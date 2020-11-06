Black Ops Cold War PS-exclusive perks: extra loadouts, 2XP events, more - Dexerto

After it was revealed that PlayStation players would be getting an exclusive Zombies mode called Onslaught, Activision has announced that fans on that console will also be receiving a slew of other advantages, including extra create-a-class slots.

If you were planning on playing Black Ops Cold War on Xbox or PC, then you’re about to be at an immediate disadvantage in comparison to PlayStation fans.

Thanks to Activision’s exclusivity deal with Sony, Black Ops Cold War fans on the PlayStation 4 and PS5 will be able to take advantage of a number of different features only available on those consoles.

Extra create-a-class slots and XP bonuses

The most notable of these exclusive features are 2 additional create-a-class slots.There’s nothing inherently special about these two extra slots, they include the same features and abilities as all the others, other than the fact that Xbox and PC players won’t get them for around a year.

In addition, PlayStation players will also get a special deal that gives them 5 extra tier skips when they buy the battle pass and 20 tier skip bundle, essentially making it a 25 tier skip bundle.

Finally, PS4 and PS5 players will also be able to take advantage of two different XP bonuses in Black Ops Cold War. Once every month, the game will get a 24hr-long double XP boost, only on PS consoles.

On top of that, if your party consists of only PlayStation users, you and everyone else in that party will receive a 25% weapon XP increase while you stay together.

This essentially means that PS fans will be able to level up their weapons faster than people on other consoles if they play their cards right.

Exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode

In addition to the above, PlayStation players will also have access to the previously announced Zombies Onslaught mode. The 2-player experience will drop players into standard multiplayer maps and force them to fight off the undead.

Fans will be forced to move around the map during each match, while also having to fight special boss-like zombies called Elite enemies. Earning a specific rank in this mode will grant “useful rewards,” which seemingly won’t be available to Xbox or PC users.

All of the aforementioned content, including the Zombies Onslaught mode, will be available on other platforms starting on November 1, 2021, meaning Xbox and PC players have to wait a whole year before they see any of this.