since shut down those rumors: “I one thousand percent will tell you that I am not coaching 100 Thieves. Zero percent chance – not a coach.”

It’s also worth noting that this was the exact lineup OGLA had announced before turning into LA Thieves. SlasheR, one of the more vocal veterans in the esport, has said that he was unable to build his ideal team due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the league spot.

What does this mean for Chicago Huntsmen?

Chicago Huntsmen
Stewart Volland - Activision Blizzard Entertainment
Could the green of Chicago Huntsmen be replaced with the green of OpTic Gaming soon?

After H3CZ reacquired the OpTic brand, it was reported that his plan was to transform the Huntsmen into the Chicago OpTic while selling the Los Angeles slot to an appropriate buyer.

However, reports surfaced that the CDL wanted franchises to stick with the cities they were originally attached to, which would obviously make Chicago’s rebranding impossible. At the time, there was talk that NRG, the owners of the Chicago CDL slot, would ultimately sell the Huntsmen, hang onto OpTic, and move their Call of Duty operations to Los Angeles.

That’s ended up not being the case, and, although it’s still yet to be confirmed, the fact that H3CZ sold the Los Angeles spot could mean that the league have allowed NRG to move forward with the rebrand. Could Chicago OpTic be in the near future? Only time will tell.