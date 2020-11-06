 Black Ops Cold War PS-exclusive perks: extra loadouts, 2XP events, more - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War PS-exclusive perks: extra loadouts, 2XP events, more

Published: 6/Nov/2020 18:35 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 20:06

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

After it was revealed that PlayStation players would be getting an exclusive Zombies mode called Onslaught, Activision has announced that fans on that console will also be receiving a slew of other advantages, including extra create-a-class slots.

If you were planning on playing Black Ops Cold War on Xbox or PC, then you’re about to be at an immediate disadvantage in comparison to PlayStation fans.

Thanks to Activision’s exclusivity deal with Sony, Black Ops Cold War fans on the PlayStation 4 and PS5 will be able to take advantage of a number of different features only available on those consoles.

Extra create-a-class slots and XP bonuses

The most notable of these exclusive features are 2 additional create-a-class slots.There’s nothing inherently special about these two extra slots, they include the same features and abilities as all the others, other than the fact that Xbox and PC players won’t get them for around a year.

In addition, PlayStation players will also get a special deal that gives them 5 extra tier skips when they buy the battle pass and 20 tier skip bundle, essentially making it a 25 tier skip bundle.

Finally, PS4 and PS5 players will also be able to take advantage of two different XP bonuses in Black Ops Cold War. Once every month, the game will get a 24hr-long double XP boost, only on PS consoles.

On top of that, if your party consists of only PlayStation users, you and everyone else in that party will receive a 25% weapon XP increase while you stay together.

This essentially means that PS fans will be able to level up their weapons faster than people on other consoles if they play their cards right.

Exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode

In addition to the above, PlayStation players will also have access to the previously announced Zombies Onslaught mode. The 2-player experience will drop players into standard multiplayer maps and force them to fight off the undead.

Fans will be forced to move around the map during each match, while also having to fight special boss-like zombies called Elite enemies. Earning a specific rank in this mode will grant “useful rewards,” which seemingly won’t be available to Xbox or PC users.

All of the aforementioned content, including the Zombies Onslaught mode, will be available on other platforms starting on November 1, 2021, meaning Xbox and PC players have to wait a whole year before they see any of this.

Nadeshot & 100 Thieves announce LA Thieves Warzone team coming soon

Published: 6/Nov/2020 19:58 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 20:08

by Theo Salaun
la thieves warzone team
LA Thieves / Infinity Ward

100 Thieves Nadeshot Warzone

Alongside the announcement of the Los Angeles Thieves induction into the Call of Duty League, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has confirmed that 100T will also be building out a Warzone team that he expects to be one of the best ever seen.

Warzone debuted in March 2020 and has continued to scale beyond the wildest expectations as a premier battle royale with burgeoning competitive and content scenes. 

On the competitive side, Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas has already hit over $100,000 in earnings from Warzone tournaments. On the content side, HusKerrs is joined by a bevy of streamers who are all raking in millions of views, along with thousands of subscribers, simply by dropping in and dominating Verdansk.

It should therefore be no surprise than an organization like 100 Thieves, whose roots grew from professional Call of Duty and an unfaltering focus on content creation, is set to become the first esports brand to create a team dedicated to Warzone. This comes alongside announcements of the LA Thieves CDL team and an upcoming CoD Mobile roster.

For mobile users: Segment begins at 9:50.

In an announcement video with Nadeshot and John Robinson, the 100T’s President and COO, the former was asked about the prospects of a Warzone team following discussion of the LA Thieves’ sleek branding. 

While Nadeshot coyly responds “yes,” to the creation of an 100T Verdansk unit, he makes no roster confirmations or teases other than the fact he will, in fact, not be playing on the competitive squad. This may be disappointing for fans who were hoping for a quasi-return from his 2015 retirement, but the founder and former OpTic Gaming player did explain why he won’t be playing.

“There are some truly special players that have created communities that are so large and welcoming and just massively engaged as they compete every single day and live Warzone. And so we want to build one of the greatest Warzone teams that you’ll ever witness in the history of, not only Call of Duty, but battle royale in general.”

LA Thieves
Twitter, @LAThieves
An announcement picture for the LA Thieves’ CDL roster.

As the first esports organization to lock in and confirm they’ll be fielding a Warzone-specific roster, 100T now stands at the forefront of the game’s scene as it trends toward even bigger events.

It remains unclear who will be on the roster, but there are some incredible options out there and Nadeshot’s passion makes it clear that he will be looking to field the most dominant roster possible. And he minced no words when expressing how happy he is for 100T to be back in CoD: “Call of Duty…it’s my home.”