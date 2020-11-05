 Black Ops Cold War confirms Prestige mode & details Warzone progression - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War confirms Prestige mode & details Warzone progression

Published: 5/Nov/2020 21:29 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 22:00

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

After a long wait from fans, Activision and Treyarch have officially confirmed that Prestige Mode will be making a comeback with Black Ops Cold War, and that more information about the progression system will be coming on November 6.

Players who have been eagerly waiting to hear about whether or not Black Ops Cold War will include a Prestige system no longer have to worry.

In a tweet posted to its official account on November 5, developer Treyarch confirmed that Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer will indeed include a Prestige mode. The system was notably absent from Modern Warfare (2019), much to the disappointment of longtime fans.

“Worlds have collided! For the first time in Call of Duty history, Season One brings universal and synchronized player progression that works between Black Ops Cold WarModern Warfare, and WarzoneBlack Ops Cold War progression builds on a familiar and similar path to Modern Warfare while incorporating an innovative Prestige system, giving you more challenges and earnable content.

On November 13thBlack Ops Cold War is set to launch with an updated player progression system. Players will begin by completing Military Ranks, a traditional leveling journey to unlock functional gameplay items. Once completed, Black Ops Cold War players will enter an updated and improved Season Leveling that begins at game launch with the Pre-Season, and which becomes synchronized with all three games at the beginning of Season One on December 10th.

At the launch of Season One in December, the path to gaining XP and leveling up will be shared across all three Call of Duty titles: Black Ops Cold WarModern Warfare and Warzone. This Progression system is both familiar and innovative, allowing you to level up in all three titles no matter which game you play.

Player Progression Begins: Military Ranks and Modes

  • Check the Barracks Menu of each title for a new change: Your Enlisted Ranks (Level 1-55) are now known as Military Ranks. These will be fully synchronized between all three games (beginning at launch for Black Ops Cold War players, and in Season One for Modern Warfare and Warzone players).
  • This universal progression system means that you can level up (and obtain XP) no matter which of the titles you are playing!
  • Progress in the usual manner by playing Multiplayer modes, completing Challenges (in either Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare) and Warzone matches.
  • In addition, Black Ops Cold War Zombies shares this same progression too, so you’ll be able to level up no matter how you play!

Player Progression Reset

  • To synchronize player progression across all three games, your initial (Military) rank will be reset within Modern Warfare and Warzone at the start of Black Ops Cold War Season One. This reset is synchronized to your current progression level in Black Ops Cold War when Season One begins.
  • Don’t worry, only your XP is reset; everything you’ve previously unlocked remains available (like Weapons, Perks and Killstreaks in Modern Warfare for example).
  • Your seasonal Officer Progression is now known as Season Levels, which incorporates a Seasonal Prestige leveling system. These are fully synchronized between all three games.
  • As you begin Season Leveling, expect an updated interface to this leveling system.
  • Seasonal Progression has been updated with aspects of the traditional Prestige system, allowing players to unlock and use rewards, including some incredibly cool legacy player identity items from the world of Black Ops!
  • Leveling in Black Ops Cold WarWarzone or Modern Warfare all count toward your Season Leveling and Prestige Level.
  • The preferred way to Prestige is by playing Black Ops Cold War, thanks to challenges focused on Black Ops Cold War gameplay, XP events and other advantages planned throughout the Seasons.
  • Remember that a large proportion of this content is earnable or simply free, just by playing one or all of the three games.
  • Get the full deep dive into the Black Ops Cold War Prestige System, including details on Seasonal Prestige Levels, Prestige Master requirements, Season Challenges, and more tomorrow (11/6) over at the Treyarch Blog.”

This article is currently being updated with more information…

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War: Nuketown, Season 1 roadmap, more

Published: 5/Nov/2020 21:58

by Alan Bernal
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has revealed when players can expect to jump into the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Battle Pass, which will combine people’s progress from all three major Call of Duty titles into one.

With the game launching shortly on November 14, Treyarch has revealed what the CoD community can expect when the company’s first batch of updated content hits the unreleased title. But that would make three major titles in the franchise running concurrently.

To streamline progression through the Season One Battle Pass, players will be able to earn experience through the different tiers while playing BOCW, 2019’s Modern Warfare, and Warzone.

black ops cold war season one
Treyarch
The first batch of post-launch content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

As for content, Nuketown ‘84 will grace the new game a couple of weeks after launch, but more offerings like 2v2 Gunfight, new weapons, a ‘Classified’ Warzone experience and more will be made available when the Black Ops Cold War Season One launches on December 10.

Expect the company to reveal more about their Season One roadmap as we get closer to release.

This story is developing…