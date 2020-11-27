Best Stoner 63 loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

LMGs aren’t exactly known for their mobility, but the Stoner 63 is one gun you’ll want to try giving a go. With the right attachments, it can be a real winner for you in Black Ops Cold War.
The Stoner 63 has been a fan-favorite gun amongst LMG enthusiasts since it tore its way through the virtual battlefields of the original Black Ops. While it may no longer be as potent as it once was, this LMG still packs a punch. Whether you’re looking to grab the DM Ultra camo or aiming to get those all-important multi-kills, the Stoner 63 will enable you to do just that.
It might not be as fast as the game’s SMG and assault rifle classes, but the Stoner 63 is arguably the most viable LMG in the game. Unlike the M60 and RPD, this LMG actually has decent accuracy by default. When you combine this with its high-damage rounds, you have a recipe for success.
Best Stoner 63 loadout
The Stoner 63 is the most viable LMG in Black Ops Cold War.
Here’s the best attachments you can use on your Stoner 63 in Black Ops Cold War:
Attachments
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 20.7 Match Grade
Body: SOF Target Designator
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: 100 RND
Handle:Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock:Raider Pad
While the Stoner 63 has a fairly decent standard sight, the Millstop Reflex remains a staple pick for most guns in Black Ops Cold War. It instantly gets rid of any annoying obstructions and provides a clear picture of your surroundings.
Next up is the Muzzle Brake 5.56 and Field Agent Grip. Both of these attachments make the Stoner 63’s vertical recoil a lot more manageable, especially when firing for longer periods of time. The gun will still creep up the screen during prolonged engagements, but you’ll usually kill your target before needing to make any major adjustments.
The 20.7 Match Grade increases the LMG’s damage by a whopping 100% enabling you to sit back and beam anyone that dares stray into your sights. When this is combined with the added reveal distance from the SOF Target Designator, you have a truly lethal combination.
Don’t expect to be light on your feet when you’re wielding this LMG.
While this loadout is not tailored around close-quarter fights, it can still give you a fighting chance against the game’s ever-popular SMG and AR classes. This is thanks to the Airborne Elastic Wrap and Raid Pad stock, which minimizes the gun’s ADS time and sprint to fire penalty.
No LMG loadout would be complete without featuring a large magazine, so the 100 RND mag has been utilized. This enables you to effortlessly take down multiple foes or greatly damage any pesky Scorestreaks that are flying around. Just make sure you find somewhere safe to reload, as the lengthy animation can prove frustrating.
So there you have it, a Stoner 63 loadout that will enable you to barrage your enemies with deadly precision. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel
Light Machine Guns are far more versatile than you might think in Black Ops Cold War and we’ve got you covered with five of the best loadouts for every playstyle.
Light Machine Guns are often the slowest weapons in any Call of Duty game though they can pack one hell of a punch with the right setups. From minimizing recoil to cutting down that hefty reload time, you’ve got a ton of options thanks to the Gunsmith.
The M60 might be the most well-rounded LMG in Treyarch’s latest release. Making it a perfect base weapon to modify however you like.
Whether you prefer to move around quickly or play more patiently from afar, we’ve got the perfect loadout for you. Check below for five of the most powerful M60 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.
Most accurate M60 loadout in Black Ops Cold War
These attachments will reduce vertical recoil as much as possible.
Attachments
Optic: Susat Multizoom
Muzzle: Socom Eliminator
Barrel: 22.8 Task Force
Body: Swat 5MW Laser Sight
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: 100 Rnd
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Tactical Stock
Secondary – 1911
Perks
Perk 1: Forward Intel
Perk 2: Tracker
Perk 3: Ghost
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine
Wildcard – Gunfighter
With this particular M60 loadout, accuracy is quite literally off the charts. Following the attachments listed above will give you a weapon so accurate, the in-game slider isn’t even capable of tracking it.
Essentially all vertical recoil is cut down as this version of the LMG will beam enemies from all ranges. However, this obviously comes with some pretty steep tradeoffs. You can’t have the most accurate gun in the game without being setback in other areas. As a result, your movement speed will be atrocious. Don’t expect to run and gun with this beast of a weapon.
This setup is designed to give you the most accuracy possible, so you’ll need to adapt around that playstyle. Sticking to various spots on the map and gunning down enemies from afar will be the optimal method here, rather than being on the move.
It’s a loadout that could fit best in bigger team modes. Everything from Fireteam Dirty Bomb to Warzone will have you wishing for bigger mags and more accuracy. So look no further than this class if you’re constantly dropping into those playlists.
Max ammo M60 loadout
You can drop in with 875 rounds at the ready thanks to this insane loadout.
