 5 best MP5 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War for all playstyles - Dexerto
5 best MP5 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War for all playstyles

Published: 25/Nov/2020 16:52

by Jacob Hale
Even after being nerfed, the MP5 is still the most popular submachine gun in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and no mater your playstyle there’s a great loadout just waiting to be used. 

It goes without saying that we all have different playstyles when it comes to Call of Duty, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we have to use different weapons. For example, you could be great with an SMG and never touch the objective, while your teammate will carry the same gun and sit in the hill soaking up time.

We’re lucky that players aren’t limited by their role or style in the game, and the MP5 definitely suits most needs on any team.

So, whether you’re an objective machine or a slaying fiend, here’s our top 5 MP5 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.

Fastest MP5 loadout for running and gunning

Black Ops Cold War rushing MP5 class
Activision
This is the best MP5 loadout for players who love rushing and getting in the enemy’s face.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 9.5” Extended
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
  • Magazine: SAS Mag Clamp
  • Handle: Dropshot Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary — Diamatti

Perks

  • Perk 1: Engineer
  • Perk 2: Quartermaster
  • Perk 3: Gung-Ho

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Stim Shot
  • Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Wildcard — Gunfighter

This loadout is all about increasing speed, be it movement, ADS or otherwise. If you’re running this, you’ll want to be getting up in your opponents’ faces at all times and laying the pressure on heavily.

The Gunfighter wildcard lets you maximize your abilities with the MP5 by negating its weaknesses while accentuating its strength, and is something we advise on most loadouts.

Best MP5 loadout for playing the objective

Best mp5 objective loadout black ops cold war
Activision
This MP5 loadout is perfect for objective players.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
  • Barrel: 9.5” Ranger
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Magazine: Jungle-Style Mag
  • Handle: SASR Jungle Grip

Secondary — Knife

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket OR Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Gearhead
  • Perk 3: Ninja

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard — Danger Close

This loadout is heavily focused on keeping you protected, with Smoke Grenades clearing a path to the objective for you while the Trophy System, as well as Flak Jacket (or Tactical Mask, if you prefer), will keep you very well-prepared against enemy explosives. You also might consider the Tracker perk over Gearhead, so you can keep tabs on nearby enemies running near you.

Including the Danger Close wildcard, this loadout is built for you to stay stealthy and protected, as well as lethal when attacking the objective — and should more than fit the bill.

Shotzzy’s best MP5 loadout for CDL and competitive play

Shotzzy MP5 Dallas Empire Black Ops Cold War
Activision/Dallas Empire
Shotzzy’s MP5 will be your best bet in competitive play.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
  • Barrel: 9.5″ Task Force
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Grip: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary — 1911

Perks

  • Perk 1: Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Gung-Ho
  • Perk 3: Ninja

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Flashbang
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard — Law Breaker

To find the best competitive loadout for the MP5, we look no further than Call of Duty League MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro, who is arguably the best SMG player in the world right now, following a standout season on the Dallas Empire roster.

Shotzzy’s loadout is all about minimizing recoil while also maximizing the MP5’s damage and ADS time, which is crucial in those split-second gunfights that can be won or lost with just one bullet.

Though Shotzzy’s perks, wildcard and equipment weren’t exactly made clear, we’ve used the general competitive builds that he more than likely uses, as well as the other top SMG players.

Most accurate MP5 loadout

MP5 accuracy loadout black ops cold war
Activision
This MP5 loadout is all about accuracy, but sacrifices speed and mobility.

Attachments

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
  • Barrel: 9.1” Rifled
  • Body: Ember Sighting Point
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum
  • Handle: Field Tape
  • Stock: Tactical Stock

Secondary — Cigma 2

Perks

  • Perk 1: Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Quartermaster
  • Perk 3: Cold Blooded

Equipment

  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine

Wildcard — Gunfighter

This MP5 loadout is all about increasing accuracy. It takes little bits of our other loadouts, but we’ve made a couple of small alterations to improve your chances of hitting every shot, though it does detract from the MP5’s natural strengths, forgoing movement speed for stealth and accuracy.

