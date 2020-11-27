Best Stoner 63 loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Light Machine Guns are far more versatile than you might think in Black Ops Cold War and we’ve got you covered with five of the best loadouts for every playstyle.

Light Machine Guns are often the slowest weapons in any Call of Duty game though they can pack one hell of a punch with the right setups. From minimizing recoil to cutting down that hefty reload time, you’ve got a ton of options thanks to the Gunsmith.

The M60 might be the most well-rounded LMG in Treyarch’s latest release. Making it a perfect base weapon to modify however you like.

Whether you prefer to move around quickly or play more patiently from afar, we’ve got the perfect loadout for you. Check below for five of the most powerful M60 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.

Most accurate M60 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Attachments

Optic: Susat Multizoom

Muzzle: Socom Eliminator

Barrel: 22.8 Task Force

Body: Swat 5MW Laser Sight

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 100 Rnd

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Tactical Stock

Secondary – 1911

Perks

Perk 1: Forward Intel

Perk 2: Tracker

Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine

Wildcard – Gunfighter

With this particular M60 loadout, accuracy is quite literally off the charts. Following the attachments listed above will give you a weapon so accurate, the in-game slider isn’t even capable of tracking it.

Essentially all vertical recoil is cut down as this version of the LMG will beam enemies from all ranges. However, this obviously comes with some pretty steep tradeoffs. You can’t have the most accurate gun in the game without being setback in other areas. As a result, your movement speed will be atrocious. Don’t expect to run and gun with this beast of a weapon.

This setup is designed to give you the most accuracy possible, so you’ll need to adapt around that playstyle. Sticking to various spots on the map and gunning down enemies from afar will be the optimal method here, rather than being on the move.

It’s a loadout that could fit best in bigger team modes. Everything from Fireteam Dirty Bomb to Warzone will have you wishing for bigger mags and more accuracy. So look no further than this class if you’re constantly dropping into those playlists.

Max ammo M60 loadout

Attachments

Optic: Susat Multizoom

Muzzle: Socom Eliminator

Barrel: 22.8 Match Grade

Body: –

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: Salvo 125 Rnd Fast Mag

Handle: –

Stock: –

Secondary – 1911

Perks

Perk 1: Engineer

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Cold Blooded

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Wildcard – Gunfighter

One of the biggest selling points of any LMG is its enormous ammo capacity. Most SMGs and ARs cap out at around 30 rounds per mag without attachments. LMGs on the other hand, start with a base of 75 bullets ready to go. With this particular loadout, you can spawn in with 125 rounds, the most of any weapon in the game.

The Salvo 125 Rnd Fast Mag attachment is the most important thing here. It’ll take some grinding with the M60 to reach this weapon level and unlock it, but it’ll be worth your time. It provides the most ammo of any attachment while also buffing your reload speed quite dramatically.

Scavenger is an important perk to keep equipped. This will ensure you never run out of ammo. Even if you’re spraying from start to finish, walking over a dead body will keep you stocked up so the fight can keep going.

The last important thing to note with this setup is a change in Field Upgrade. Rather than rocking a more standard deployable, the Assault Pack should be your pick here. If your intention is to shoot without a care in the world, this option gives you more ammo and comes with bonus score for your kills as well. It’s a must-pick.

Fastest M60 loadout

Attachments

Optic: Quickdot LED

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 17.5 SOR Cut Down

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary – Knife

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Cold Blooded

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Wildcard – Gunfighter

Speed is the name of the game with this setup. Not only will you move faster through the map, but everything about the M60 will be quicker as well. From reload speeds, to ADS time, and everything in between. This is the optimal setup for efficiency.

Fast Mag and Speed Tape are two base level perks in this setup, though they do the job better than anything else in their category. Both will buff your weapon without providing any debuffs in the process.

In terms of your secondary here, selecting the Knife is the way to go. If you’ve just spawned in and want to get back to the fight, swapping to your knife and sprinting will be the fastest methods possible.

Obviously, Gung-Ho is the only option for the third and final perk slot here as well. You’ll be able to move at full speed while reloading and swap to your Knife faster than usual.

Best vehicle-destroying M60 loadout

Attachments

Optic: Susat Multizoom

Muzzle: Socom Eliminator

Barrel: 18.9 Cavalry Lancer

Body: –

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: Salvo 135 Rnd Fast Mag

Handle: –

Stock: –

Secondary – Cigma 2

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Engineer

Perk 2: Scavenger + Gearhead

Perk 3: Cold Blooded + Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: SAM Turret

Wildcard – Gunfighter

Vehicles are prominent throughout a number of playlists in Black Ops Cold War. Taking them down isn’t the easiest thing in the world unless you have the right loadout. Thankfully, LMGs can do the job and we’ve got the perfect setup for the job.

Starting out with attachments, the Susat Multizoom works great for this purpose. It allows you to swap your distance at the touch of a button. Adjusting for enemies up close and vehicles further away in the sky.

In terms of equipment, you’ll want to swap off the standard grenades here and equip some C4. While they’ve been controversial in the past, they deal the most damage to vehicles. If you get close enough to stick one of these on, it can blow up just about any vehicle in one big bang.

The SAM Turret is also a neat addition here to mix things up. If your entire purpose on the map is to take care of enemy streaks and aggressive vehicles, this is crucial. You can deploy one and leave it be while it takes care of threats from above.

Best all-around M60 loadout

Attachments

Optic: Milistop Reflex

Muzzle: Socom Eliminator

Barrel: 22.8 Task Force

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 100 Rnd Speed Mag

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary – 1911

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stimshot

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Wildcard – Gunfighter

To close things out, we’ve got the M60 loadout suitable for just about any situation. If you don’t want to setup five separate classes for all of the above playstyles, this is the ideal setup that blends them all together.

With this set of attachments, you’ll maintain the best accuracy possible, great movement speed, with the only real detriments coming to hip-fire accuracy. Something you’ll rarely ever do with an LMG anyway.

Perks are relatively standard, as is the equipment. There’s no specific method to follow, no optimal way to use this loadout. It’s a well-balanced LMG class that you can rely on in any mode across every map.

For more optimal loadouts, be sure to check the rest of our Black Ops Cold War guides.