Best Milano 821 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

 Best Milano 821 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Best Milano 821 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 18/Nov/2020 5:58

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War Milano
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

If you’re always pushing the pace and playing aggressively in Call of Duty, SMGs should be your go-to in Black Ops Cold War and we’ve got an overview of the fastest Milano 821 loadout possible.

While Assault Rifles are there to help you in mid to long-range gunfights, SMGs are always about up-close engagements. You should be trying to blitz your way through the map and towards the next kill.

As a result, you’re going to want to fine-tune your weapon of choice to fit that playstyle. Rather than equipping attachments to improve your aim or your reveal distance, for example, speed should be the top priority.

Thankfully, the Milano 821 is an early unlock in the SMG category and it’s one of the fastest guns in the game. Here’s how you can get the most out of it.

Best Milano 821 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Milano loadout Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Reach new speeds with this ridiculous Milano loadout.
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 10.6 Task Force
  • Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
  • Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip
  • Magazine: Vandal Speed Loader
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Marathon Stock

We recommend picking the Infantry Compensator Muzzle over the Socom Eliminator. While the latter provides even more vertical recoil control, it comes at the expense of movement speed. Your goal is to be as quick as possible, so hindering speed is a big deal-breaker for this loadout.

The 10.6 Task Force Barrel might be the strongest attachment in Cold War. Not only does it boost your overall weapon damage, but also the range of the SMG along with its bullet velocity. There is no better way to bump the lethality of the gun but obviously, it comes with some steep tradeoffs.

You’re giving up on the notion of fine aim in favor of an outright beastly weapon. This thing will shred with the right Barrel, but it won’t be easy to control. So you’re going to want to play from a closer range and always be pushing the pace.

With the 5mw Laser Sight, there isn’t much of a need to actually aim down sights. Your recoil is going to be tough to handle to begin with, so firing from the hip will often be the easier choice.

Black Ops gameplay
Treyarch
You’ll be zooming through the map in no time with this setup.

No need to reduce flinch with this particular weapon since you’ll rarely be aiming down sights. Instead, opting for the simple Speed Tape Handle is the way to go. This will give a slight buff to your ADS speed without any downsides.

Make sure you’re running Gung-Ho in the third perk slot as well. This is a complete game-changer for SMG classes as you’ll always be on the move, running and gunning with every fight. This will help keep you ahead of the competition with seamless movement.

If you’re trying to mix things up and swap out from the fast-paced SMG action, be sure to check out our other weapon guides to set up the best classes in Cold War.

Call of Duty

xQc stunned by toxic Call of Duty players in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 18/Nov/2020 1:55

by Bill Cooney
xQc/Activision

Black Ops Cold War xQc

Twitch Star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is no stranger to trash talk, but what he heard while playing Call of Duty: Cold War was enough to throw even him for a loop.

Call of Duty: Cold War is one of the hottest games on Twitch right now, and xQc certainly seems to have gotten a taste of the series’ legendary chatroom toxicity.

We’re not saying that this is a symptom of the CoD community overall, but the series has built up a reputation for being host to some hilariously venomous lobbies. xQc found this out firsthand while sitting in a lobby, and after getting knocked out.

xQc Cold War toxic
xQc
The face when the CoD lobby gets a little too lit.

Ask anyone who’s played Call of Duty for long enough, and there’s a good chance is they’ll have a hilarious story about a toxic lobby or three that they’ve been a part of over the years. Now, xQc can officially add that to his list of accomplishments as well.

During a late-night/early morning stream on November 17, Felix ran into a rowdy lobby he tried to calm down in vain, before being called out himself.

“Guys, guys, guys, it’s 3 AM on a f***ing Monday, you guys are playing Call of Duty talking shit,” the former Overwatch pro begged, to no avail, and got told to shut his mouth, just not quite with that exact term.

After this, you’d probably figure things couldn’t get more radioactive, right? Well, you would be wrong, because Felix also ran into some incredibly toxic personalities while he was playing.

After getting knocked out, xQc asked, “It was you right?” before being told in graphic detail what his assailant wanted to do to him. We won’t type the quote out here, but the clip below should give you the gist.

The Canadian does come from the wild west that can be Overwatch games, but nothing really compares to being cursed out by an absolute random in CoD.

Whether Felix will return to Black Ops remains to be seen, especially since he seems to have had the full experience during this stream alone.