The optic is important here, especially as something we wouldn’t typically recommend on a submachine gun, but it works in this instance if you’re more likely to take medium-range gunfights and sit away from the heat of the action.

Our favorite MP5 loadout

mp5 black ops cold war
Activision
Our MP5 loadout is a great all-round weapon for any player.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
  • Barrel: 10.1” Cavalry Lancer
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Magazine: 40 RND Drum
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Collapsed Stock

Secondary — Gallo SA12

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket
  • Perk 2: Quartermaster
  • Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Stim Shot
  • Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Wildcard — Gunfighter

The Gunfighter wildcard is one of the most versatile in the game and allows players to truly stack their weapons, which is why we recommend it so highly.

On this loadout, the suppressor will keep you off enemy minimaps while dashing through the lobby laying fire into anyone and everyone, especially thanks to the 40 Rnd Drum, while the barrel and foregrip attachments should keep your shot crisp.

So, they’re our five best MP5 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War. Be sure to check out all of our BOCW weapon guides — you might just find an underrated weapon you love.

5 best AK-47 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War for all playstyles

Published: 25/Nov/2020 15:05

by James Busby
AK-47 Black Ops Cold War
The AK-47 is one of the most versatile guns in Black Ops Cold War and there is a loadout for every kind of playstyle. Whether you prefer to run and gun your way to victory, or methodically pick off targets from afar, we have you covered with our best AK-47 loadouts.

The AK-47 and AK-74u have always been popular picks in the Black Ops series, thanks to their methodical fire rate, great accuracy, and high damage output. However, the recent nerfs to the AUG and M16 have led to the AK-47 skyrocketing in popularity. While this Russian rifle struggled to compete against Modern Warfare’s meta guns, it has come back with a vengeance in Treyarch’s latest title. 

In fact, the AK-47 has been dominating both the casual and competitive Call of Duty scene since Black Ops Cold War released. To help you capitalize on this meta-defining gun, we’ve outlined all the best AK-47 attachments, perks, and equipment you should be using so that you can focus on fragging.  

Most accurate AK-47

AK-47 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
This loadout melts enemies across all ranges.

Attachments

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: KGB Eliminator
  • Barrel: 18.2 VDV Reinforced
  • Body: KGB Target Designator
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: VDV 50 RND Fast Mag
  • Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: No Stock

Secondary

  • Gallo SA12

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Assault Pack

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket
  • Perk 2: Gearhead
  • Perk 3: Ghost 

Wildcard 

  • Gunfighter

This is arguably the most broken AK-47 build as it utilizes the above attachments to greatly reduce the gun’s vertical and horizontal recoil. The KGB Eliminator and Foregrip are the main attachments here as they negate a lot of vertical kick, allowing you to beam your foes without having to wrestle with the gun. Even when used full-auto, this AK-47 loadout barely moves. 

Whether you wish to melt through multiple foes on the game’s smaller maps or deliver devastating ranged headshots in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, this loadout will enable you to do just that. 

In terms of perks, Flak Jacket and Ghost will give you the survivability needed to rack up those all-important Scorestreaks, while Gearhead will enable you to use your Assault Pack multiple times. 

Best competitive AK-47 loadout

Black Ops Cold War AK-47
Activision / Treyarch
Dashy and Scump have been putting this loadout to good use.

Attachments

  • Optic: Millstop Reflex
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
  • Barrel: 20″ Liberator
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: 40 RND
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Assault Pack

Perks

  • Perk 1: Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin
  • Perk 3: Ninja

Wildcard 

  • Gunfighter

It’s often best to follow the pros when building a lethal loadout, particularly if you wish to max out your AK-47. Both Dashy and Scump have used this particular AK-47 build to great effect, often going on huge killstreak tears that result in quick victories. 

This class is one of the more balanced loadouts, as it both boosts the AK-47’s accuracy and damage, while also increasing mobility for those close-quarter skirmishes. After all, being able to zap onto enemies and remain competitive in close to medium range firefights is extremely beneficial.

