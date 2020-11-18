Best Milano 821 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

If you’re always pushing the pace and playing aggressively in Call of Duty, SMGs should be your go-to in Black Ops Cold War and we’ve got an overview of the fastest Milano 821 loadout possible.

While Assault Rifles are there to help you in mid to long-range gunfights, SMGs are always about up-close engagements. You should be trying to blitz your way through the map and towards the next kill.

As a result, you’re going to want to fine-tune your weapon of choice to fit that playstyle. Rather than equipping attachments to improve your aim or your reveal distance, for example, speed should be the top priority.

Thankfully, the Milano 821 is an early unlock in the SMG category and it’s one of the fastest guns in the game. Here’s how you can get the most out of it.

Best Milano 821 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 10.6 Task Force

Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

Magazine: Vandal Speed Loader

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Marathon Stock

We recommend picking the Infantry Compensator Muzzle over the Socom Eliminator. While the latter provides even more vertical recoil control, it comes at the expense of movement speed. Your goal is to be as quick as possible, so hindering speed is a big deal-breaker for this loadout.

The 10.6 Task Force Barrel might be the strongest attachment in Cold War. Not only does it boost your overall weapon damage, but also the range of the SMG along with its bullet velocity. There is no better way to bump the lethality of the gun but obviously, it comes with some steep tradeoffs.

You’re giving up on the notion of fine aim in favor of an outright beastly weapon. This thing will shred with the right Barrel, but it won’t be easy to control. So you’re going to want to play from a closer range and always be pushing the pace.

With the 5mw Laser Sight, there isn’t much of a need to actually aim down sights. Your recoil is going to be tough to handle to begin with, so firing from the hip will often be the easier choice.

No need to reduce flinch with this particular weapon since you’ll rarely be aiming down sights. Instead, opting for the simple Speed Tape Handle is the way to go. This will give a slight buff to your ADS speed without any downsides.

Make sure you’re running Gung-Ho in the third perk slot as well. This is a complete game-changer for SMG classes as you’ll always be on the move, running and gunning with every fight. This will help keep you ahead of the competition with seamless movement.

If you’re trying to mix things up and swap out from the fast-paced SMG action, be sure to check out our other weapon guides to set up the best classes in Cold War.