Attachments
Optic: Susat Multizoom
Muzzle: Socom Eliminator
Barrel: 22.8 Match Grade
Body: –
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: Salvo 125 Rnd Fast Mag
Handle: –
Stock: –
Secondary – 1911
Perks
Perk 1: Engineer
Perk 2: Scavenger
Perk 3: Cold Blooded
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Assault Pack
Wildcard – Gunfighter
One of the biggest selling points of any LMG is its enormous ammo capacity. Most SMGs and ARs cap out at around 30 rounds per mag without attachments. LMGs on the other hand, start with a base of 75 bullets ready to go. With this particular loadout, you can spawn in with 125 rounds, the most of any weapon in the game.
The Salvo 125 Rnd Fast Mag attachment is the most important thing here. It’ll take some grinding with the M60 to reach this weapon level and unlock it, but it’ll be worth your time. It provides the most ammo of any attachment while also buffing your reload speed quite dramatically.
Scavenger is an important perk to keep equipped. This will ensure you never run out of ammo. Even if you’re spraying from start to finish, walking over a dead body will keep you stocked up so the fight can keep going.
The last important thing to note with this setup is a change in Field Upgrade. Rather than rocking a more standard deployable, the Assault Pack should be your pick here. If your intention is to shoot without a care in the world, this option gives you more ammo and comes with bonus score for your kills as well. It’s a must-pick.
Fastest M60 loadout
Gotta go fast? Use this LMG loadout to be as speedy as SMG players.
Attachments
Optic: Quickdot LED
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Barrel: 17.5 SOR Cut Down
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Magazine:Fast Mag
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: Raider Stock
Secondary – Knife
Perks
Perk 1: Flak Jacket
Perk 2: Scavenger
Perk 3: Cold Blooded
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Field Mic
Wildcard – Gunfighter
Speed is the name of the game with this setup. Not only will you move faster through the map, but everything about the M60 will be quicker as well. From reload speeds, to ADS time, and everything in between. This is the optimal setup for efficiency.
Fast Mag and Speed Tape are two base level perks in this setup, though they do the job better than anything else in their category. Both will buff your weapon without providing any debuffs in the process.
In terms of your secondary here, selecting the Knife is the way to go. If you’ve just spawned in and want to get back to the fight, swapping to your knife and sprinting will be the fastest methods possible.
Obviously, Gung-Ho is the only option for the third and final perk slot here as well. You’ll be able to move at full speed while reloading and swap to your Knife faster than usual.
Best vehicle-destroying M60 loadout
These two weapons will make vehicles afraid of you, instead of the other way around.
Attachments
Optic: Susat Multizoom
Muzzle: Socom Eliminator
Barrel: 18.9 Cavalry Lancer
Body: –
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: Salvo 135 Rnd Fast Mag
Handle: –
Stock: –
Secondary – Cigma 2
Perks
Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Engineer
Perk 2: Scavenger + Gearhead
Perk 3: Cold Blooded + Ghost
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: SAM Turret
Wildcard – Gunfighter
Vehicles are prominent throughout a number of playlists in Black Ops Cold War. Taking them down isn’t the easiest thing in the world unless you have the right loadout. Thankfully, LMGs can do the job and we’ve got the perfect setup for the job.
Starting out with attachments, the Susat Multizoom works great for this purpose. It allows you to swap your distance at the touch of a button. Adjusting for enemies up close and vehicles further away in the sky.
In terms of equipment, you’ll want to swap off the standard grenades here and equip some C4. While they’ve been controversial in the past, they deal the most damage to vehicles. If you get close enough to stick one of these on, it can blow up just about any vehicle in one big bang.
The SAM Turret is also a neat addition here to mix things up. If your entire purpose on the map is to take care of enemy streaks and aggressive vehicles, this is crucial. You can deploy one and leave it be while it takes care of threats from above.
Best all-around M60 loadout
Want a simple LMG without any bells or whistles? This is the one for you.
Attachments
Optic: Milistop Reflex
Muzzle: Socom Eliminator
Barrel: 22.8 Task Force
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine:100 Rnd Speed Mag
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock
Secondary – 1911
Perks
Perk 1: Flak Jacket
Perk 2: Scavenger
Perk 3: Ghost
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stimshot
Field Upgrade: Field Mic
Wildcard – Gunfighter
To close things out, we’ve got the M60 loadout suitable for just about any situation. If you don’t want to setup five separate classes for all of the above playstyles, this is the ideal setup that blends them all together.
With this set of attachments, you’ll maintain the best accuracy possible, great movement speed, with the only real detriments coming to hip-fire accuracy. Something you’ll rarely ever do with an LMG anyway.
Perks are relatively standard, as is the equipment. There’s no specific method to follow, no optimal way to use this loadout. It’s a well-balanced LMG class that you can rely on in any mode across every map.