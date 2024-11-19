Warzone & Black Ops 6 Nov 19 update patch notes: Double XP tokens return & hitmarker imprvements

After facing a backlash, Treyarch added previously earned double XP tokens from MW2 and MW3 back to Black Ops 6 multiplayer and also addressed hit marker concerns.

Ahead of launch, double XP tokens from MW2 and MW3 were only planned to be available in Warzone. However, after the Season 1 update, fans received a pleasant surprise when those tokens were also available in BO6 multiplayer.

Players praised the decision, but that sentiment soon soured as the development team labeled it as a mistake and removed them from multiplayer in an update. Community members slammed the decision and questioned why they should only be available in one game mode.

Treyarch heard the complaints and responded accordingly in the most recent update. In addition, this patch resolves inconsistent hit markers.

Here are the complete patch notes.

General

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused shotguns to have longer damage ranges than intended.

Fixed an issue allowing players to earn more XP in Battle Royale than intended.

Activision

Here are the complete patch notes for multiplayer.

Global

Legacy XP Tokens

Updated Black Ops 6 to support legacy XP token functionality

Gameplay

Improved hitmarker UI to help identify individual shots more easily.

Cosmetics

Addressed an issue where weapon sights would be misaligned with the Weaver Repairman Operator Skin equipped.

Store

Improved the loading of Tracer and Inspect preview videos for weapons.

Multiplayer

Gunsmith

Added several missing langauge translations when swapping attachments.

Scorestreaks

Improved steering in reverse with View-Based vehicle controls.

UI

Addressed an unintentional bug where MWII and MWIII camos could be applied to Black Ops 6 weapons. Camos from previous titles were not designed for Black Ops 6 weapons and attachments and are not supported due to visual inconsistencies.

Addressed an issue where some Perk bags were not displaying when creating loadouts.

Stability

Various stability fixes.

Zombies

GobbleGums

Addressed an issue that allowed GobbleGums to persist indefinitely.

UI

Added additional information for the current saved game in the map selection menu.

Stability