The recoil is slightly higher than the loadout above, but it remains competitive against the lightning-fast MP5 and Milano builds that dominate the game’s smaller maps. Consider using this class if you prefer a well-balanced approach. 

Long-range AK-47 loadout

Black Ops Cold War AK-47
Activision / Treyarch
Taking out foes from afar is easy with this build.

Attachments

  • Optic: SUSAT Multizoom
  • Muzzle: KGB Eliminator 
  • Barrel: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
  • Body: KGB Target Designator 
  • Underbarrel: Spetnaz Grip
  • Magazine: VDV 50 RND Fast Mag
  • Handle: Gru Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Secondary

  • Gallo SA12

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Gearhead
  • Perk 3: Ghost

Wildcard 

  • Gunfighter

Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb and Combined Arms modes feature much larger scale maps and while close-quarter firefights are common, it’s often best to keep your distance and rain down terror from afar. 

Paired with variable 2.0x/4.0x scope and damage range boosting barrel, this AK-47 loadout is capable of some incredibly long-range kills. Simply find a decent choke point and unleash terror as your enemies run on to the objective. 

The Field Mic will and KGB Target Designator will help highlight enemy targets, while the Ghost will keep you hidden from any prying eyes. Of course, the added bulk of this loadout makes it rather unwieldy in close-quarters fights, so be sure to switch to the Gallo SA12 whenever you enter more built-up areas. 

Best ‘run-and-gun’ AK-47 loadout

Black Ops Cold War AK-47
Activision / Treyarch
This loadout combines AR accuracy with SMG speed.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Suppressor 
  • Barrel: 18.2 VDV Reinforced
  • Magazine: VDV 50 RND Fast Mag
  • Handle: Serpent Wrap
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Scavenger 
  • Perk 3: Ninja + Ghost

Wildcard 

  • Perk Greed

In order to compete with Black Ops Cold War’s highly mobile SMGs, you sometimes need to convert your AR into an SMG. Whether you prefer to seek out close-quarter firefights, or aggressively flank your foes, then this snappy AK-47 loadout will enable you to do just that. 

Mobility and ADS speed remains a big part of Black Ops Cold War, especially when you’re playing on maps like Nuketwon ‘84. As a result, we’ve utilized both the Serpent Wrap and KGB Skeletal Stock to minimize the more cumbersome areas the game’s ARs have. 

The Suppressor keeps you hidden when firing, while Ninja and Ghost give you plenty of opportunities to go on those stealthy flanks. If that wasn’t enough, the VDV 50 RND Fast Mag ensures you have enough ammo to melt through multiple opponents. 

If you run out of ammo, simply replenish it from fallen players or sneak behind an enemy and dispatch them with the 1911.

Best objective AK-74u loadout 

Black Ops Cold War AK-47
Activision / Treyarch
Racking up loads of objective points is what this loadout excels at.

Attachments

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Barrel: 20″ Liberator
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Handle: Gru Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: No Stock

Secondary

  • Diamatti

Throwables 

  • Stun Grenade 
  • Semtex
  • Trophy System

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Quartermaster + Gearhead

Perk 3: Gung-Ho + Ninja

Wildcard 

  • Perk Greed

If you’re one of the few players that like to play the objective, then this build will give you the tools needed to cap the point. After all, rushing to the point and trying to survive long enough can be incredibly difficult. 

Our objective-based build combines quick ADS times with great accuracy and mobility, giving you plenty of time to take out close to mid-range targets. Meanwhile, the combination of both Flak Jacket, Tactical Mask, and Trophy System will keep you safe from any explosives. 

Gung-Ho also enables you to fire your weapon and place equipment while running, so don’t be afraid to rush onto the point with your gun blazing. Once there, simply place down your Trophy System and begin scouring the area for nearby enemies. Capping points and racking up high kill counts is incredibly easy with this loadout. 

So there you have it, five AK-47 builds that will suit every kind of playstyle. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.